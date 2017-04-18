 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
16 Philly Sports Bars Where You Can Catch the Big Game

Whether you’re trying to catch an Eagles, Phillies, Flyers, or Sixers game, these bars will be open and streaming

by Dayna Evans Updated
by Dayna Evans Updated
Philly has no shortage of sports bars that are perfect for taking in the Big Game. What is the Big Game? Any Eagles, Phils, Sixers, Flyers, or Union game that gets your heart rate up — it can be a championship or preseason game, home or away, night or day. It’s the kind of game that you want to watch out at your favorite bar, beer in one hand and french fry hanging with anticipation in the other. Thankfully, there are more than enough local hangouts where you can do just that.

Whether you like to watch at a sports bar that has forty TVs and even more beers on draft, or a quiet bar with one forgotten TV in the corner, these 16 local watering holes are great places to post up, drink up, and cheer on Philly’s favorite teams.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Attic Brewing Company

Attic Brewing is spacious, the staff is remarkably friendly, and the projector inside the massive open brewery space shows local sports — just check on social media or give them a call to ask.

137 Berkley St, Philadelphia, PA 19144
(267) 748-2495
(267) 748-2495

Murph's Bar

One part Irish pub, one part Italian restaurant, Murph’s is the go-to for when you’re craving a big bowl of strozzapreti and a side of fried burrata to go with an ice cold beer and a Phillies game. If that sounds like a lot going on, it is — and it’s what makes Murph’s so perfect. Plus, they have game-day drinks specials.

202 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 425-1847
(215) 425-1847

Garage Fishtown (multiple locations)

With one location in Fishtown and another on E. Passyunk, Garage is the place to head for a more industrial vibe, with nearly a dozen TVs, rows of fridges stocked with cold beer cans, and Skee-Ball to keep you entertained during half time.

100 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 515-3167
(215) 515-3167

Craft Hall

Looking for a place where the kids can play while you focus on the game? Craft Hall features room for 500 people, flat-screen TVs at two bars, two projection walls, and an indoor playground with climbing equipment, video games, and Skee-Ball.

901 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 297-2072
(267) 297-2072

City Tap House Logan Square

It’s easy to keep an eye on the action with games shown on an 18-by-19-foot video screen at the Logan Square location of City Tap House. The bar has 40 beers on draft to go with gastropub fare like mussels with roasted garlic butter.

2 Logan Sq, Philadelphia, PA
2155879040
2155879040

Bar Ly Chinatown

With 37 TVs, 60 beers on tap, and a menu that covers everything from fajitas to burgers to kung pao chicken, this Chinatown sports bar is always a good game-watching spot.

101 N 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 922-2688
(215) 922-2688

The Post

In University City, the Post is a beer hall, arcade, and sports-watching destination all in one. The menu is full of options perfect for snacking on while you watch a game, like popcorn chicken with dipping sauces and waffle fries.

129 S 30th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(267) 353-8521
(267) 353-8521

Tradesman's

This barbecue, beer, and whiskey joint doubles as a sports bar, with a big wall of TVs behind the main bar and more TVs upstairs on the mezzanine. There are also oversized windows that open onto Chestnut and Juniper streets, with stools attached to the building’s exterior walls — you can see the TVs from the sidewalk seats.

1322 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 457-3994
(267) 457-3994

McGillin's Olde Ale House

In business since 1860, McGillin’s bills itself as the oldest continuously operating tavern in Philadelphia — but don’t worry, the TVs are much newer than that. Regional brews are well represented here, to go with shepherd’s pie, crab cakes, and burgers. There are two floors, but this place still gets jam-packed during big games.

1310 Drury St, Philadelphia, PA
2157355562
2157355562

Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar

This Gayborhood sports bar shows games and serves beer and pub grub like loaded tater tots and sliders on the first floor. Head upstairs for drinks and music in the lounge, or to the roof deck for more game-watching.

254 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
2159649675
2159649675

Paulie Gee’s Soul City Slice Shop

In between games of pool and slices of pizza pie, diners at Paulie Gee’s Soul City Slice Shop can take in any kind of Philly sports game on a row of TVs at the bar. Don’t get too bogged down by the fact that Paulie Gee’s is a New York export — this slice shop is all Philly.

412 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Founding Fathers Sports Bar and Grill

With 13 TVs at different angles, you're almost guaranteed a good view at Founding Fathers on South Street. During college games it can get as raucous as any Philly sports bar.

1612 South St, Philadelphia, PA
2675190253
2675190253

Cartesian Brewing

With lots of space and beer specials on Sundays, Cartesian Brewing on East Passyunk Avenue is a nice place to come with a group of friends looking to take in the Phils or the Birds.

1326 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Chickie's & Pete's (multiple locations)

No list of sports bars in Philly is complete without Chickie’s & Pete’s down by the stadiums. Yes, you can eat crab fries and shout at the refs at other Chickie’s & Pete’s locations, but with a 24,000-square-foot space, three bars, and an 18-foot screen, this godfather of Philly sports bars is the place to be on game days.

1526 Packer Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2152180500
2152180500

Xfinity Live

This six-in-one complex by the stadiums covers all game-watching needs with massive TVs, multiple food and drink venues, and boisterous fans. Choose from Victory Beer Hall, PBR Bar & Grill, Broad Street Bullies Pub, NBC Sports Arena, Live! VIP Lounge, and 1100 Social. All told, that's over 100 TVs, including a 32-foot HD screen.

1100 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia, PA
8554064119
8554064119

Sports & Social Philly

Inside the Live! Casino and Hotel, sports bar Sports & Social will always have a game on the 52-foot LED display and its 24 big screen TVs, with half-time wing-eating contests taking place during home games and drinks specials during Monday night football.

900 Packer Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 682-7422
(267) 682-7422

Sports & Social Philly

900 Packer Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Inside the Live! Casino and Hotel, sports bar Sports & Social will always have a game on the 52-foot LED display and its 24 big screen TVs, with half-time wing-eating contests taking place during home games and drinks specials during Monday night football.

900 Packer Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 682-7422
(267) 682-7422

