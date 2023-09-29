One-of-a-kind shops, charming inns, and entertainment options at the Bucks County Playhouse draw Bucks County locals and visitors to New Hope. Another reason to visit this riverside town? The exceptional dining destinations that are conveniently situated seemingly every few steps along the streets of this idyllic locale. Here are nine essential dining spots to add to your New Hope dining roster.Read More
The Best Spots to Eat in New Hope
Grand steakhouses, outstanding vegan cuisine, tasty burgers, and dazzling seafood can all be found in this pleasant suburb
Sprig & Vine
Sprig and Vine, a 100% vegan dining spot, serves up creative culinary dishes and is open for dinner service, with both dine-in and takeout options available, Wednesday through Sunday. This BYOB restaurant offers unique menu items including crispy smashed potatoes served with lemon aioli, jerk-grilled tofu with an agave/habanero/lime glaze, roasted tomato bisque soup, and zucchini and black-eyed pea griddle cakes with a chipotle roasted corn remoulade. Make sure to leave room for dessert and try the tiramisu, peach crumble cashew cheesecake, or another seasonal sweet item.
Oldestone Steakhouse
The historic 150-year-old church which was once home to Southern fare dining spot Marsha Brown restaurant is now local fine dining spot Oldestone Steakhouse. As you enter this eye-catching destination through the inviting gas lantern flanked entryway, you’ll be treated to visions of an elegant interior within the bi-level space. Standout menu items include the pan-seared potato gnocchi, beet and burrata salad, prime cowboy ribeye, and premium reserve pork chop. Don’t forget to peruse the cocktail menu and enjoy your flavorful filet alongside a classic Old Fashioned or robust Cabernet.
New Hope Ferry Market
When dining out with a large group or simply having a difficult time deciding what to eat, the Ferry Market in New Hope is the answer to your dining dilemma. This South Main Street location features over a dozen food vendors, so everyone can find a meal option they enjoy when eating together. Some of the culinary bites you’ll find at this comprehensive dining spot include Brazilian dishes from Sabor, pastrami and corned beef sandwiches from The Spot, creative pizza pies from Market Pizza, and sweet treats from Sciascia Confections.
Ferry + Main
The cozy dining room of Ferry + Main welcomes in Logan Inn hotel guests as well as New Hope residents and visitors to settle in at one of the many tables. Sit inside by the inviting fireplace and enjoy steak frites or chicken osso buco while sipping crisp white wine or have an espresso martini and caprese salad on the outdoor patio during warmer weather months.
Martine's RiverHouse Restaurant
Picturesque river views, stellar service, and an impressive food and drink selection are a few of the features that will draw you in at Martine’s Riverhouse. Seasonal dishes fill the menu from small plates featuring deviled eggs and shishito peppers to entrees of French cut chicken and branzino filet. Two main entrees, the bowtie pesto and pad Thai, are meals you can enjoy with or without protein additions.
Stella of New Hope
Seafood dishes, savory vegetarian options, and brunch favorites, such as huevos rancheros, fill the seasonal menus at Stella, located at the waterfront Ghost Light Inn. Enjoy front row seats to eye-catching Delaware River views as you sip unique cocktails, such as the Run It Back option, a concoction of house-infused strawberry gin, framboise, and a hint of pink peppercorn, and share flavorful starters, such as the seasonal cornbread and white bean and yuzu hummus.
The Burgerly
The burger selection at The Burgerly is awe-inspiring to say the least, filled with tempting choices, such as the mushroom-laden burger named The Magnificent, or the bacon-topped burger known as The Wonderful. When you visit The Burgerly and select your burger of choice, make sure to order some of the restaurant’s double-fried, skin-on fries with a flight of housemade sauces for your dipping pleasure, including serrano pepper honey aioli and sweet onion aioli, to name two. Grab a seat at one of the indoor dining tables to enjoy your meal or sit at the counter at the front window and watch the town walk by.
Odette’s
Odette’s, situated at New Hope’s upscale RiverHouse at Odette’s hotel, offers an elegant dining option where the exposed brick dining room and river views provide exceptional ambience and the culinary dishes keep you coming back for more. Enjoy menu offerings such as the Odette’s Seafood Collection, a menagerie of East Coast oysters, middlenecks, and shrimp crab cocktail, New England lobster roll, prime New York strip steak, and veal parmigiana. The cocktails are on point as well with libations such as Odette’s Sangria and a variety of bourbon and vodka drinks to accompany your meal.
Bowman's Tavern
Located along lovely River Road, outside the center of New Hope, you’ll find Bowman’s Tavern. This rustic chic dining spot offers tavern-style fare with a contemporary twist. In addition to daily specials to tempt you, the menu features items such as cornmeal crusted calamari, Fulper Farms whipped ricotta with toasted sesame bread, chipotle hot chicken sandwich, and a wide array of steak offerings for the beef lovers. Enjoy live music every night as you dine and sip cocktails at the bar or seated in the dining area.