Where to Eat Around Penn and Drexel

Sometimes a classy space and a touch of refinement for a lovely luncheon is what you need, and Walnut St. Cafe offers that. The menu is American comfort food with a simple but polished approach. Their bright space also boasts a seasonal influence on food, with locally sourced organic produce from nearby farms. The wine selection, on the other hand, has a much further reach (think wines from Greece, Germany, and Australia). Head in for Golden Hour (read: happy hour) for well-priced cocktails and sumptuous snacks like whipped ricotta and salmon tartare.