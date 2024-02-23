Ensemble Arts (inclusive of the Kimmel Cultural Campus and Philadelphia Orchestra) is a powerhouse for Philly arts and culture offering a packed calendar of events including award-winning Broadway shows, comedians, orchestra performances, and more. Whether you’re a resident or visiting the city for the first time, snagging tickets to an upcoming performance also presents the perfect opportunity to enjoy a pre or post-show meal at one of the many nearby restaurants. Next time you’re headed to a show at one of its many theaters, add even more excitement to your experience by dining at one of these fantastic spots.Read More
Best Bets to Dine for a Show at Kimmel Cultural Campus
These 15 spots are ideal for a meal before or after a show at Ensemble Arts
Mixto
Mixto offers some of the best Cuban, Latin American, and Caribbean cuisine in Center City. Stop by for dinner or brunch to try wide-ranging takes on empanadas, ceviches, and frittatas, as well as more traditional seafood, chicken, and beef entrees.
Giorgio On Pine
Giorgio on Pine is a BYOB and trattoria known for its understated charm and nostalgic Italian fare. The menu here includes everything from plentiful prosciutto platters, sauteed calamari, and carpaccio salad to scrumptious gnocchi, spaghetti, bucatini and ravioli. Each dish is made from fresh, seasonal ingredients and there are several gluten-free options available.
Volver
The ever-evolving menu at Volver is inspired by the culinary adventures of Chef Jose Garces. If the convenience of being located in the heart of the Kimmel Cultural Campus doesn’t convince you to make a reservation, you must check out its special pre-theater prix fixe option, which includes two courses and dessert.
Loch Bar
Since its debut in the latter half of 2023, Loch Bar has gained loyal fans for its fresh seafood and remarkable cocktails. Here you can enjoy a variety of land and sea options, including seafood towers in three sizes, roasted or fried oysters, Chilean sea bass, Maryland crab cakes, steak frites, and duck confit.
Superfolie
This intimate wine and cocktail bar made its debut in 2023. Its extensive selection of beverages and small plates are perfect for a light dinner ahead of a show. Stop by to taste favorites like the diver scallop crudo, spicy merguez sausage, and charred eggplant yogurt.
Steak 48
For a glamorous fine dining experience that is well with the price tag, make a reservation at Steak 48. Its menu of premium steaks are responsibly farmed, wet aged for 28 days, with cuts ranging in size from 8 ounces up to 22 ounces. But steak isn’t the only winning item on its menu, its larger-than-life seafood tower and raw bar, plentiful appetizers (with options like chicken fried lobster tails and wagyu beef tartare, decadent cocktails, and fresh seafood are also worth the visit.
Bud & Marilyn's
Retro vibes, fresh takes on classic American fare, and fun fusion dishes are what make dining at Bud and Marilyn’s so memorable. Its varied menu includes a mix of plates designed for sharing (like the crispy cheese curds and kimchi fried rice), specialty chicken and hot buns (try the Nashville hot chicken or shrimp tempura buns), and impeccable cocktails (the Philly Club featuring gin, raspberry syrup, egg white, and lemon is superb).
Vedge
Helmed by James Beard award-nominated chefs Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby, at Vedge the fine dining experience is reimagined with a menu of solely vegetarian dishes. Try a multitude of creative options like the rutabaga fondue, piri piri grilled tofu with braised black lentils, and the brassicas hot pot.
La Viola
With two locations within the same block, La Viola is a family-owned BYOB that has been serving heartwarming Italian fare for decades. Its seasonal menu changes regularly and features multiple courses. Its seasonal menu changes regularly and offers multiple courses. The first course features items such as salads, burrata, and mussels, while the second course is filled with pasta and risotto dishes. For main courses, patrons can choose from options like veal, chicken, shrimp, and tilapia.
Attico
Take in stunning views of Broad Street, while dining at this trendy rooftop lounge. While it’s only for those 21 and older, you can enjoy outstanding appetizers like shrimp cocktail or cacio e pepe arancini, sizable entrees such as truffle short rib ragu or crispy Lancaster chicken, and a rotating menu of cocktails, wine, and beer.
Miss Saigon
A newer addition to the Philly restaurant scene, Miss Saigon specializes in contemporary Vietnamese cuisine. Start a meal here with a cup of pho (which can be made vegetarian or with the addition of oxtail, beef, bone-in short rib, or chicken), before venturing into main courses like the bo luc lac shaking beef (marinated filet mignon with soy sauce, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, and onion) or the thit ko (caramelized pork belly and ribs with jasmine rice).
Grandma's Philly
Chef Donrutai Jainon (also known as Chef Locket) pays homage to her grandmother’s recipes at this booming Thai spot. Its wide array of menu items are made from fresh and locally sourced ingredients, with popular dishes including curry puffs, Grandma’s meatballs, tofu satay skewers, and shared plates like crabmeat fried rice and spicy bamboo.
Oloroso
Considered one of Philly’s most underrated restaurants, Oloroso specializes in tantalizing tapas and sherry wine. Have fun mixing and matching a variety of dishes with options like charred octopus, roasted beets, paella, and patatas bravas or if you’re in the mood for something more substantial it also offers a roasted half pig’s head or 32-ounce filet mignon for two.
Almyra
Philly’s newest Greek restaurant creates an inviting atmosphere complete with gorgeous decor and savory aromas. Its menu of spreads, raw and salad options, mezze, and mains features incredible takes on hummus, tartares, and crudo, as well as seafood, lamb, and chicken. All of these can be enjoyed alongside cocktails inspired by Greek mythology and culture.
Ocean Prime
Just a corner and some steps away from the Kimmel Cultural Campus, this surf and turf restaurant has a notable $60 3-course prix-fixe menu that’s ideal for those trying to grab a bite before a show. Available Monday through Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm, diners have the option to choose from several appetizer, main course, and dessert options such as their lobster bisque (made with butter-poached lobster), branzino (served with artichoke, broccolini, celery root purée, and lemon caper jus), 8 ounce filet mignon, five layer chocolate cake, chocolate torte, and more.
