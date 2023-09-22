The dining spots around Ocean City, New Jersey appeal to visitors and locals alike. Although some OCNJ restaurants are seasonal dining locales, others are open year-round and keep the omelet offerings and steak entrees going throughout every season. Whether craving a location to pick up a pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich or looking forward to your Italian dinner of manicotti and fresh baked bread, this South Jersey town has the food and beverage options you need.Read More
The Best Restaurants in Ocean City, New Jersey
Lively brunches, juicy burgers, and impressive pastas are a few of the bold standouts down the shore
Express Pizza & Subs
Mike Fitzick of Bakeria 1010 fame has taken over the kitchen at the newly reopened Express Pizza in the Gardens neighborhood. The popular Spicy Roni, a fiery pepperoni and jalapeno concoction, makes the pizza list in addition to the Island Square, a square pie with your choice of toppings. And pizzas aren’t all that this north Ocean City establishment is serving up. Sandwiches like the crispy chicken Caesar wrap, buffalo chicken cheesesteak, and pork roll and black angus beef cheeseburger make the dining roster as well.
Asbury Kitchen
Asbury Kitchen in downtown Ocean City caters to the breakfast and lunch crowd with a robust menu filled with brunch-theme favorites, including the avocado toast served with a refreshing arugula greens side salad, Greek salad topped with a generous serving of feta cheese and kalamata olives, and an eclectic array of crepes, such as the apple crumb, butter and lavender sugar, and nutella varieties. Bold Lavazza coffee and flavored latte beverages make the ideal accompaniment no matter what meal you enjoy at this Asbury Avenue restaurant.
Jon & Patty's Coffee Bar & Bistro
Since 2008, Jon and Patty’s has been providing the Ocean City community with an exceptional dining menu at its Asbury Avenue location in the downtown section. Unique latte selections, such as the Johnson’s Popcorn latte, a caramel and butter pecan creation, and the Wonder Bear latte, a robust espresso drink with cinnamon and brown sugar flavors, provide a welcome start to your day. Bacon and cheddar omelets and buttermilk pancakes provide you with the necessary food fuel for breakfast while the coconut chicken salad and cheesy quesadilla offer excellent lunch options. This downtown OC restaurant also offers an extensive dinner menu, ranging from eggplant parmesan to blackened ahi tuna.
Yianni's Cafe
Greek culinary dishes and American fare fill the menus at Yianni’s Cafe. Start your dinner with the hummus appetizer or stuffed grape leaves then continue your dining journey with the chicken souvlaki or shrimp kebab platters. If you stop by for breakfast or lunch at this inviting cafe, conveniently located in the center of town next to City Hall, you can enjoy freshly prepared smoothies, the crab cake Benedict, and grilled chicken wrap sandwich with tzatziki and feta cheese.
Hooked on Breakfast
Having recently celebrated its third anniversary, Hooked on Breakfast continues to be a fan favorite with the Ocean City community. This centrally located breakfast and lunch spot offers a welcome dining solution for downtown shoppers and individuals craving a midday culinary recharge. Some of the must-try items include the cannoli pancakes, biscuits and sausage gravy, and pulled pork sandwich. Be sure to check out the monthly specials to see what limited-time offerings reel you in.
Capo Strada
Capo Strada is one of the newer restaurants to open its doors in Ocean City and has been receiving rave reviews ever since. This 9th Street dining destination serves up a wide array of Italian delicacies, made in-house, including the spicy salsiccia pizza, chicken parmigiana, and veal saltimbocca. The muffuletta sandwich featuring housemade bread filled with Italian meats, cheeses, and olive tapenade, is so big, you’ll have to share it with a friend or two.
Green Eggs Cafe at the Chatterbox
Philadelphia’s Green Eggs Cafe has a location at the Chatterbox, Ocean City’s iconic restaurant with its bright pink building that you’ll spot as you roll into town over the 9th Street bridge. This year-round brunch spot offers sweet and savory breakfast and lunch bites, including the pecan pie French toast, breakfast burrito, and the Cali B.L.T. Craving French toast but can’t decide what type? Try your choice of three different varieties by ordering the French toast board.
Mario's Pizzeria & Restaurant
Italian comfort food, ranging from saucy manicotti to baked penne, is yours to enjoy at Mario’s. Order from the regular menu or opt for the specials of the day, which includes two or three entree options served with fresh bread, soup or salad, and homemade rice pudding for dessert. An extensive vegan menu, with delicious culinary dishes such as a mushroom entree, classic stromboli with non-dairy cheese, and grilled veggie sub, ensures there’s something for all diners at this Ocean City cafe.
Emily’s Ocean Room Restaurant
The historic Flanders Hotel is home to year-round dining establishment Emily’s Ocean Room. Weave your way through the elegant interior of the hotel filled with antiques from the early days of Ocean City and grab a seat at a table in the coastal chic dining room. Breakfast and lunch is available throughout the year, featuring filling dishes such as stuffed French toast, homemade quiche Lorraine, and the French onion patty melt burger. Dinner is served during the summer, with all-you-can-eat crab nights and prime rib dinners being a popular draw with tourists and residents alike.
Randazzo Pizzeria & Family Restaurant
New York-style pizza, hoagies stacked high with cold cuts on Liscio’s rolls, and shrimp-filled pasta dishes are some of the popular items at Randazzo’s. Looking for some appetizers to start your meal off right? Randazzo’s garlic knots are laden with an impressive amount of garlic for a truly flavorful experience. This family restaurant is centrally located near the 34th Street bridge and offers free delivery throughout the island year-round ($15 minimum purchase). If you’re seeking out gluten-free choices, Randazzo’s has you covered, too.
Old School Burgers
With Old School Burgers locations in Pennsylvania, specifically New Britain and Willow Grove, the burger joint made its move to the Jersey Shore by opening a location in Ocean City this summer. Now, New Jersey residents and visitors can see what all the burger buzz is about when they order their favorite juicy burger topped with cheddar cheese, jalapenos, grilled onions, bacon, and a plethora of other accompaniments. Don’t forget a sweet treat addition, such as a milkshake or ice cream for dessert.