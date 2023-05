Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat Lunch Near Rittenhouse

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat Lunch Near Rittenhouse

Rittenhouse is one of Philly’s densest neighborhoods in terms of residents and offices. That means it’s also full of restaurants offering everything from fast food to fine dining. Throw away the sad desk salads and break out of the lunch rut with these featured restaurants.

For all the latest Philly dining intel, subscribe to Eater Philly’s newsletter.