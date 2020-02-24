 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Philly

16 Philly Restaurants That Are Open on Mondays

22 Bakeries for the Most Delicious Pastries, Cakes, and Baked Goods in Philly

The Little Hen

The Essential Dining Destinations in and Around Collingswood

Not far from Philly, Collingswood, Haddon Township, and Haddonfield make up a stellar dining scene all their own

by Brian Kelly Updated
View as Map
by Brian Kelly Updated
The Little Hen

A lot has changed in Collingswood over the course of the pandemic. We said goodbye to several restaurants — like the familiar Nunzio, Porch and Proper, Macona BBQ, and Constellation Collective — while others were able to survive and thrive through support from the community. With these changes in mind — and an ever-evolving dining scene in South Jersey — this list includes not only Collingswood eateries, but deserving restaurants in neighboring Haddon Township (frequently referred to as Westmont) and Haddonfield, off the Patco Speedline.

The attractive and walkable South Jersey suburbs are culinary hotspots that offer a range of cuisines, making it well worth a trip over the bridge to find out. If you imbibe, though, bring a bottle: Collingswood and Haddonfield are dry towns.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Sagami

Copy Link
37 Crescent Blvd
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-9773
(856) 854-9773
Visit Website

Open since the mid-’70s, this wood-paneled gem was one of the first to bring sushi to the region. A regular James Beard Award nominee, Sagami is still providing some of the freshest raw seafood magic. Chef Shigeru Fukuyoshi’s stellar seasonal chirashi and sashimi has become a regional treasure and is as delicious as it is beautiful. Reservations are encouraged.

Also Featured in:

2. Oasis Mexican Grill

Copy Link
498 Haddon Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 858-1807
(856) 858-1807
Visit Website

Rogelio Garcia and his family bring Puebla to Collingswood in this laid-back spot decorated with potted palms and cool white tile. The fact that he’s both local and self-taught makes even more lovable. Garcia’s enchiladas run the gamut, from his signature tres moles to rib-eye with spicy green sauce. Taco Tuesdays mean deals on barbacoa, chorizo, and the rest. Be sure to bring your own tequila to pair with the house mix.

3. Indiya

Copy Link
612 Haddon Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 858-0020
(856) 858-0020
Visit Website

Vegetarians and omnivores both feel the love at this modern Indian restaurant led by accomplished Chef Vipul Bhasin. His muse is the county’s unique regional cooking, from the chicken Chettinad with black pepper heat to Punjabi goat curry. Indian classics like the chicken tikka makhani with garlic naan are hard to beat. Open for indoor dining and takeout.

4. June BYOB

Copy Link
690 Haddon Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 240-7041
(856) 240-7041
Visit Website

French restaurant June BYOB used to be located on East Passyunk Avenue in Philly before closing down in October of 2020 when owners Christina and Richard Cusack were struggling to make ends meet. The pair reopened in Collingswood in 2021 with a luxurious French menu that’s as elegant and magical as the Cusacks’ previous East Passyunk outpost. Escargot, sweetbreads, and rabbit leg are some of the haute offerings — and this go-round there is even more space to accommodate diners. Reservations are recommended and don’t forget to BYOB.

Also Featured in:

5. Sabrina's Cafe

Copy Link
714 Haddon Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 214-0723
(856) 214-0723
Visit Website

The Collingswood outpost of Philly-born bruncherie Sabrina’s is as popular as its city sisters, with a brunch-centric menu for mimosa-sipping patrons. Stuffed challah French toast is a go-to if you can take it slow afterward, or there are plenty of veggie choices if you want to keep things light and bright. Open for indoor and outdoor seating.

Also Featured in:

6. Hearthside

Copy Link
801 Haddon Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 240-1164
(856) 240-1164
Visit Website

The lure of Dominic and Lindsay Piperno’s destination restaurant isn’t just the open kitchen, where flames dance. It’s the synergy of a team that works together like family to execute an ambitious new American menu with old-school accents. For an appetizer, start with Hearthside’s wagyu beef carpaccio or aromatic charred gulf prawns. Take your pick from the tight homemade pasta selection before getting to that fire for the coffee rubbed pork chop, or splurge on the dry aged porterhouse. Hearthside’s modern cuisine and impeccable service remain a shining highlight in downtown Collingswood. Reservations are for indoor dining only, while outdoor seating is on a first come, first served basis.

7. McMillan's Bakery

Copy Link
15 Haddon Ave
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-3094
(856) 854-3094
Visit Website

Stepping into McMillan’s Bakery is like taking a step back in time. Established in 1939 and run by the original family to this day, McMillan’s is that perfect old school neighborhood bakery. Its famous cream donuts are the highlight here, where lines are routinely out the door. Don’t forget to try their cakes, tarts, and other varieties of classic baked goods.

8. Que Ricas

Copy Link
46 A Haddon Ave
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 858-8500
(856) 858-8500
Visit Website

Sahar Soleymani’s bright and casual Venezuleun restaurant pays homage to her family roots, serving up authentic cuisine like fluffy corn arepas stuffed with shredded chicken and empanadas with cilantro mojo. Try the loaded yuca fries and specials like the Mexican street corn, but make sure to save room for a homemade churro. Order online for a speedy pickup.

9. Li Beirut

Copy Link
619 W Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08107
(856) 477-2105
(856) 477-2105
Visit Website

After Tony and Patricia Massoud’s Porch and Proper was forced to close when the pandemic hit, they pivoted and decided to revitalize their establishment into something new. Now serving the Lebanese cuisine of the Massoud’s family heritage, Li Beirut is a fine addition to the evolving Collingswood food scene. Try a variety of hot or cold mezza before grilled lamb chops or baked fish in tahini sauce. The Lebanese cotton candy is a crowd favorite as well. Reservations are recommended.

10. Zeppoli

Copy Link
618 W Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08107
(856) 854-2670
(856) 854-2670
Visit Website

When he’s not at Palizzi Social Club in South Philly, Joey Baldino honors the Sicilian side of his family tree at this Jersey BYOB. In the small, casual-but-chic space, it’s tough to stray from the Sicilian fisherman stew — pops of fennel and saffron evoke the island’s status as a culinary crossroads. Yet there’s reason to wander. Panzanella Catania leaves you wondering where salad capers and anchovies have been all your life. Tagliatelli al limone is next-level-good when topped with bottarga. For dessert, the zeppoli Siciliano are perfect. Reservations are necessary.

Also Featured in:

11. Bricco Coal Fired Pizza

Copy Link
128 Haddon Ave
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 477-2233
(856) 477-2233
Visit Website

Bricco prides itself on its traditional coal-fueled oven that cooks at a ripping 1000 degrees. The result: thin and crispy pizzas, charred spice-rubbed chicken wings, and spicy stuffed long hots. Toppings on Bricco’s specialty pies range from burrata and prosciutto to garlic and clams. Open for indoor dining, takeout, and delivery.

12. Aunt Berta's Kitchen

Copy Link
639 White Horse Pike
Haddon Township, NJ 08107
(856) 858-7009
(856) 858-7009
Visit Website

It can be hard to come by good soul food in the ‘burbs, but Aunt Berta’s kitchen has been providing the staples to the hungry masses for years now. The famous Jenna turkey wings, baked with cajun spices, are the favorite here, but don’t sleep on the fried fish and grits platters. Authentic sides are plentiful as well: think collard greens, macaroni and cheese, candied yams, and much more. Takeout and delivery are available.

13. Pizza Crime

Copy Link
139 Kings Hwy E
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
(609) 749-6000
(609) 749-6000
Visit Website

Arnab Maitra refined his pizza-making skills for years at Philly restaurants Osteria and Pizzeria Vetri, and now he’s brought his talents to Haddonfield. The style is classic Neapolitan twelve-inch pies wood-fired in the massive oven that dominates the restaurant. You can’t go wrong with any of the pizzas, be it a white pie with arugula and massive slices of shaved prosciutto, or the Pepper-Jawni, a perfect pepperoni and cheese pizza garnished with Sicilian oregano and Calabrian chili.  Be sure to order in advance and early — they routinely sell out while the night is young.

14. The Little Hen

Copy Link
220 Kings Hwy E
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Visit Website

Right in the heart of Haddonfield is The Little Hen, the perfect French BYO that every downtown needs. The vibe is cozy and casual, the ideal atmosphere whether you’re dining on a big French classic like coq au vin or craving a good cheese plate with olives. Other staples include the always delicious escargots in garlic-herb butter, crispy frog legs, and duck frites.

