A platter with a stuffed sandwich with potato chips, alongside a can of cola.
A gourmet sandwich at The Borscht Belt.
The Borscht Belt.

The Best Spots to Eat in Bucks County

Tasty barbecue, gourmet sandwiches, delicious pasta, and more can be found in the burbs

by Kristen Kwiatkowski Updated
A gourmet sandwich at The Borscht Belt.
| The Borscht Belt.
by Kristen Kwiatkowski Updated

When shopping around Peddler’s Village in Lahaska or exploring the historic sites of Doylestown, you’ll likely work up a hunger. Fortunately, Bucks County, which includes these and other towns throughout this expansive Philadelphia suburban location, is filled with dining options, from hearty pork roll and egg breakfast sandwiches to zesty Southern-style barbecue bites. Here are some top dining destinations in Bucks County that will make you pause your shopping and touring adventures for some serious sustenance.

Lumberville General Store

Enjoy eye-catching visions of history while diving into a mouthwatering burger or filling avocado toast and eggs at the Lumberville General Store. Located just north of New Hope in Lumberville, this sibling restaurant to the historic Black Bass Hotel offers a historical vibe all its own. Grab a seat indoors within the 18th-century building or enjoy the fresh air on the back patio as you work your way through the menu choosing items such as French toast topped with maple caramelized bananas, quiche of the day, or grilled Cuban chicken sandwich with roasted garlic dijon mayonnaise.

3741 River Rd, Lumberville, PA 18933
(215) 297-9262
(215) 297-9262

Brown’s Doughnut & Pastry Co

Savory bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches on a flaky biscuit or filling bagel accompanied by a pumpkin spiced doughnut topped with pumpkin icing and caramel sauce offers an excellent way to start your day at Brown’s Doughnut and Pastry Co. in Dublin. Choose your favorite baked goods to bring home to the family and order a hot vanilla latte to sip along the way.

164 N Main St, Dublin, PA 18917
(267) 871-5133
(267) 871-5133

Holy Que Smokehouse

Holy Que Smokehouse in Lahaska makes all of your Texas barbecue wishes come true with its savory smoked brisket and pulled pork platters featuring Southern side dish staples such as mac and cheese, cider slaw, and honey cornbread. Top off these low and slow cooked meat dishes and sides with a banana pudding dessert.

5788 Lower York Rd, Lahaska, PA 18931
(267) 544-5762
(267) 544-5762

Caleb's American Kitchen

The BYO Burger Night on Tuesdays and weekly specials menu are a popular draw at Caleb’s American Kitchen in Lahaska. But, the regular seasonal menu offers that culinary wow factor as well. Satiate your craving for seafood with the house-smoked trout entree or crab cake bowl. If Sunday brunch is your go-to dining out meal, the eggs Benedict and potato-crusted frittata of the day will keep you coming back every weekend.

5738 US-202, Lahaska, PA 18931
(215) 794-8588
(215) 794-8588

Baci Ristorante & Heart of Oak Pub

Northern Italian cuisine and English pub fare effortlessly combine on the menu at Doylestown’s Baci Ristorante and Heart of Oak Pub, two dining establishments in one. Dine upstairs in the historic building at Baci Ristorante and enjoy the trenette pasta with prosciutto, peas, and mushrooms in a cream sauce, traditional shepherd’s pie, and pan-seared veal scaloppine, or keep it casual by grabbing a Philly cheesesteak sandwich and a hoppy IPA downstairs at the Heart of Oak Pub.   

2559 Bogarts Tavern Rd, Doylestown, PA 18902
(215) 794-7784
(215) 794-7784

The Hattery Stove & Still

Situated in the center of Doylestown at the historic Doylestown Inn is brunch/lunch/dinner spot Hattery Stove and Still. Pop in for an eggs Benedict dish served on top of fried biscuits or keep it healthy with an ahi tuna thyme salad. Take in the sights of the inviting antique industrial decor as you relax and sip a cocktail, such as the Hattery Highball or Caramel Coffee Tini.

