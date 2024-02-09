 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Best Spots to Eat in Bucks County

The Best Thai and Laotian Food in Philly

Top Philly Restaurants With the Tastiest Gluten-Free Options

A wide spread of popular bar foods in mini black cast iron skillets. Jerry’s Bar

The Essential Restaurants of Northern Liberties

15 incredible spots to find the tastiest tacos, West African cuisine, eclectic bars, and romantic BYOBs

by Ernest Owens
by Ernest Owens
Jerry’s Bar

Northern Liberties is known for being a melting pot of diverse flavors and out-of-the-box dishes. The dining scene is filled with neighborhood classics, cozy bars, and citywide hotspots. This list, full of international flavors and hometown favorites, serves as the ultimate guide to navigating one of the most booming food spots in town.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

SIN (Steak Italian Nightlife)

A newer spot on the scene, this dazzling Italian steakhouse is bringing sophistication to Northern Liberties with an upscale cocktail lounge and classic American-Italian cuisine that includes chicken parmesan, half-chicken marsala, veal piccata, roasted lobster, and more.

1102 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19123

Figo

Part restaurant, part sports bar, Figo is a lively spot for those looking for a fun date night or to catch a game. With tasty wings, bountiful salads, and some impressive Italian bites, there’s not much to complain about at this spacious venue.

1033 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 245-9625
(267) 245-9625

Apricot Stone

A beloved BYOB, this Armenian grill is known for their intimacy and mediterranean flavor. Whether it’s a romantic date night or a grand dinner party with friends, one can’t deny their outstanding hummus plates, boreg, and lamb kebabs.

1040 N American St (btwn W George St & W Wildey St), Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 606-6596
(267) 606-6596

Añejo

Stand-out tacos come a dime a dozen in Philly — but at Añejo, they are a mainstay. This Mexican restaurant is not only known for their expansive menu of tacos, nachos, and all-things-with-tortilla — but their immaculate tequila bar that features some familiar and rare spirits.

1001 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19123
(267) 534-5746
(267) 534-5746

Pera Turkish Cuisine

Turkish restaurants are hard to find in this town, but thank goodness that Pera exists. Serving remarkable Anatolian cuisine, this BYOB is unapologetic in incorporating their vast array of spices, heat, and extraordinary sauces. Pro-tip: Eat anything here that’s seafood or served on a kebab.

944 N 2nd St (Laurel), Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 660-9471
(215) 660-9471

Jerry's Bar

This cozy neighborhood bar is more than just a place to grab a pint, but their dining menu is also notable as well. With menu items such as duck spring-rolls, a hummus Trio, a Bussels sprouts salad, grilled pork chop, and halibut — there’s more than what meets the eye at this dining hotspot.

129 W Laurel St (at New Market), Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 273-1632
(267) 273-1632

Heritage

Live music, boozy cocktails, and an inventive menu is everything a diner wants and more here at Heritage. The vibe is personable, yet also the scene of a jazzy lounge in romcom. Come here for their bistro steak dishes, generous martini pours, and a chance to hear some eclectic musicians.

914 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19123
(215) 627-7500
(215) 627-7500

Café La Maude

One of the most hard-to-get-into brunch spots in the city, Café La Maude is a culinary fusion of French-Lebanese flavors. Pro-tip: Try their lemon ricotta pancakes topped with poached apples and caramel sauce and tender brisket huevos rancheros.

816 N 4th St (at Reno St), Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 318-7869
(267) 318-7869

Hello Vietnam

A newer gem in Northern Liberties, Hello Vietnam is a great spot for to enjoy pho, tasty Bánh mì, and other Vietnamese dishes. They are BYOB — so there’s no excuse to add a little more fun (read: libations) to the mix.

722 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 922-2800
(215) 922-2800

Suya Suya

This West African mainstay has been impressing diners in Northern Liberties and beyond. Here, expect to taste flavorful and spicy grilled meats, and wholesome jollof rice, alongside some savory plantains that are unforgettable.  

400 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 704-9033
(267) 704-9033

Bar1010

The ultimate pizza bar, Bar1010 has garnered a stellar reputation of serving up the hottest and crispiest pies in Northern Liberties. But beyond their generous pours and slices, they have other notable dishes — such as their massive blackened wood-fired chicken caesar sub — that’s worth the trip.

701 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 930-8486
(267) 930-8486

Pietramala

An extraordinary vegan restaurant, Pietramala is at the intersection of flavor and culinary comfort with their ever-changing menu that spotlights vegetables in creative ways. From roasted comb tooth mushrooms to a blistered carrot and mandarin salad — they take what they do seriously in the best way.

614 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 970-9541
(215) 970-9541

Silk City

A fixture in Northern Liberties, Silk City is more than just a cool place to eat — it’s an institution in a city that’s losing several great diners. Here, customers can enjoy their impressive breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu that includes filet and eggs, juicy burgers, and loaded pancakes, while also getting a chance to check out a diverse mix of local performers.

435 Spring Garden St (at 5th St), Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 592-8838
(215) 592-8838

Seiko Japanese Restaurant

Seiko is serving up more than just exquisite sushi, but some fine Japanese dishes that’s hard to find anywhere else in the city. Their Yaki Udon shrimp, sizzling beef Bulkogee, and salmon dumplings are notable stand-outs.

604 N 2nd St (at Green St), Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 413-1606
(215) 413-1606

Circles Thai

For those looking for awesome Thai cuisine in Northern Liberties, this is the answer. For years, Circles Thai has been consistently delivering the finest drunken noodles, curry dishes, and garlic shrimp. Everything here is worthy of being tried at least once, with others (such as their basil crispy duck) guaranteed to be a regular on one’s hit list.

1516 Tasker St, Philadelphia, PA 19145
(267) 687-1778
(267) 687-1778

Related Maps