Also Featured in:

15. Crumb

Copy Link
43 Kings Hwy E Store 2
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
(856) 651-7891
(856) 651-7891
Visit Website

David Murray and Walter Gouldsbury’s passion for a great sandwich shows at their newest culinary endeavor in downtown Haddonfield. This bustling shop features a wide array of creative sandwiches all featured on their house-baked focaccia bread. Highlights include The Brooklyn Way — house-corned beef brisket with caraway sauerkraut and Gruyere cheese — and the Pig and Pasture, with shaved roast pork, broccoli rabe, provolone, and long hot pepper aioli. In the morning, find an array of breakfast offerings including egg sandwiches and their house-made cinnamon buns. Get there early — they sell out quickly!

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Sagami

37 Crescent Blvd, Collingswood, NJ 08108

Open since the mid-’70s, this wood-paneled gem was one of the first to bring sushi to the region. A regular James Beard Award nominee, Sagami is still providing some of the freshest raw seafood magic. Chef Shigeru Fukuyoshi’s stellar seasonal chirashi and sashimi has become a regional treasure and is as delicious as it is beautiful. Reservations are encouraged.

37 Crescent Blvd
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-9773
Visit Website

2. Oasis Mexican Grill

498 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108

Rogelio Garcia and his family bring Puebla to Collingswood in this laid-back spot decorated with potted palms and cool white tile. The fact that he’s both local and self-taught makes even more lovable. Garcia’s enchiladas run the gamut, from his signature tres moles to rib-eye with spicy green sauce. Taco Tuesdays mean deals on barbacoa, chorizo, and the rest. Be sure to bring your own tequila to pair with the house mix.

498 Haddon Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 858-1807
Visit Website

3. Indiya

612 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108

Vegetarians and omnivores both feel the love at this modern Indian restaurant led by accomplished Chef Vipul Bhasin. His muse is the county’s unique regional cooking, from the chicken Chettinad with black pepper heat to Punjabi goat curry. Indian classics like the chicken tikka makhani with garlic naan are hard to beat. Open for indoor dining and takeout.

612 Haddon Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 858-0020
Visit Website

4. June BYOB

690 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108

French restaurant June BYOB used to be located on East Passyunk Avenue in Philly before closing down in October of 2020 when owners Christina and Richard Cusack were struggling to make ends meet. The pair reopened in Collingswood in 2021 with a luxurious French menu that’s as elegant and magical as the Cusacks’ previous East Passyunk outpost. Escargot, sweetbreads, and rabbit leg are some of the haute offerings — and this go-round there is even more space to accommodate diners. Reservations are recommended and don’t forget to BYOB.

690 Haddon Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 240-7041
Visit Website

5. Sabrina's Cafe

714 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108

The Collingswood outpost of Philly-born bruncherie Sabrina’s is as popular as its city sisters, with a brunch-centric menu for mimosa-sipping patrons. Stuffed challah French toast is a go-to if you can take it slow afterward, or there are plenty of veggie choices if you want to keep things light and bright. Open for indoor and outdoor seating.

714 Haddon Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 214-0723
Visit Website

6. Hearthside

801 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108

The lure of Dominic and Lindsay Piperno’s destination restaurant isn’t just the open kitchen, where flames dance. It’s the synergy of a team that works together like family to execute an ambitious new American menu with old-school accents. For an appetizer, start with Hearthside’s wagyu beef carpaccio or aromatic charred gulf prawns. Take your pick from the tight homemade pasta selection before getting to that fire for the coffee rubbed pork chop, or splurge on the dry aged porterhouse. Hearthside’s modern cuisine and impeccable service remain a shining highlight in downtown Collingswood. Reservations are for indoor dining only, while outdoor seating is on a first come, first served basis.

801 Haddon Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 240-1164
Visit Website

7. McMillan's Bakery

15 Haddon Ave, Haddon Township, NJ 08108

Stepping into McMillan’s Bakery is like taking a step back in time. Established in 1939 and run by the original family to this day, McMillan’s is that perfect old school neighborhood bakery. Its famous cream donuts are the highlight here, where lines are routinely out the door. Don’t forget to try their cakes, tarts, and other varieties of classic baked goods.

15 Haddon Ave
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-3094
Visit Website

8. Que Ricas

46 A Haddon Ave, Haddon Township, NJ 08108

Sahar Soleymani’s bright and casual Venezuleun restaurant pays homage to her family roots, serving up authentic cuisine like fluffy corn arepas stuffed with shredded chicken and empanadas with cilantro mojo. Try the loaded yuca fries and specials like the Mexican street corn, but make sure to save room for a homemade churro. Order online for a speedy pickup.

