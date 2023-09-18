 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Two tostados loaded with meat and garnished with pickled red onions, cilantro, and spices.
Tostados at El Merkury.
El Merkury.

The 10 Best Spots for Dine Latino Restaurant Week

Where to find the best dinner deals around the city

by Ernest Owens
Tostados at El Merkury.
| El Merkury.
by Ernest Owens

Philly’s Latino dining scene has been one of the most vibrant and impressive culinary experiences throughout the city. Dine Latino Restaurant Week, which that takes place this week now until Friday, September 22nd, is a campaign by the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce that seeks to boost the revenue of Latino-owned restaurants by driving new and repeat customer visits.

There’s nearly 30 participating restaurants to choose from, but we picked ten that we thought were the most impressive out of the bunch to try.

Kocinao

This popular hot spot for Dominican cuisine is perfect to try signature dishes such as Bandera Dominicana (white rice, chicken or beef, and red beans, accompanied by tostones, green salad or even avocado), Sancocho (seasoned stew made with different types of meat, vegetables and tubers) and Mofongo (green plantains fried and mashed together with garlic, salt, broth and pork rinds).

7226 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 305-9802
(215) 305-9802

Izlas Latin Cuisine Restaurant and Nightclub

For those who want to taste Latin cuisine from across the diaspora, this restaurant serves impressive classics such as yuca frita, tostones, empanadas, Cuban sandwiches, and more.

2725 N American St, Philadelphia, PA 19133
(267) 314-5634
(267) 314-5634
Grilled chicken, steak, and vegetables placed in a stone ground bowl.
Parillada at Izlas Latin Cuisine Restaurant and Nightclub.
Izlas Latin Cuisine Restaurant and Nightclub.

Alta Cocina Restaurant

This beloved Latin dining spot is known for their bountiful portions of tasty seafood, steak, and chicken dishes. Try their impressive variations of mofongo (with camarones, melted cheese, or chicharrón) as a pleasant introduction.

2460 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19133
(267) 234-1540
(267) 234-1540
A marinated steak on a plate alongside rice and seasoned vegetables.
Dinner at Alta Cocina Restaurant.
Alta Cocina Restaurant.

El Merkury

Loves of street food will enjoy El Merkury’s appreciation of Central American cuisine. Everything here is worth trying at least once (highlights include beef taquitos, pupusas, mini dobladas, and the incredible Horchata soft serve).

2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 457-5952
(267) 457-5952

Alma del Mar

This restaurant is a seafood haven — for those who love calamari, shrimp, and octopus served with Latin ingredients, come here. Start with their awesome salmon tacos and work your way up to their immaculate seafood birria soup.

1007 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 644-8158
(215) 644-8158

Si Taqueria

Si Taqueria’s is one of the most reputable taco bars in the region for a reason. There’s something for everyone at their popular restaurant that features an expansive taco menu that includes juicy al pastor, birria, adobo, vegan, and árabes options.

1500 Federal St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
(267) 239-2931
(267) 239-2931

Casa Mexico

Award-winning Chef Cristina Martinez pours her love for Mexican cuisine into Casa Mexico in South Philly. Her detailed menu is culture and ingredients-driven, with dishes such as the queso fundido with steak (Oaxaca cheese fondue and steak served with hand made tortillas) and green mole tostadas (pulled chicken in our green mole sauce over our crispy tostadas with grated cheese and crema) being notable standouts.

1134 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 470-1464
(267) 470-1464

Mole Poblano Restaurant

One of the most popular Mexican restaurants in the city, Mole Poblano is known for their delicious enchiladas de mole (mole enchiladas stuffed corn tortillas with chicken that’s topped with queso fresco, sour cream, and slices of red onion) and quesadillas suaves (soft potato or pollo chicken quesadillas stuffed with oaxaca cheese).

1144 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 465-1616
(215) 465-1616

Juana Tamale

The best birria tacos in the city can be found here at Juana Tamale. Award-winning Chef Jennifer Zavala serves up not just awesome tacos, but amazing burritos, quesadillas, and a succulent lime tres leches cake that’s divine.

1941 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 273-0894
(267) 273-0894
Two seasoned birria tacos being dipped in a spicy consomé sauce.
Birria tacos at Juana Tamale.
Juana Tamale.

Frida Cantina

Dine Latino Restaurant Week wouldn’t be complete without this neighborhood gem. Frida Catina has one of the most elaborately delicious menus out of the group — try their arrachera

(grilled skirt steak served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sauteed portabella and red potato) or their signature chile relleno dish (a roasted and battered poblano pepper stuffed with Oaxaca cheese and queso fresco, covered in tomato sauce and served with rice).

1000 Wolf St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-1030
(215) 462-1030

