Where to Eat on East Passyunk Avenue

South Philadelphia has always been known for Italian food and East Passyunk Avenue has always had restaurants. But in the last decade, something changed: This off-the-beaten-path street became the place to eat in Philly.

In a half-mile stretch on the diagonal South Philly street, classic Italian eateries line up next to hip dim sum restaurants, white-tablecloth fine dining destinations, and casual neighborhood BYOBs. Chefs on the Avenue are known for their welcoming attitude toward newcomers — their collaborative spirit has helped make East Passyunk what it is today — and 50 percent of the area’s independent businesses are now owned and operated by women, according to the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District.

This map represents a tight collection of East Passyunk’s greatest hits.

