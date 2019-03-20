 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Porridge of rice grits with fromage blanc, pickled blueberries, trout roe, and black yuzu
One of the ever-changing dishes from River Twice’s tasting menu: a porridge of rice grits with fromage blanc, pickled blueberries, trout roe, and black yuzu.
Mike Prince

Where to Eat on East Passyunk Avenue

15 essential restaurants on South Philly’s hottest dining strip

by Sarah Maiellano Updated
One of the ever-changing dishes from River Twice’s tasting menu: a porridge of rice grits with fromage blanc, pickled blueberries, trout roe, and black yuzu.
| Mike Prince
by Sarah Maiellano Updated

South Philadelphia has always been known for Italian food and East Passyunk Avenue has always had restaurants. But in the last decade, something changed: This off-the-beaten-path street became the place to eat in Philly.

In a half-mile stretch on the diagonal South Philly street, classic Italian eateries line up next to hip dim sum restaurants, white-tablecloth fine dining destinations, and casual neighborhood BYOBs. Chefs on the Avenue are known for their welcoming attitude toward newcomers — their collaborative spirit has helped make East Passyunk what it is today — and 50 percent of the area’s independent businesses are now owned and operated by women, according to the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District.

This map represents a tight collection of East Passyunk’s greatest hits.

Juana Tamale

After cooking at some of Philly’s top restaurants and running an illicit tamale van, Jennifer Zavala recently opened her own place. The colorful, casual Juana Tamale serves outstanding Mexican food, including birria tacos (beef or vegan), tamales, and weekly specials. The restaurant also includes an automatic 20 percent gratuity, only opens four days a week, and pays its staff a living wage.

1941 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 273-0894
(267) 273-0894

Le Virtù

For more than a decade, Le Virtù has had a laser focus on the rustic food of Italy’s Abruzzo region. According to owners Francis Cratil-Cretarola and Cathy Lee, Philly has the largest Abruzzese population in the U.S., which may contribute to the restaurant’s success, but everyone can get behind house-made pasta, house-butchered meat, and one of the city’s most charming gardens. Le Virtù is known for its maccheroni alla mugnaia: a hand-pulled single strand of pasta in a simple sauce of olive oil, garlic, and hot pepper.

1927 Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 271-5626
(215) 271-5626
plate of spaghetti and bowl of bread
Spaghetti and bread at Le Virtù.
Kateri Likoudis

Stargazy

You might visit Stargazy simply for the curiosity of it all: British pie shops serving beef- and onion-stuffed pies alongside mashed potatoes and parsley sauce aren’t exactly common around here. Just don’t be surprised if you find yourself wanting to come back again and again.

1838 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 309-2761
(215) 309-2761

Gabriella's Vietnam

Moving into the former home of Philly’s beloved Malaysian restaurant Saté Kampar, which closed in 2020, Gabriella’s Vietnam had big shoes to fill. The newcomer exceeded expectations with a menu of classic and contemporary Vietnamese dishes, including water fern dumplings, savory crepes, and shaken beef. Owners Thanh and Chris Nguyen also serve Vietnamese fare at their Ambler restaurant, Melody’s Vietnam.

1837 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(272) 888-3298
(272) 888-3298

Bing Bing Dim Sum

Ben Puchowitz and Shawn Darragh first introduced Philly to their quirky take on Asian cuisines at ramen shop Cheu before heading to East Passyunk Avenue to show off their dim sum skills. At the colorful Bing Bing, the soft pretzel-like bao is stuffed cheesesteak-style with Cooper sharp and onions and the scarlet dumplings get their bright red hue from the addition of beets to the dough, while the barbecue pork caterpillar bread is almost dessert-sweet thanks to caramelized honey.

1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 279-7702
(215) 279-7702

Cantina Los Caballitos

It’s easy to see why anyone strolling the Avenue would be drawn to this lively Mexican restaurant, known as Cantina, what with its brightly painted stucco exterior and roomy patio with umbrellas and string lights. The margaritas, in flavors like blood orange and guava, are among the best in town, the rotating specials are always interesting, and the vegan options are plentiful. You’ll find barbacoa, mahi, and chorizo here, but the restaurant will also fill any of the build-your-own tacos and burritos with seitan, soy chorizo, or smoked tofu.

