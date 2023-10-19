The Essential Restaurants of Chinatown

Soup dumplings, hand-drawn noodles, ramen, sushi, and more can all be found in this popular neighborhood

With a spirited history dating back to the late 1800s, Chinatown is the linchpin of Center City Philadelphia’s Asian food culture. Its lively collection of restaurants showcases the breadth and depth of Asian cuisine allowing one to discover traditional and modern takes on dishes from China, Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, and beyond. Find everything from savory soup dumplings, hand-drawn noodles, and ramen to sushi, curries, hot pots, and more.

If you’re eager to explore the wide range of spots and flavors Philly’s Chinatown has to offer, this list is your guide.