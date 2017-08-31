Where to Eat in Fishtown

By now everyone has heard the story: back in 2013, two industry veterans turned Johnny Brenda’s, beer-and-a-shot joint on Girard Avenue into a lauded gastropub and indie venue. Other businesses followed them into Fishtown — the neighborhood north of the city that sits along the Delaware River — and these days it’s possible to get everything from authentic Filipino food to classic Pennsylvanian fare on the same strip. It’s a bit absurd to call the neighborhood up-and-coming at this point — anyone who takes a stroll down Frankford Avenue can see for themselves that it’s long since arrived.

In fact, the punks who first moved into the area when the rents were cheap are now grown enough that they want to eat nice things. So while the place still retains its working-class charm in the form of its dive bars and delis, Center City’s cooler cousin to the north has become firmly established as a culinary destination all its own.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.