Northern Liberties is known for being a melting pot of diverse flavors and out-of-the-box dishes. The dining scene is filled with neighborhood classics, cozy bars, and citywide hotspots. This list, full of international flavors and hometown favorites, serves as the ultimate guide to navigating one of the most booming food spots in town.Read More
The Essential Restaurants of Northern Liberties
15 incredible spots to find the tastiest tacos, West African cuisine, eclectic bars, and romantic BYOBs
SIN (Steak Italian Nightlife)
A newer spot on the scene, this dazzling Italian steakhouse is bringing sophistication to Northern Liberties with an upscale cocktail lounge and classic American-Italian cuisine that includes chicken parmesan, half-chicken marsala, veal piccata, roasted lobster, and more.
Figo
Part restaurant, part sports bar, Figo is a lively spot for those looking for a fun date night or to catch a game. With tasty wings, bountiful salads, and some impressive Italian bites, there’s not much to complain about at this spacious venue.
Apricot Stone
A beloved BYOB, this Armenian grill is known for their intimacy and mediterranean flavor. Whether it’s a romantic date night or a grand dinner party with friends, one can’t deny their outstanding hummus plates, boreg, and lamb kebabs.
Añejo
Stand-out tacos come a dime a dozen in Philly — but at Añejo, they are a mainstay. This Mexican restaurant is not only known for their expansive menu of tacos, nachos, and all-things-with-tortilla — but their immaculate tequila bar that features some familiar and rare spirits.
Pera Turkish Cuisine
Turkish restaurants are hard to find in this town, but thank goodness that Pera exists. Serving remarkable Anatolian cuisine, this BYOB is unapologetic in incorporating their vast array of spices, heat, and extraordinary sauces. Pro-tip: Eat anything here that’s seafood or served on a kebab.
Also featured in:
Jerry's Bar
This cozy neighborhood bar is more than just a place to grab a pint, but their dining menu is also notable as well. With menu items such as duck spring-rolls, a hummus Trio, a Bussels sprouts salad, grilled pork chop, and halibut — there’s more than what meets the eye at this dining hotspot.
Heritage
Live music, boozy cocktails, and an inventive menu is everything a diner wants and more here at Heritage. The vibe is personable, yet also the scene of a jazzy lounge in romcom. Come here for their bistro steak dishes, generous martini pours, and a chance to hear some eclectic musicians.
Café La Maude
One of the most hard-to-get-into brunch spots in the city, Café La Maude is a culinary fusion of French-Lebanese flavors. Pro-tip: Try their lemon ricotta pancakes topped with poached apples and caramel sauce and tender brisket huevos rancheros.
Also featured in:
Hello Vietnam
A newer gem in Northern Liberties, Hello Vietnam is a great spot for to enjoy pho, tasty Bánh mì, and other Vietnamese dishes. They are BYOB — so there’s no excuse to add a little more fun (read: libations) to the mix.
Suya Suya
This West African mainstay has been impressing diners in Northern Liberties and beyond. Here, expect to taste flavorful and spicy grilled meats, and wholesome jollof rice, alongside some savory plantains that are unforgettable.
Bar1010
The ultimate pizza bar, Bar1010 has garnered a stellar reputation of serving up the hottest and crispiest pies in Northern Liberties. But beyond their generous pours and slices, they have other notable dishes — such as their massive blackened wood-fired chicken caesar sub — that’s worth the trip.
Pietramala
An extraordinary vegan restaurant, Pietramala is at the intersection of flavor and culinary comfort with their ever-changing menu that spotlights vegetables in creative ways. From roasted comb tooth mushrooms to a blistered carrot and mandarin salad — they take what they do seriously in the best way.
Silk City
A fixture in Northern Liberties, Silk City is more than just a cool place to eat — it’s an institution in a city that’s losing several great diners. Here, customers can enjoy their impressive breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu that includes filet and eggs, juicy burgers, and loaded pancakes, while also getting a chance to check out a diverse mix of local performers.
Seiko Japanese Restaurant
Seiko is serving up more than just exquisite sushi, but some fine Japanese dishes that’s hard to find anywhere else in the city. Their Yaki Udon shrimp, sizzling beef Bulkogee, and salmon dumplings are notable stand-outs.
Circles Thai
For those looking for awesome Thai cuisine in Northern Liberties, this is the answer. For years, Circles Thai has been consistently delivering the finest drunken noodles, curry dishes, and garlic shrimp. Everything here is worthy of being tried at least once, with others (such as their basil crispy duck) guaranteed to be a regular on one’s hit list.
Also featured in: