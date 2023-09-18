The 10 Best Spots for Dine Latino Restaurant Week

Philly’s Latino dining scene has been one of the most vibrant and impressive culinary experiences throughout the city. Dine Latino Restaurant Week, which that takes place this week now until Friday, September 22nd, is a campaign by the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce that seeks to boost the revenue of Latino-owned restaurants by driving new and repeat customer visits.

There’s nearly 30 participating restaurants to choose from, but we picked ten that we thought were the most impressive out of the bunch to try.