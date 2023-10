The Best Restaurants in West Chester

Less than an hour’s drive outside Philadelphia lies West Chester, a bustling college town with an undercurrent of culinary expertise that appeals to more than just ravenous students seeking a budget-friendly bite. Charming eateries peppering the imperfectly laid redbrick sidewalks encourage you to slip in for a casual dinner with friends, a fancy date, or anything in between to celebrate — or commiserate. So look no further than West Chester for a short trip with savory meals awaiting you at every hour of the day.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.