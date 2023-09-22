The Best Restaurants in Ocean City, New Jersey

Since 2008, Jon and Patty’s has been providing the Ocean City community with an exceptional dining menu at its Asbury Avenue location in the downtown section. Unique latte selections, such as the Johnson’s Popcorn latte, a caramel and butter pecan creation, and the Wonder Bear latte, a robust espresso drink with cinnamon and brown sugar flavors, provide a welcome start to your day. Bacon and cheddar omelets and buttermilk pancakes provide you with the necessary food fuel for breakfast while the coconut chicken salad and cheesy quesadilla offer excellent lunch options. This downtown OC restaurant also offers an extensive dinner menu, ranging from eggplant parmesan to blackened ahi tuna.