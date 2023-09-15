The Best Spots to Eat in Bucks County

The recently-opened Borscht Belt in Newtown offers up all your Jewish deli favorites, from latkes to pastrami and rye sandwiches. Although The Borscht Belt Newtown location is new, co-founder/executive chef Nick Liberato is in no way a restaurant industry novice, having been a personal chef to the stars, an established restaurateur, and appeared on popular culinary shows, such as Top Chef Masters and Bar Rescue, in addition to taking the role of executive producer and co-creator of Netflix’s Restaurants on the Edge. Walk in or grab a reservation to secure your seat to dine in at this new Bucks County spot or order your bagels and lox and chopped cheese sandwich to go.