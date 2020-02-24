Share All sharing options for: The Essential Dining Destinations in and Around Collingswood

Not far from Philly, Collingswood, Haddon Township, and Haddonfield make up a stellar dining scene all their own

A lot has changed in Collingswood over the course of the pandemic. We said goodbye to several restaurants — like the familiar Nunzio, Porch and Proper, Macona BBQ, and Constellation Collective — while others were able to survive and thrive through support from the community. With these changes in mind — and an ever-evolving dining scene in South Jersey — this list includes not only Collingswood eateries, but deserving restaurants in neighboring Haddon Township (frequently referred to as Westmont) and Haddonfield, off the Patco Speedline.

The attractive and walkable South Jersey suburbs are culinary hotspots that offer a range of cuisines, making it well worth a trip over the bridge to find out. If you imbibe, though, bring a bottle: Collingswood and Haddonfield are dry towns.