18 W State St, Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 345-1527
(215) 345-1527

Curiosity Doughnuts

Curiosity Doughnuts, located on the Doylestown/Furlong town line, keeps it exciting by offering a continually rotating menu of sweets. Using a wide array of dough, glazes, and toppings, the doughnut creations that result from these ingredients easily show why chef-owners Aki Kamozawa and Alex Talbot are prior James Beard Awards semifinalists. Unique concoctions such as the white chocolate and cherry panettone doughnut with cream cheese/cherry glaze and vanilla shortbread crumbs and meltaway doughnut with toffee crumbs may be featured in the glass case when you visit. Make sure to accompany your chosen doughnut with a handcrafted chocolate egg cream or vanilla latte.

800 Edison Furlong Rd, Furlong, PA 18925

The Pineville Tavern

As one of the oldest continually operating taverns in the country, historic views at Pineville Tavern are a given. In addition to the ultimate history vibe, menu offerings such as the French onion soup, Nashville hot chicken sandwich, and slow-roasted barbecue ribs make this spot an easy-to-choose dining destination. Steak lovers should be sure to pop in on Monday evenings for steak night featuring a selection of premium cuts of beef with each entree served with two sides.

Post Office, 1098 Durham Rd, Pineville, PA 18946
(215) 598-3890
(215) 598-3890

Terrain Cafe

Terrain Cafe opened its doors this summer in Doylestown and has been a popular dining spot for the local community ever since with its rotating seasonal menu offerings. Order an array of starters, such as the quinoa fritters, beet and burrata salad, and artisanal cheese board, and then follow up these palate pleasers with the chipotle pork tenderloin or seared scallops entrees. The inviting natural vibe and open air decor of the new location will make you want to linger after dinner with a pumpkin and white mocha latte or pear prosecco cocktail. 

2100 Lower State Rd Suite 200, Doylestown, PA 18901
(267) 680-8108
(267) 680-8108

Árdana Food & Drink

Mediterranean fare favorites fill the menu at Ardana in Warrington. Scallop skewers with za’atar, hummus and baba ghanoush platters, and roasted lamb chops with tzatziki are a few of the culinary items you’ll find at this restaurant conveniently located on Easton Road. The full bar menu featuring everything from cocktails to cold beer, along with some zero proof options, adds to the overall comprehensive nature of this dining destination.

751 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976
(267) 488-1568
(267) 488-1568

The Borscht Belt

The recently-opened Borscht Belt in Newtown offers up all your Jewish deli favorites, from latkes to pastrami and rye sandwiches. Although The Borscht Belt Newtown location is new, co-founder/executive chef Nick Liberato is in no way a restaurant industry novice, having been a personal chef to the stars, an established restaurateur, and appeared on popular culinary shows, such as Top Chef Masters and Bar Rescue, in addition to taking the role of executive producer and co-creator of Netflix’s Restaurants on the Edge. Walk in or grab a reservation to secure your seat to dine in at this new Bucks County spot or order your bagels and lox and chopped cheese sandwich to go.

2124 S Eagle Rd, Newtown, PA 18940
(267) 297-2600
(267) 297-2600

The Iron Oven

The Iron Oven in Southampton offers lunch and dinner menus filled with an impressive amount of light culinary bites, entrees, and plenty of beverage options from the bar. Owner Alex Nalbandian grew up in the restaurant industry as the son of a local pizzeria owner and honed his culinary craft working at his family’s business. In 2018, Alex opened The Iron Oven which offers diners an expansive menu filled with items such as buffalo chicken dip and fried pickles starters, burgers and flatbreads, cajun-style scallops and filet mignon entrees, and a welcome array of pizza and stromboli offerings. 

1134 Street Rd, Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 322-1907
(215) 322-1907

