Less than an hour’s drive outside Philadelphia lies West Chester, a bustling college town with an undercurrent of culinary expertise that appeals to more than just ravenous students seeking a budget-friendly bite. Charming eateries peppering the imperfectly laid redbrick sidewalks encourage you to slip in for a casual dinner with friends, a fancy date, or anything in between to celebrate — or commiserate. So look no further than West Chester for a short trip with savory meals awaiting you at every hour of the day.Read More
The Best Restaurants in West Chester
Incredible vegan dining, outstanding pizza, tasty Jamaican, and awesome brunches can all be found in this charming suburb
Roots Cafe
Step inside the homey dining room or sit outside on the secluded patio, and try one of the best chicken sandwiches money can buy, adorned with zippy signature hot sauce inside a fluffy brioche bun. Offering a well-made brunch and filling lunch options, Roots is a little gem that you might otherwise walk right past.
Also featured in:
Miss Winnie's
Good Jamaican food can be difficult to find, and Miss Winnie’s on East Market Street in West Chester is worth exploring. Experience the complex depth of flavors of the Jerk pork or chicken platters made with a symphonic spice blend. If you’re still hungry after your entrees, dive into the sweet royal rum cake or freshly baked plantain tart.
Opa Taverna
Inside this brightly lit corner spot awaits a Mediterranean experience that will make your senses come alive. Creatively crafted cocktails and a balanced wine list provide a wealth of choices to complement classic Greek fare including succulent grilled meats and fresh, vibrant seafood. The pikilia spread as well as the crispy zucchini and eggplant “Opa chips” will make the table happy before the entrees arrive
Side Bar & Restaurant
Along the red brick sidewalk on Gay Street, you’ll find Sidebar’s electric blue sign beckoning you inside its homey confines with a rotating draft list and upscale bar food. Be sure to sample the sweet potato tots with chile lime applesauce and the piri piri chicken sandwich.
Andiario
Book ahead if you want a cushy seat in Anthony Andiario’s modern, spacious dining room where the physicality of gargantuan dried mushrooms, jarred obscure ingredients, and ornamental plants almost take your attention away from the food. Almost. Andiario’s ever-changing, hyper-local tasting menu built upon high-level Italian cooking will make it hard to put your fork down.
Also featured in:
Slow Hand
A swanky, lowly lit bar with no TV screens in sight might be just what you need to reconnect with your loved ones over some excellent food. Make no mistake though, Slow Hand’s expertise with liquid libations does not get in the way of the kitchen’s culinary prowess. A farm-to-table focus drives the creative menu with fun dishes like foie gras-laced chicken nuggets and hearty stuffed peppers.
Market Street Grill
From the street, you wouldn’t peg this unassuming corner spot to produce some of the best breakfast items you’ve ever tasted. But take one step inside their pop-art studded dining room and you’ll find what you were missing. Dig into extravagant daily specials like brisket-stuffed omelets or sample menu favorites like chicken and waffles topped with spicy andouille sausage gravy.
Carlino's Market
Whether you want fresh ingredients for pizza night or a quick lunch before you get back to the office, Carlino’s Market offers what you need — and what you didn’t know you needed. Carlino’s has it all; some of the best tomato pie in the area, a bevy of artisanal olive oils and vinegars, and other specially imported Italian culinary gems. While prices are on the higher end, the quality of the products and ready-to-eat meals can’t be beaten.
Four Dogs Tavern
Whether you sit outside on the flower-flanked patio or inside the rustic dining room, you will have a delightful experience at Four Dogs Tavern. Chef David Cox’s traditional French culinary background is evident with dips of crusty bread in a velvety fondue made with the tavern’s namesake IPA, brewed locally by Stolen Sun Brewing Co. Don’t miss the piping hot vessels of escargot topped with garlic herb butter and airy gougeres.
West Chester Pizza Cafe
If you care about pizza, you owe it to yourself to stop by West Chester Pizza Cafe. This cafe’s crispy, leopard-spotted crust hosts delightful combinations of quality ingredients like house-made meatballs and hand-pulled mozzarella. Their BYOB-friendly patio and quaint dining room make for a peaceful dining experience.
Westtown Amish Market
Free up a few hours Thursday through Saturday to visit the Westtown Amish Market where the selection of hand-twisted pretzels, freshly baked donuts, and other Pennsylvania dutch specialties are a dash short of overwhelming. Vendors aplenty, the market sells anything you could ever want from freshly cut flowers to local wines to homemade fudge. Be sure to head to Jarlan’s Poultry and BBQ in the back for smoked chicken wings that will make your mouth water.
Ground Provisions
A new farm-to-table restaurant and market just outside town was created by Richard Landau and Katie Jacoby, owners of Philadelphia’s highly successful Vedge. In a rustic building with an expansive porch and a small garden out back, Ground Provisions showcases local produce and masterful, 100-percent plant-based cooking. Stop by the market for prepared foods from the GP kitchen, relax on the porch with a selection of tapas, or reserve ahead to enjoy the dynamic tasting menu.