46 A Haddon Ave
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 858-8500
Visit Website

9. Li Beirut

619 W Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08107

After Tony and Patricia Massoud’s Porch and Proper was forced to close when the pandemic hit, they pivoted and decided to revitalize their establishment into something new. Now serving the Lebanese cuisine of the Massoud’s family heritage, Li Beirut is a fine addition to the evolving Collingswood food scene. Try a variety of hot or cold mezza before grilled lamb chops or baked fish in tahini sauce. The Lebanese cotton candy is a crowd favorite as well. Reservations are recommended.

619 W Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08107
(856) 477-2105
Visit Website

10. Zeppoli

618 W Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08107

When he’s not at Palizzi Social Club in South Philly, Joey Baldino honors the Sicilian side of his family tree at this Jersey BYOB. In the small, casual-but-chic space, it’s tough to stray from the Sicilian fisherman stew — pops of fennel and saffron evoke the island’s status as a culinary crossroads. Yet there’s reason to wander. Panzanella Catania leaves you wondering where salad capers and anchovies have been all your life. Tagliatelli al limone is next-level-good when topped with bottarga. For dessert, the zeppoli Siciliano are perfect. Reservations are necessary.

618 W Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08107
(856) 854-2670
Visit Website

11. Bricco Coal Fired Pizza

128 Haddon Ave, Haddon Township, NJ 08108

Bricco prides itself on its traditional coal-fueled oven that cooks at a ripping 1000 degrees. The result: thin and crispy pizzas, charred spice-rubbed chicken wings, and spicy stuffed long hots. Toppings on Bricco’s specialty pies range from burrata and prosciutto to garlic and clams. Open for indoor dining, takeout, and delivery.

128 Haddon Ave
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 477-2233
Visit Website

12. Aunt Berta's Kitchen

639 White Horse Pike, Haddon Township, NJ 08107

It can be hard to come by good soul food in the ‘burbs, but Aunt Berta’s kitchen has been providing the staples to the hungry masses for years now. The famous Jenna turkey wings, baked with cajun spices, are the favorite here, but don’t sleep on the fried fish and grits platters. Authentic sides are plentiful as well: think collard greens, macaroni and cheese, candied yams, and much more. Takeout and delivery are available.

639 White Horse Pike
Haddon Township, NJ 08107
(856) 858-7009
Visit Website

13. Pizza Crime

139 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033

Arnab Maitra refined his pizza-making skills for years at Philly restaurants Osteria and Pizzeria Vetri, and now he’s brought his talents to Haddonfield. The style is classic Neapolitan twelve-inch pies wood-fired in the massive oven that dominates the restaurant. You can’t go wrong with any of the pizzas, be it a white pie with arugula and massive slices of shaved prosciutto, or the Pepper-Jawni, a perfect pepperoni and cheese pizza garnished with Sicilian oregano and Calabrian chili.  Be sure to order in advance and early — they routinely sell out while the night is young.

139 Kings Hwy E
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
(609) 749-6000
Visit Website

14. The Little Hen

220 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033

Right in the heart of Haddonfield is The Little Hen, the perfect French BYO that every downtown needs. The vibe is cozy and casual, the ideal atmosphere whether you’re dining on a big French classic like coq au vin or craving a good cheese plate with olives. Other staples include the always delicious escargots in garlic-herb butter, crispy frog legs, and duck frites.

220 Kings Hwy E
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Visit Website

15. Crumb

43 Kings Hwy E Store 2, Haddonfield, NJ 08033

David Murray and Walter Gouldsbury’s passion for a great sandwich shows at their newest culinary endeavor in downtown Haddonfield. This bustling shop features a wide array of creative sandwiches all featured on their house-baked focaccia bread. Highlights include The Brooklyn Way — house-corned beef brisket with caraway sauerkraut and Gruyere cheese — and the Pig and Pasture, with shaved roast pork, broccoli rabe, provolone, and long hot pepper aioli. In the morning, find an array of breakfast offerings including egg sandwiches and their house-made cinnamon buns. Get there early — they sell out quickly!

43 Kings Hwy E Store 2
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
(856) 651-7891
Visit Website

Related Maps