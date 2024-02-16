The Ultimate Soups of South Jersey

Located inside the historic Congress Hall Hotel in Cape May, the Blue Pig Tavern draws a crowd, both during the summer and in the off-season. If you’re searching for a sensational dining experience ranging from soups and sandwiches to entrees, the cafe is a good choice. For soup lovers, look no further than the housemade chicken noodle soup which features generous portions of chicken, fresh vegetables, herbs, and egg noodles. You can enjoy this item as a starter or order the soup and sandwich combo which comes with a grilled cheese sandwich for a complete meal.