The Essential Restaurants of Olde Kensington

When this infamous Philly sandwich shop created its sister location, it turned the idea of all-day dining on its head, transitioning from a buzzing coffee shop and cafe by day into a sleek and trendy restaurant at night. Its eclectic menu is as impressive as it is delicious, featuring dishes like the Olivia’s Big Pancake (an 8-ounce malted buttermilk pancake topped with honey butter), an inventive take on latkes (that come with dill cream and the option to add salmon roe), and a cornflake-crusted buffalo tofu sandwich (which can be made both vegan and gluten-free), as well as both day drinks and night drinks.