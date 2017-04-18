 clock menu more-arrow no yes
18 Philly Sports Bars for Watching March Madness

Beer, wings, and college basketball

by Rachel Vigoda Updated
by Rachel Vigoda Updated

Philly has no shortage of sports bars perfect for watching March Madness 2020. The annual NCAA Tournament kicks off March 15 with Selection Sunday, followed by the First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 17 and 18, and then the two tournament rounds, the Sweet 16, the Elite 8, and the Final Four, all leading up to the NCAA championship game on Monday, April 6.

Whether you’re a die-hard college basketball fan or just in it for the championships, here are the Philly sports bars to know, from a tavern built in the 1800s to a massive venue by the stadiums with multiple bars and giant screens.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Draught Horse Pub & Grill

1431 Cecil B. Moore Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19121
(215) 235-1010
(215) 235-1010
By Temple University, the Draught Horse is a popular spot with pub fare and 20 beers on draft. The location draws a college crowd but you won’t feel too out of place if it’s been a while since you were last in class.

2. Craft Hall

901 N Delaware Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 297-2072
(267) 297-2072
Looking for a place where the kids can play while you focus on the game? Craft Hall features room for 500 people, flat-screen TVs at two bars, two projection walls, and an indoor playground with climbing equipment, video games, and Skee-Ball.

people at a bar next to a pinball machine and mannequins dressed in costume Craft Hall [official photo]

3. City Tap House University City

3925 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA
2156620105
2156620105
The roof deck, with its stone fire pits and bright umbrellas, gets all the attention at City Tap House in University City, but step inside for the TVs, beer-friendly American menu, and extensive draft list — there are 60 beers on tap.

4. The Post

129 S 30th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
(267) 353-8521
(267) 353-8521
In University City, the Post is a beer hall, arcade, and sports-watching destination all in one. The menu is full of options perfect for snacking on while you watch a game, like popcorn chicken with dipping sauces and chili-cheese waffle fries.

The Post [official]

5. Bar Ly Chinatown

101 N 11th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 922-2688
(215) 922-2688
With 37 TVs, 60 beers on tap, and a menu that covers everything from fajitas to burgers to kung pao chicken, this Chinatown sports bar is always a good game-watching spot.

Bar Ly [Facebook]

6. Field House

1150 Filbert St
Philadelphia, PA
2156291520
2156291520
Field House next to Reading Terminal Market is equipped for hordes of fans with more than 30 TVs spread out around a 12,000-square-foot space. The 40 beers on draft are all from within 100 miles of Philly.

7. City Tap House Logan Square

2 Logan Sq
Philadelphia, PA
2155879040
2155879040
It’s easy to keep an eye on the action with games shown on an 18-by-19-foot video screen at the Logan Square location of City Tap House. The bar has 40 beers on draft to go with gastropub fare like mussels with roasted garlic butter.

restaurant with big screen TV over the bar showing football City Tap House [official photo]

8. Tradesman's

1322 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 457-3994
(267) 457-3994
This barbecue, beer, and whiskey joint doubles as a sports bar, with a big wall of TVs behind the main bar and more TVs upstairs on the mezzanine. There are also oversized windows that open onto Chestnut and Juniper streets, with stools attached to the building’s exterior walls — you can see the TVs from the sidewalk seats. Next door, Bru Craft & Wurst from the same owner has flat-screen TVs above the bar and a 105-inch projection wall.

bar with big tv Kory Aversa

9. McGillin's Olde Ale House

1310 Drury St
Philadelphia, PA
2157355562
2157355562
In business since 1860, McGillin’s bills itself as the oldest continuously operating tavern in Philadelphia — but don’t worry, the TVs are much newer than that. Regional brews are well represented here, to go with shepard’s pie, crab cakes, and burgers. There are two floors, but this place still gets jam-packed during big games.

inside a crowded bar Thomas Robert Clarke Photography

10. Nick’s Bar & Grille

16 S 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA
2159289444
2159289444
Recipe for a good game-watching experience: Sidle up to the bar, order wings and a sandwich, and strike up a conversation with one of the regulars at the no-frills Nick’s Bar & Grille in Old City. The sound is on during big games both at the long bar and in the back dining room.

roast pork sandwich with long hots with beer in the background Kory Aversa

11. Misconduct Tavern (multiple locations)

1511 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 732-5797
(215) 732-5797
Like a lot of the spots on this map, Misconduct is crowded during big games, so be prepared for a bit of jostling as you attempt to order beer-battered pickle chips, Buffalo chicken sliders, and one of more than 50 beers. The crowd skews young.

burger and fries Misconduct Tavern [official photo]

12. Locust Rendezvous

1415 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 985-1163
(215) 985-1163
This long-running Center City dive is a laid-back Philly favorite with TVs above the bar, rotating drink specials, and beer-friendly food (including potato skins, which more places should have).

13. Fox & Hound

1501 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA
2157328610
2157328610
There will be multiple TVs in your line of sight no matter where you sit at Fox & Hound chowing down on wings and mozzarella sticks, whether you’re tucked into one of the booths, perched at a high top, or hanging out at the bar.

14. Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar

254 S 12th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
2159649675
2159649675
This Gayborhood sports bar shows games and serves beer and pub grub like loaded tater tots and sliders on the first floor. Head upstairs for drinks and music in the lounge, or to the roof deck for more game-watching.

15. Founding Fathers Sports Bar and Grill

1612 South St
Philadelphia, PA
2675190253
2675190253
With 13 TVs at different angles, you're almost guaranteed a good view at Founding Fathers on South Street. During college games it can get as raucous as any Philly sports bar.

16. Devil's Den

1148 S 11th St
Philadelphia, PA
2153390855
2153390855
Skip the Miller Lite and go for one of the craft brews on draft or in bottles at this South Philly gastropub, which has a mix of fans cheering at the bar and people just here to eat good food by the fireplace.

17. Chickie's & Pete's (multiple locations)

1526 Packer Ave
Philadelphia, PA
2152180500
2152180500
No list of sports bars in Philly is complete without Chickie’s & Pete’s down by the stadiums. Yes, you can eat crab fries and shout at the refs at other Chickie’s & Pete’s locations, but with a 24,000-square-foot space, three bars, and an 18-foot screen, this godfather of Philly sports bars is the place to be on game days.

18. Xfinity Live

1100 Pattison Ave
Philadelphia, PA
8554064119
8554064119
This six-in-one complex by the stadiums covers all game-watching needs with massive TVs, multiple food and drink venues, and boisterous fans. Choose from Victory Beer Hall, PBR Bar & Grill, Broad Street Bullies Pub, NBC Sports Arena, Live! VIP Lounge, and 1100 Social. All told, that's over 100 TVs, including a 32-foot HD screen.

xfinity live Xfinity Live [official photo]

