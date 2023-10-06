The Best Restaurants in West Chester

Whether you want fresh ingredients for pizza night or a quick lunch before you get back to the office, Carlino’s Market offers what you need — and what you didn’t know you needed. Carlino’s has it all; some of the best tomato pie in the area, a bevy of artisanal olive oils and vinegars, and other specially imported Italian culinary gems. While prices are on the higher end, the quality of the products and ready-to-eat meals can’t be beaten.