An overhead view of a table with a pita sandwich filled with falafel next to several takeout containers and bags filled with falafel balls, cucumber salad and pickles, hummus, and french fries.
Mia’s Meals is a fast-casual falafel bar in Haddonfield, New Jersey.
Mia’s Meals

Don’t Miss The Formidable Restaurants of Haddonfield, New Jersey

This dry town just a half hour from Philly has long been its own dining destination

by Kae Lani Palmisano
Mia’s Meals is a fast-casual falafel bar in Haddonfield, New Jersey.
| Mia’s Meals
by Kae Lani Palmisano

The restaurant scene in South Jersey has grown exponentially over the last decade, but Haddonfield, New Jersey, has been a dining destination for even longer. All along King’s Highway, high-quality restaurants represent cuisines from around the world, including aromatic Indian, superb sushi, and creative pizza. Better yet, this impressive dining scene in South Jersey is quite accessible from Philly, typically about half an hour by PATCO Speedline light rail or car — just east of the essential restaurants in Collingswood, Haddon Township, and Audubon. Here’s where to find Haddonfield’s best restaurants.

Take note: Haddonfield is a dry town, but nearly every restaurant listed here is BYOB, so bring along some wine from one of Philly’s top bottle shops or a crowler of beer from the local brewery, King’s Road Brewing Company.

Crumb

Every town needs at least one sandwich shop. In Haddonfield, it’s Crumb. David Murray and Walter Gouldsbury express their creativity between slices of bread with the Brooklyn Way, a Reuben stuffed with corned beef brisket, caraway sauerkraut, and Gruyere, and the Pig and Pasture, featuring shaved roast pork, broccoli rabe, provolone, and long hots aioli. This is also a hot spot for breakfast sandwiches. Crumb isn’t a BYOB, but it does sell soda. Hungry for a burger? Check out Gouldsburger’s, Crumb’s new sibling just around the corner.

El Nopalito

El Nopalito — operated by Rosalba Palillero, her mom, Estella, and their extended family — serves outstanding Mexican dishes in a cafe that’s as vibrant as the food. The tacos and enchiladas are fan favorites, but don’t miss the platillos, specifically the rich, spicy pollo en mole poblano. And keep an eye on Instagram for announcements when fresh tamales are available.

Fuji Restaurant

The art of sushi is about time and patience, reflecting the attention to detail put into every bite as well as the many years that can go into a chef’s training. In this case, Chen Zheng has been the chef for over 25 years; in 2016, he bought the restaurant from Masaharu “Matt” Ito and his son, Jesse Ito (who now owns the acclaimed Royal Sushi & Izakaya in Philly’s Queen Village neighborhood). With its dim lighting and serene music, Fuji sets a relaxing scene for diners to take their time and savor every piece of delicately prepared fish. Beyond classic sashimi and playful rolls, Fuji also makes a mean shabu shabu, a hot pot filled with thinly sliced beef and harusame noodles.

Zaffron Mediterranean Cuisine

Owner Rocco Farahmand lived in several countries around the Mediterranean before opening up Zaffron in 2015, pulling influences from all over the region while focusing on an abundance of seasonal vegetables and meats grilled to perfection. Kick off a meal with a creamy combo of hummus and baba ghanoush followed by a lamb chop kabob, vegetarian couscous, and Sicilian swordfish. Dine indoors or out on a charming side patio.

Cafe Lift Haddonfield

Cafe Lift has been a Philly brunch favorite since 2003 when owners Michael and Jeniphur Pasquarello first opened their doors in the Callowhill neighborhood. In 2022, the couple opened up a second location in Haddonfield, another instant hit. The egg cheesesteak puts a Philly icon on a pretzel bun, while the Jersey Madame centers a triple stack of pancakes with alternating layers of pork roll topped by a sunny side up egg and a creamy maple bechamel. Need more sweets? How about cannoli French toast, lemon ricotta pancakes, and Nutty Monkey Crespelle filled with chocolate hazelnut spread and banana?

Pizza Crime

Arnab Maitra has spent a lot of his life dealing with pizza, from delivering it in his younger days to learning to perfect it under the tutelage of chef Marc Vetri at Osteria. The results are clear at Pizza Crime, where chewy, wood-fired dough sings beneath simple margherita toppings or bolder fig and Gorgonzola on the Fig-Jawn pie. It’s worth multiple trips just to try every combo.

Cross Culture

For dishes that emphasize the complexity of Indian cuisine, including spicy tikka masala and succulent tandoori chicken, head to Cross Culture. Since 2005, chef Monty Kainth has been running the restaurant here and at a location in Princeton. The menu doesn’t have any duds, but the greatest hits include the curries, lamb dishes, and saffron-tinged biryani. Don’t skip the samosas and be sure to get some naan for dipping.

The Little Hen

After spending 30 years as the chef de cuisine at Rose Tattoo in Philadelphia, Alan Lichtenstein took over the Little Hen in 2020, becoming a first-time restaurant owner in his late 60s. With only 18 seats, this French restaurant is one of Haddonfield's most intimate dining experiences. The kitchen puts out refined takes on rustic plates of duck confit, sous vide pork tenderloin, and Cajun and Creole seafood — keep an eye out for the Louisiana gumbo and shrimp etoufee specials. Other favorites include escargot, frog legs, and duck frites.

220 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033

Mia's Meals

The fast-casual falafel bar Mia’s Meals, which graduated from owner Mia Eylon’s home kitchen to restaurant when she was cooking so much during COVID quarantine, has some of the best falafel this side of the Delaware River. The crispy, lightly spiced Israeli-style morsels are available three simple ways: on salad, in a bowl, or on a pita. The last one is arguably the best format for perfectly proportioned bites throughout, mixed with fresh vegetables, pickles, and tahini dressing.  Make it a meal with shawarma fries and a creamy tahini shake. And if chocolate-filled rugelach is on the menu, get that too. Note: Mia’s Meals is not a BYOB.

Related Maps