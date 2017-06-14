Eat Your Way Through Philadelphia’s Historic District

Where to eat in Old City after you’ve seen the Liberty Bell, from morning pastries through flights of wine and dinner at acclaimed restaurants

It should come as no surprise that the birthplace of American democracy — home to the Liberty Bell, Ben Franklin’s print shop, Betsy Ross’s flag-making studio, and the very same building where the U.S. Constitution was signed — just so happens to be Philly’s tourist epicenter.

Fortunately, instead of being lined with middling cheesesteak joints geared toward school groups and the vacationing set, the cobblestone streets of the Old City neighborhood in Philadelphia’s Historic District are full of all-day dining options frequented by locals and visitors alike. From storied taverns and modern hot spots to 19th-century ice cream shops, Old City’s top dining destinations are steeped in their own fascinating histories.

