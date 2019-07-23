16 Essential Restaurants in Northeast Philly

Georgian khachapuri cheese boats, plentiful dim sum, burgers and milkshakes in an old-school diner, and more things to eat just up I-95

Though the Northeast has long been home to many immigrant populations, the past several years have brought an influx of new cultures to the area, with plentiful new restaurants and businesses to match. Toward the far Northeast there is no shortage of Georgian and Uzbek restaurants, and Brazilian cuisine stands out in Oxford Circle. Lawncrest is where to go if you’re looking for a Vietnamese dish, but you’ll discover some of the best Chinese restaurants in Mayfair. Scattered among these cultural pockets you’ll still find classic and well-known restaurants as well as new restaurants that don’t fit any specific category.

Neighborhoods such as Lawncrest, Bustleton, and Holmesburg are just a few of the areas contained within the region area most known as Northeast Philadelphia, but each contain their own distinct cultures, traditions, and cuisines.

A guide to the excellent restaurants in the Northeast could easily feature dozens of dining destinations, but the list below gives a snapshot of the diversity of culinary delights the area has to offer and hopefully it will encourage Philadelphians to do some exploring.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.