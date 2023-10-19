 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Essential Restaurants of Chinatown

Soup dumplings, hand-drawn noodles, ramen, sushi, and more can all be found in this popular neighborhood

by George Banks-Weston
by George Banks-Weston

With a spirited history dating back to the late 1800s, Chinatown is the linchpin of Center City Philadelphia’s Asian food culture. Its lively collection of restaurants showcases the breadth and depth of Asian cuisine allowing one to discover traditional and modern takes on dishes from China, Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, and beyond. Find everything from savory soup dumplings, hand-drawn noodles, and ramen to sushi, curries, hot pots, and more.

If you’re eager to explore the wide range of spots and flavors Philly’s Chinatown has to offer, this list is your guide.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Pho 20

As the name implies, Pho 20 is the perfect destination for those seeking a delicious bowl of Pho at affordable prices. You can’t go wrong with any of its beef or special noodle soups, but its bestseller is the pho tai made with rare steak, scallions, and cilantro.

234 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 413-2020
(215) 413-2020

Sang Kee Peking Duck House

A cornerstone of the Chinatown community, Sang Kee Peking Duck House has been in business since 1980. It’s arguably the most famous place in the city to order a half or whole roast duck. Its menu also includes popular staple dishes like beef chow fun and wonton noodle soup, as well as flavor-packed specials like lobster fried rice and red dragon spare ribs.

238 N 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 925-7532
(215) 925-7532

Vietnam Restaurant

The Lai family opened Vietnam Restaurant in 1984. What originated as a small and intimate space to serve Malaysian and Vietnamese cuisine, quickly gained popularity and is now one of the go-to places in the city for flavorful vermicelli rice, savory clay pots, and other specialty dishes. Pair your meal with one of its many classic and modern Polynesian cocktails, including familiar ones like the Mai Tai or the shareable Flaming Volcano, which is made for two.

221 N 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 592-1163
(215) 592-1163

Yakitori Boy

This infamous karaoke bar also doubles as a Japanese pub offering up a menu full of small plates, sake, and beer. Sing your heart out to popular hits and classics, while you enjoy its hefty menu of yakitori skewers (think lamb, chicken, salmon, and vegetable skewers grilled over an open flame), bento boxes, curries, and sushi rolls.

211 N 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 923-8088
(215) 923-8088

Hop Sing Laundromat

Dress code, no phone usage, and more are rules to abide by at this intimate speakeasy located at an unassuming location in the heart of Chinatown. With a menu of rotating artisanal cocktails, some of which are Asian-inspired, Hop Sing Laundromat is a great spot to stop by for a round of drinks, before you grab dinner at one of the many delicious and quality spots nearby.

1029 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Bai Wei

Bai Wei is celebrated for serving some of the best soup dumplings in Philadelphia. But don’t let the fun stop there; its menu features a wide range of Szechuan and Hunan favorites and specialties. Order everything from kung pao chicken to cumin lamb hot pot.

1038 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 873-8338
(215) 873-8338

Terakawa Ramen

Terakawa specializes in Kumamoto Kyushu-style ramen, known for its deep flavorful broth that has been slow-simmered for two days. Dishes here are made from two types of noodles: the handmade traditional egg noodles or the thinner and straighter Kyushu ramen noodles. Must-try dishes here are the Kyushu danji ramen, a pork bone soup with kyusho noodles, bamboo shoots, red ginger, and two seasoned boiled eggs, or the spicy miso ramen which packs a nice punch of heat.

204 N 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 687-1355
(267) 687-1355

Dim Sum Garden

Chef Shizhou Da and her daughter Sally opened Dim Sum Garden in 2013 to bring their Shanghai-style dumplings to Philadelphia. Fast forward to today, and this place is one of the most popular spots in the city to get dim sum. Its menu offers a wide range of small plates and appetizers which make it a fun place to try something new.

1020 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 873-0258
(215) 873-0258

Chubby Cattle

Chubby Cattle is a place where technology brings innovation to the traditional hot pot dining experience. Customize your hot pot with fresh and premium ingredients like Wagyu beef, handmade noodles, and vegetables that are ordered via iPad, and then delivered by conveyor belt. This creates an unforgettable meal that will make you eager to return.

146 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(866) 622-8853
(866) 622-8853

Spice C

Spice C is the go-to spot for fresh hand-drawn and shaved noodles. Its large menu of soups offers poultry, beef, seafood, and vegetable options making it a prime spot for families with varied dietary restrictions and taste palettes.

131 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 923-2222
(215) 923-2222

Bar-Ly

Priding itself on being Chinatown’s only sports bar, Bar-Ly serves Asian-inspired takes on traditional pub food in a fun and celebratory environment. Visit any day of the week from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for happy hour, featuring reduced prices on popular bar snacks and alcoholic beverages.

101 N 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 922-2688
(215) 922-2688

Penang

One of the few Malaysian restaurants in Chinatown (and subsequently Philadelphia), at Penang you can get a taste of dishes that are hard to come by in this area. If you’re new to this cuisine, order the nasi lemak — Malaysia’s national dish — made with coconut-flavored rice, chili anchovies, curry chicken, and hard-boiled eggs. Be sure to get an order of the roti canai, a circular crispy and chewy flatbread, made to accompany many of its entree dishes.

117 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 413-2531
(215) 413-2531

Banana Leaf

Since 2006, Banana Leaf has been serving Southeast Asian and Malaysian cuisine with an extensive menu that covers appetizers, fried noodles, and rice dishes. Regulars rave about the green or red curry served in clay pots and pineapple fried rice. Another popular menu item, the captain’s noodles, is prepared with wide, flat noodles in Malaysian soy sauce with shrimp, chicken, and pork.

1009 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 592-8288
(215) 592-8288

Bubblefish

Delicious and reasonably priced Taiwanese snacks, sushi, and bubble tea are what make Bubblefish so special. Try popular items like the Tawainese salted baked chicken, spicy garlic edamame, or sushi burger. Interest in sampling the menu? Order one of its bubblefish boxes (their take on a Japanese bento box) each coming with a sushi roll and your choice of a teriyaki entree.

909 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 930-7634
(267) 930-7634

Xi’an Sizzling Woks (multiple locations)

One of the first restaurants to bring Northwest Chinese cuisine to Philadelphia, Xian’s Sizzling Woks menu includes a wide array of cold and hot appetizers, soups, rice, and noodles. Order one of its biang biang noodle (hand-drawn noodles made with wheat flour) soup dishes with options of lamb, beef, and garlic sauce for a hearty and filling meal or one of its many other modern takes on traditional Chinese dishes.

902 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 925-1688
(215) 925-1688

