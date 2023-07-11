 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Philly’s Wine Bars Have Come Into Their Own

Where to Eat Vietnamese Food in Philly

The Essential Restaurants in and Around Collingswood, New Jersey

More in Philadelphia See more maps
A pasta dish in a shallow bowl on a round wood table with a cocktail, set against an olive-green velvet banquette.
Dinner at the Quoin, a hotel that houses a restaurant, a downstairs speakeasy-style bar, and Wilmington’s only rooftop bar.
Matthew Williams

Wilmington, Delaware’s Restaurants Are Worth the Trip From Philly

Philadelphians are flocking to Wilmington, which is just a short trip away and has transformed in recent years

by Sarah Maiellano
View as Map
Dinner at the Quoin, a hotel that houses a restaurant, a downstairs speakeasy-style bar, and Wilmington’s only rooftop bar.
| Matthew Williams
by Sarah Maiellano

From certain parts of Philadelphia, Wilmington is a quicker trip than many Philly suburbs. Hop on I-95 in West Philly and make it there in 35 minutes by car; on Amtrak’s Acela train from 30th Street Station, the ride can be under 20 minutes. And while many locals have never been to the small Delaware city to the south, there’s more reason than ever to visit.

Long known as a business and legal center, Wilmington has been undergoing a change, growing its population and transforming its once-sleepy downtown into a destination filled with things that make a city great: live music venues, coffee shops, beer gardens, sports venues, bike trails, and, of course, restaurants.

Between an influx of youthful new residents and an old-money population (this is still the land of DuPont, after all), Wilmington restaurants here have a steady stream of sophisticated customers looking for Philadelphia- and New York-style dining, and the food scene here has taken off. Read on for a taste of Wilmington’s best restaurants and bars, featuring family-friendly fun and casual food halls as well as high-end dining.

For all the latest Philly dining intel, subscribe to Eater Philly’s newsletter.

Read More

Snuff Mill

Copy Link

Find chef Robert Lhulier’s steakhouse in a surprising location: A strip mall with a massive Independence Hall replica. Snuff Mill is becoming a destination on its own thanks to its dry-aging prowess and on-site butchering. Superb cuts come with plays on classic menu items, like truffled cream corn and beef marrow butter. For drinkers and abstainers alike, the beverage menu offers plenty of choices, from a zero-proof cranberry mojito to fine French wine.

1601 Concord Pike Suite 77-79, Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 303-7676
(302) 303-7676

La Pizzeria Metro

Copy Link

This family-friendly pizzeria, from Michael Tumolo and his son Daniel, slings wood-fired Neapolitan-inspired pies cooked to charred, blistered perfection in a showpiece Forza Forni oven. Situated a bit north of downtown, and conveniently located next door to Wilmington Brew Works, La Pizzeria Metro also makes stromboli, calzones, pasta, nachos, and for dessert, s’mores pizza with Nutella.

3101 Miller Rd, Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 761-9199
(302) 761-9199

Go Vegan Philly

Copy Link

This casual vegan restaurant started as a pop-up in Philly before finding its home in Wilmington’s Little Italy neighborhood. Visit Go Vegan Philly for irresistible battered and fried oyster mushrooms, done in the style of fried chicken and served with two sides and cornbread. Wash it down with fresh-pressed juice for a colorful meal.

607 N Lincoln St, Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 543-4431
(302) 543-4431

The Chancery Market

Copy Link

Following in the footsteps of Wilmington’s popular De.co food hall at the Hotel Dupont, the Chancery Market recently opened a few blocks away. It offers a diverse lineup of vendors from near and far. Perhaps the biggest name is New York-born fried chicken spot Fuku from celeb chef David Chang, but the market also hosts Wilmington’s own Juice Joint 2.0 by Lanice Wilson, Dan Butler’s Toscana (pizza and panini), Nikita Thomas’s fast-casual vegan stall, Rooted AF, and Kati Roll Wala, which serves Indian street food both here and in Houston.

