If you want to celebrate something special or dazzle a date, Montgomery County has a plethora of restaurants to do just that. The upscale ambiance at these romantic restaurants makes it easy to savor your company alongside magnificent food. Whether you’re seeking a classic fine dining vibe or a sleek modern atmosphere, dress to the nines and enjoy it in MontCo.Read More
Best Restaurants for Date Night in Montgomery County
Dazzling seafood, impressive sushi, and tasty Thai cuisine can all be found in this delightful suburb
Spring Mill Cafe
The dishes that emerge from the kitchen are as vibrant as the woman who created them, Michèle Haines, the founder of the Spring Mill Cafe in 1978. Having cooked all over the world, her French background can be tasted in dishes like the classically prepared pates and cassoulet. Exquisite fare warms this 19th-century stone cottage, as well as the hearts of those who step inside.
Coco Thai Bistro
You will be transported to another world in the picturesque dining room of Coco Thai Bistro where the grandiose plants outnumber people. The aromas of rich curries and fragrant stir-fries will envelop you before dinner arrives. The BYOB flexibility lets you pop open a special bottle you’ve been saving for a special someone.
Sorrentino Pasta + Provisions
With an Old-World Italian feel, Sorrentino in Ambler features only the freshest ingredients, chalking up a new menu every day. The hand-pulled pasta is a mainstay, and with only a few options daily, you can be sure that every sauce-laden twist will be cooked perfectly. End your romantic evening with a kiss of affogato.
William Penn Inn
The fine dining atmosphere of the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd is as timeless as the building itself which dates back to the early 1700s. Once a hostel for weary travelers, it is now one of the preeminent eateries in the area. The classic colonial ambiance, stellar food, and personalized service will make you and your companion feel special.
The Farmer's Daughter
Nestled inside the Normandy Farm Hotel, the candlelit Farmer’s Daughter offers an intimate evening with excellent farm-to-table fare. If you want to extend the enchantment, stay in one of the 150 rooms of the inviting hotel. The extravagant Sunday brunch is a great way to wake up.
Bluefin Restaurant
Chef Yong Kim of Bluefin is a sushi master, having created some of the best in the area for over 20 years. Dive into delicate nigiri and sashimi platters or pick from the abundance of rolls and unique tapas to share.
La Provence
Proper French classics like bœuf bourguignon and duck confit will charm your companion at La Provence in Ambler. With colorful plating and an elegant ambiance, this restaurant exceeds expectations in every nook. Request a seat by the fire for cold evenings and enjoy the secluded patio when the weather warms.
The Cage
Start off date night with a creative cocktail from The Cage in Audubon. The award-winning bartenders will tantalize your tastebuds with clever combinations like banana, rum, and dark chocolate.
Ooka
Vibrant sushi dishes light up Ooka in Montgomeryville, with an array of decadent rolls and nigiri to sample. Savor hot Japanese dishes, including sous vide chicken teriyaki and rich steak skillets loaded with enoki mushrooms. Enjoy a plush booth in the airy dining room for your next night out.
Creed's Seafood & Steaks
Skip the fancy chains and venture to Creed’s, a King of Prussia institution serving food for over a century. Once a casual joint with cheeseburgers and a jukebox, Creed’s is now an upscale favorite for top-tier steaks and seafood, including the grand shellfish tower.
Bar Lucca
The freshly filled pastas and roaring wood-fired oven make every night feel special at Bar Lucca in Conshohocken. The Tuscan roots of owner Brian Pieri shine through specialties with imported ingredients like ‘Nduja and Calabrian chilies. If you’ve got a group and a taste for adventure, sample the six-course tasting menu, a bargain at $55 per person.