1651 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 755-3550
(215) 755-3550

Townsend

For a couple of years, neighborhood favorite Townsend tested the waters with a move to Rittenhouse, but owner Townsend Wentz’s upscale French restaurant fairly quickly returned to its original digs on the Avenue. On its a la carte and tasting menus, the restaurant leans indulgent, including the likes of bone marrow, escargot, and cote de boeuf for two alongside an excellent list of wines and cocktails.

1623 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 534-4175
(267) 534-4175
Townsend.
KC Tinari

Laurel

Laurel, chef Nick Elmi’s small flagship restaurant, recently shifted gears from fine dining with a pricey tasting menu to a neighborhood restaurant with high-end dishes and a mean bar program, full of natural wine and fine cocktails. The new a la carte menu will feature international and local influences in dishes like sourdough with cultured butter, beef tartare, and scallops with oyster cream. The business has also expanded into Elmi’s bar next door.

1617 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 271-8299
(215) 271-8299
Laurel.
Younger Brother Pictures

Vanilya

On weekends, there’s usually a line out the door for Bonnie Sarana’s baked goods. It’s worth the wait for Vanilya’s New York-style bagels (try the za’atar version) and schmears, croissants, and cookies. This is also a go-to bakery for birthday cakes.

1611 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(917) 751-7044
(917) 751-7044

River Twice

When Randy Rucker moved to Philly from Texas to open River Twice, he hit the ground running and hasn’t stopped. Guests book well in advance for Rucker’s elegant and modern seven-course menu that features the freshest seafood, seasonal produce, and inspiration from around the world, plus his cult favorite “Mother Rucker Burger” as an add-on. The chef-owner is also known for his regular collaborations with anyone from fellow chefs to suppliers; keep an eye on the events calendar for these one-night-only events.

1601 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 457-3698
(267) 457-3698
River Twice.
Mike Prince

Mish Mish

When a longtime food writer turns restaurateur, the stakes are high. But as one of the savviest food people in town, Alex Tewfik dreamed up Mish Mish, a warm Mediterranean gathering place with sharable dishes like fried Armenian string cheese, pomegranate-lacquered chicken, and charred broccolini. A tight list of quaffable wines by the glass pairs perfectly with the menu and vibe.

1046 Tasker St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 761-9750
(267) 761-9750

The Dutch

Lee Styer and Jessie Prawlucki recently moved their Pennsport brunch favorite the Dutch to this East Passyunk space, which previously housed their fine dining destination, Fond. Starting with a Pennsylvania Dutch theme, the Dutch now offers modernized versions of classics like Dutch babies and ring bologna eggs Benedict. The restaurant also serves a bistro-style menu at dinner and has a full bar.

1537 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 551-5000
(215) 551-5000

Perla

For a while, finding Filipino food in Philadelphia was something of a challenge, but Lou Boquila deserves credit for making it easier. The chef, who was born in the Philippines, opened Perla in 2016 to serve a modern take on traditional Filipino dishes. The restaurant is known for its family-style kamayan meal where diners eat half a dozen dishes — including pork belly, whole fried fish, and jasmine rice with garlic — with their hands.

1535 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 273-0008
(267) 273-0008
Perla.
Perla

Essen Bakery

This petite Jewish-leaning bakery from South African chef Tova du Plessis is the spot for refined versions of classic baked goods, including challah, babka, black-and-white cookies, fruit-filled Danish, apple cake, and bagels. Grab one of Essen’s za’atar croissants with boiled egg and labneh for yourself and bring something from here to a dinner party to become everyone’s favorite guest.

1437 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 271-2299
(215) 271-2299

El Chingon

Carlos Aparicio spent years cooking in popular Philly establishments — one of his claims to fame is developing the secret baguette recipe for Stephen Starr’s Parc. Now as the chef-owner of El Chingon, he’s wowing Philly with cemitas (Mexican sandwiches on crispy, seeded rolls), tacos, horchata, ice cream-filled churros, and a lot more. This bright, all-day BYOB has quickly become a neighborhood go-to since opening in late 2022.

1524 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 239-2131
(267) 239-2131