1313 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 256-0790
(302) 256-0790

Le Cavalier

Copy Link

The historic restaurant at the Hotel Du Pont got a glow-up a few years back when chef Tyler Akin moved from Philly to Wilmington to reopen the picturesque, high-ceiled space as a French brasserie. Now Le Cavalier is the place in town for elegant omelets at brunch, smoked salmon tartine at lunch, and steak frites at dinner. The gorgeous bar at Le Cav is worth a visit on its own.

42 W 11th St, Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 594-3154
(302) 594-3154

Also featured in:

Wilma's

Copy Link

Wilma’s offers four lanes of duckpin bowling, which is similar to regular tenpin bowling with smaller pins and balls. Inside a stunning former downtown bank building, this fun spot serves a New Orleans-inspired menu with gumbo, alligator sliders, po’ boys, and red beans and rice. A long bar offers a serious cocktail menu, plus frozen hurricanes in souvenir glasses, just like on Bourbon Street.

900 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 400-7766
(302) 400-7766

Bardea

Copy Link

Bardea and its chef, Antimo DiMeo, have each been a semifinalist for a James Beard Award thanks to the incredibly creative cooking here. The always-buzzing restaurant leans Italian, but international influences and techniques pop up in nearly every dish, like an avocado that’s been preserved in yuzu butter with pineapple mostarda. Last year, the Bardea team opened Bardea Steak next door. With a massive menu of rare breeds and a $180 steak tasting, it’s not your grandfather’s steakhouse.

620 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 426-2069
(302) 426-2069

Soup Noodle Soup (pop-up)

Copy Link

In the earliest days of the pandemic, chef Andrew Cini began serving soup from his apartment to the Wilmington community. Using a pay-it-forward model, Soup Noodle Soup gave neighbors a way to spread some comfort from a distance and help feed out-of-work hospitality pros. Once restaurants started opening back up to empty dining rooms, he partnered with friends Gerald Allen and Alex Neaton on an ongoing series of pop-ups around Wilmington, where they serve everything from pho to chicken noodle soup. Follow along on Instagram to get the details, and know that a portion of sales still goes to fight hunger.

605 N Market St # A, Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 652-5679
(302) 652-5679

The Quoin

Copy Link

The freshest opening in town comes from the team behind Wm. Mulherin’s Sons, a Fishtown hot spot for pasta and wood-fired fare. The Quoin, a hotel and restaurant in a lovingly renovated downtown brownstone, specializes in the same delicious Italian cuisine as its Philly sibling. Before dinner, visit Simmer Down, the glowy speakeasy-style bar downstairs, for a well-made cocktail; after dinner, cap the night upstairs at Wilmington’s only rooftop bar.

Left Side, 519 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 446-5601
(302) 446-5601

La Fia

Copy Link

Locals know to go to this classic bistro for well-sourced charcuterie boards, excellent wines by the glass, and internationally influenced dishes like duck confit with sesame granola and yuzu kosho. Philadelphians will remember owner Bryan Sikora from his beloved BYOB Django in Queen Village. He opened La Fia before Wilmington’s renaissance began and has kept it going strong ever since.

421 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 543-5574
(302) 543-5574

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Snuff Mill

1601 Concord Pike Suite 77-79, Wilmington, DE 19803

Find chef Robert Lhulier’s steakhouse in a surprising location: A strip mall with a massive Independence Hall replica. Snuff Mill is becoming a destination on its own thanks to its dry-aging prowess and on-site butchering. Superb cuts come with plays on classic menu items, like truffled cream corn and beef marrow butter. For drinkers and abstainers alike, the beverage menu offers plenty of choices, from a zero-proof cranberry mojito to fine French wine.

1601 Concord Pike Suite 77-79, Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 303-7676
(302) 303-7676

La Pizzeria Metro

3101 Miller Rd, Wilmington, DE 19802

This family-friendly pizzeria, from Michael Tumolo and his son Daniel, slings wood-fired Neapolitan-inspired pies cooked to charred, blistered perfection in a showpiece Forza Forni oven. Situated a bit north of downtown, and conveniently located next door to Wilmington Brew Works, La Pizzeria Metro also makes stromboli, calzones, pasta, nachos, and for dessert, s’mores pizza with Nutella.

