Soup is the perfect meal addition during the cold winter months, whether enjoying this savory item as a starter or pairing it up with your favorite sandwich. South Jersey restaurants keep soup-seeking diners coming back for more by offering a wide array of soup specialties. Here are some delicious soup offerings you'll find at restaurants throughout South Jersey.
The Ultimate Soups of South Jersey
Crab bisque, pasta fagioli, pho, and more soups that stand out in South Jersey
Butternut Squash Soup at Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar offers menu items created with fresh, seasonal ingredients, such as the butternut squash soup. This savory soup features butternut squash, toasted pumpkin seeds, and local honey, and is the ideal start to your meal before you dive into your cedar-roasted salmon dish, local bison meatloaf, or plant-based sesame “chicken” entree.
Pasta Fagioli at Villa Barone
Although the eggplant parmesan and homemade potato gnocchi may draw you in at Villa Barone, the pasta fagioli is an excellent menu item to start off the meal. Enjoy this popular Italian culinary starter alongside the restaurant’s house-made rolls before sampling the rest of the cuisine on the menu of this Collingswood dining spot.
Crab Bisque at Cafe Lift
Cafe Lift offers brunch all day, everyday, and if you’re a soup connoisseur, the crab bisque should be on your must-try list. Start your meal off with a cup of this seafood classic or enjoy it as part of the soup, grilled cheese sandwich, and side salad combo for the ultimate brunch dish.
Tomato Soup at Gass & Main
The tomato soup at Gass & Main isn’t your basic starter dish. When you order this soup offering at the Haddonfield dining spot, get ready to savor a creamy tomato soup topped with mini grilled cheese croutons, fresh herbs, and top-notch olive oil. One taste and you’ll see why chef Dane DeMarco is a current James Beard Awards semifinalist in the Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic category.
Organic Mushroom Soup at Crumb
Crumb, a South Jersey sandwich and salad joint, is also known for its soup selection. The organic mushroom soup is a sensational side dish for your favorite sandwich, salad, or both. Enjoy this savory soup with a breaded crispy chicken cutlet, prosciutto di parma, and asiago on focaccia sandwich or keep the veggie theme going strong by ordering your soup with a mushroom cheesesteak.
Pho at Pho Asia
The pho offerings are on point at Pho Asia in Audubon. Vegetarian, rare eye round steak, brisket, seafood, and grilled chicken are a few of the options that fill the expansive pho menu with more than a dozen types available. You can enjoy the pho on its own or with other favorite culinary items, such as stir fry and banh mi dishes.
Soup Flights at Piston Diner
You can choose one sensational soup option to enjoy during your meal or you can enjoy three offerings in one course when you dine at the Piston Diner. This popular diner offers an impressive soup roster that changes daily and may include tempting varieties such as cream of potato, chicken tortilla, lentil, and onion. With the soup flight menu item, you can choose three different soups to try.
Matzo Ball Soup at The Kibitz Room
Comfort food offerings fill the menu at The Kibitz Room in Cherry Hill and the matzo ball soup fits perfectly within this category. Generous portions of chicken, carrots, and celery fill the soup bowl within the flavorful broth with the star of the show, the matzo ball, perched on top.
French Onion Soup at The Smithville Inn
The crispy onion topped French onion soup at The Smithville Inn is certain to warm up any cold winter day. Enjoy a crock of this cheesy vegetable soup all on its own or as a precursor to the filet medallions sandwich or chicken pot pie.
Creamy Crab Bisque at The Crab Trap
The Crab Trap is known for its expansive seafood menu, so it’s no wonder that a seafood-laden soup would be on the roster at this Somers Point restaurant. You’ll find a few different soup varieties on the menu; however, it’s the creamy crab bisque that is a popular draw for diners. The rich and creamy bisque features generous portions of crabmeat making for a filling dish to enjoy all on its own or as a welcome first course.
French Onion Soup at Tuckahoe Inn
The French onion soup at Tuckahoe Inn is a signature menu item and one that serves as an excellent start to your meal or as an accompaniment to a sandwich of your choosing. Rich beef broth intermingles with caramelized onions and is then topped off with garlic croutons and Swiss and muenster cheeses for pure soup perfection.
Baked Jersey Tomato Soup at Varsity Inn
The Jersey tomato is a star player in many culinary dishes throughout the state, so it’s no wonder the baked Jersey tomato soup at the Varsity Inn would be a staple on the menu. Enjoy this cheese-topped tomato soup baked in a crock and served with garlic croutons. Savor this popular soup on its own or have it alongside a grilled cheese sandwich for the ideal comfort food combo.
She Crab Soup at Deauville Inn
The Deauville Inn offers bayside views and an expansive dining menu where soup options are plentiful. One soup offering that receives rave reviews is the she crab soup, a rich and creamy concoction of crabmeat, porcini mushrooms, and sherry.
New England Clam Chowder at Sax at the Reeds
Sax at the Reeds, located within The Reeds at Shelter Haven resort, has the soup you’re searching for when vacationing down the shore. The New England clam chowder with bacon, leeks, and Yukon gold potatoes is sure to pique the interest of seafood soup lovers who adore a thick, rich chowder.
Chicken Noodle at Blue Pig Tavern
Located inside the historic Congress Hall Hotel in Cape May, the Blue Pig Tavern draws a crowd, both during the summer and in the off-season. If you’re searching for a sensational dining experience ranging from soups and sandwiches to entrees, the cafe is a good choice. For soup lovers, look no further than the housemade chicken noodle soup which features generous portions of chicken, fresh vegetables, herbs, and egg noodles. You can enjoy this item as a starter or order the soup and sandwich combo which comes with a grilled cheese sandwich for a complete meal.