An array of French entrées alongside cocktails and small plates.
Dinner at Forsythia.
Forsythia.

The 15 Best Dining Spots for Center City Restaurant Week

Where to find the best lunch and dinner deals around the city

by Ernest Owens
Dinner at Forsythia.
| Forsythia.
by Ernest Owens

The 20th Anniversary of Center City Restaurant Week has been happening since Sunday, September 10 and will run until Saturday, September 23, a food-packed span that’s nearly two weeks. But where to go? The restaurant selection in this semiannual event is notoriously all over the place — some restaurants in the lineup are certifiably good, others not so much. More importantly, perhaps, is that the deals offered can be pleasingly cheap, but they can also be disappointingly expensive, as in when you are asked to pay more for a Restaurant Week meal than you normally would for the same food during the rest of the year.

A few ground rules: Discounted parking is available for guests at $9 or less at participating Interpark, BexPark, LAZ and Philadelphia Parking Authority garages. Dinners (3-course, prix-fixe) — will be $45 or $60, with lunches (2-course, prix-fixe) generally $30. We’ve waded through your 110 choices to find the best deals with the best food, with an emphasis on places that are just plain delicious.

Fringe Bar

Come here for the awesome comfort comfort (such as their perfectly fried chicken and juicy burgers), stay for the lively outdoor vibes and imaginative cocktails. This is the spot for diners to go for a more casual Restaurant Week experience.

140 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Dolce Italian

One of the most romantic date night options in the Restaurant Week bunch, Dolce Italian is elegant, intimate, and serves some of the most consistent Italian cuisine in the area. Pro-Tip: It’s located in the luxurious W Hotel — book a room or check out the expansive bar lounge nearby to keep the party going.

1437 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Restaurant Aleksandar

Experimental, modern, and downright delicious — this is the new restaurant on the block that’s got a lot to say (and serve). For diners wanting to shake-up their typical Restaurant Week plans, come here to try contemporary European cuisine that could also incorporate a soul food flare at any moment from chefs Montana Houston and J’amir Wimberly-Cole.

126 S 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
A wide spread of plated dinner entrées on a wooden table that includes duck, pasta, chilled shrimp, and pasta.
Dinner at Restaurant Aleksandar.
Restaurant Aleksandar.

Giuseppe & Sons

A Restaurant Week staple, this fast-paced Italian restaurant is perfect for large crowds who love the classics with red gravy. Come here to celebrate a fall birthday or get get a dinner party situated for a night of big meatballs, generous pasta portions, and lively bar.

1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Panorama

If you’re looking for a night out for great wine and dinner — this beloved spot has one of the region’s largest wine sections ever. Panorama is more than just its reputation for great glass pours, but awesome New American and Italian cuisine. Cheers in advance for a dining experience well done.

14 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
A seafood dish at a table alongside a glass of white wine.
Dinner at Panorama.
Panorama.

Darling Jack's Tavern

A new spot in the Restaurant Week line-up that’s already making a name for itself as an emerging place to eat for lunch and dinner. Either time frame, you don’t want to miss out on their inventive pizza, tasty lunch bowls, and love for anything fried.

104 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
1225 Raw Sushi & Leda’s Cocktail Lounge

Sushi lovers, this is where you should go for Restaurant Week, hands down. There’s plenty of traditional favorites and creative rolls (such as their white tiger roll that includes super white tuna, scallion, spicy sauce, a seared spicy mutsu, red tobiko, scallion garnish and sweet soy sauce) to choose from — but they also serve incredible pork belly bao buns as well.

1225 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Pearl & Mary Oyster Bar

This is the perfect place for seafood lovers who’ve been trying to mix up their options in a city that doesn’t have many to choose from. At Pearl & Mary, diners have the opportunity to seamlessly transition between their incredible raw bar to fine dining seafood options. For those who partake in Restaurant Week, this is a perfect chance to order from the prix-fixe menu and add a few additional items to try yourself.

114 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Double Knot

A pitch-perfect Asian-inspired restaurant, Double Knot is a cool, casual, and modern dining experience. While there’s a lot of culinary noise surrounding its Midtown Village location, inside feels like an escape into another dimension that feels timeless, chill, and effortless. Sushi, gourmet small plates, and spirted cocktails make this stop to make this Restaurant Week.

120 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Forsythia

The ultimate place to dine for French cuisine during Restaurant Week, this popular spot has transcended itself into edible sophistication in Old City. There’s much to appreciate at Forsythia — whether its their succulent duck or well-regarded passion for crepes — it’s guaranteed to impress even the most meticulous restaurant goers.

233 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19105
Amada

The definitive OG of Restaurant Week — Jose Garces’ Amada is in a culinary league of its own. Popular Spanish tapas (that includes seafood, chorizo, and steak) on their expansive menu has kept it a mainstay in Old City for years.

217-219 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Pumpkin BYOB

One of the most daring BYOBs in this year’s Restaurant Week line-up, Pumpkin is a fun option for diners looking for something experimental, casual, and lively. Their seasonal menu options are dietarily flexible, delicious, and plentiful for the pickiest eaters who still want to have a good time.

1713 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Rex at the Royal

A cajun sensation, Rex at the Royal doesn’t hold back from its southern culinary influences. Come here to try spicy seafood, Bayou dishes, and spirit-forward cocktails that will make you feel as if you’re in New Orleans during the Mardi Gras.

1524 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
The Twisted Tail

As a whiskey bar, restaurant for serious New American cuisine, and a neighborhood lounge all in one place — The Twisted Tail has uniquely been able to appeal to various diners from all walks of life quite well. Experience it all during Restaurant Week as this beloved spot lights up with a prix-fixe menu that allows you to also enjoy their live music and great vibes all around.

509 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
South

This is the must-go-to for those looking for soul food during Restaurant Week. South has been in the business for years and have become the place for those who want undeniably divine fried chicken, baked macaroni and cheese, perfect collard greens, and ambiance of a jazz bar done right.

South Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

Related Maps