3101 Miller Rd, Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 761-9199
(302) 761-9199

Go Vegan Philly

607 N Lincoln St, Wilmington, DE 19805

This casual vegan restaurant started as a pop-up in Philly before finding its home in Wilmington’s Little Italy neighborhood. Visit Go Vegan Philly for irresistible battered and fried oyster mushrooms, done in the style of fried chicken and served with two sides and cornbread. Wash it down with fresh-pressed juice for a colorful meal.

607 N Lincoln St, Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 543-4431
(302) 543-4431

The Chancery Market

1313 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801

Following in the footsteps of Wilmington’s popular De.co food hall at the Hotel Dupont, the Chancery Market recently opened a few blocks away. It offers a diverse lineup of vendors from near and far. Perhaps the biggest name is New York-born fried chicken spot Fuku from celeb chef David Chang, but the market also hosts Wilmington’s own Juice Joint 2.0 by Lanice Wilson, Dan Butler’s Toscana (pizza and panini), Nikita Thomas’s fast-casual vegan stall, Rooted AF, and Kati Roll Wala, which serves Indian street food both here and in Houston.

1313 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 256-0790
(302) 256-0790

Le Cavalier

42 W 11th St, Wilmington, DE 19801

The historic restaurant at the Hotel Du Pont got a glow-up a few years back when chef Tyler Akin moved from Philly to Wilmington to reopen the picturesque, high-ceiled space as a French brasserie. Now Le Cavalier is the place in town for elegant omelets at brunch, smoked salmon tartine at lunch, and steak frites at dinner. The gorgeous bar at Le Cav is worth a visit on its own.

42 W 11th St, Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 594-3154
(302) 594-3154

Wilma's

900 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801

Wilma’s offers four lanes of duckpin bowling, which is similar to regular tenpin bowling with smaller pins and balls. Inside a stunning former downtown bank building, this fun spot serves a New Orleans-inspired menu with gumbo, alligator sliders, po’ boys, and red beans and rice. A long bar offers a serious cocktail menu, plus frozen hurricanes in souvenir glasses, just like on Bourbon Street.

900 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 400-7766
(302) 400-7766

Bardea

620 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801

Bardea and its chef, Antimo DiMeo, have each been a semifinalist for a James Beard Award thanks to the incredibly creative cooking here. The always-buzzing restaurant leans Italian, but international influences and techniques pop up in nearly every dish, like an avocado that’s been preserved in yuzu butter with pineapple mostarda. Last year, the Bardea team opened Bardea Steak next door. With a massive menu of rare breeds and a $180 steak tasting, it’s not your grandfather’s steakhouse.

620 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 426-2069
(302) 426-2069

Soup Noodle Soup (pop-up)

605 N Market St # A, Wilmington, DE 19801

In the earliest days of the pandemic, chef Andrew Cini began serving soup from his apartment to the Wilmington community. Using a pay-it-forward model, Soup Noodle Soup gave neighbors a way to spread some comfort from a distance and help feed out-of-work hospitality pros. Once restaurants started opening back up to empty dining rooms, he partnered with friends Gerald Allen and Alex Neaton on an ongoing series of pop-ups around Wilmington, where they serve everything from pho to chicken noodle soup. Follow along on Instagram to get the details, and know that a portion of sales still goes to fight hunger.

605 N Market St # A, Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 652-5679
(302) 652-5679

The Quoin

Left Side, 519 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801

The freshest opening in town comes from the team behind Wm. Mulherin’s Sons, a Fishtown hot spot for pasta and wood-fired fare. The Quoin, a hotel and restaurant in a lovingly renovated downtown brownstone, specializes in the same delicious Italian cuisine as its Philly sibling. Before dinner, visit Simmer Down, the glowy speakeasy-style bar downstairs, for a well-made cocktail; after dinner, cap the night upstairs at Wilmington’s only rooftop bar.

Left Side, 519 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 446-5601
(302) 446-5601

La Fia

421 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801

Locals know to go to this classic bistro for well-sourced charcuterie boards, excellent wines by the glass, and internationally influenced dishes like duck confit with sesame granola and yuzu kosho. Philadelphians will remember owner Bryan Sikora from his beloved BYOB Django in Queen Village. He opened La Fia before Wilmington’s renaissance began and has kept it going strong ever since.

421 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 543-5574
(302) 543-5574

Related Maps