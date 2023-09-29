The Best Spots to Eat in New Hope

The burger selection at The Burgerly is awe-inspiring to say the least, filled with tempting choices, such as the mushroom-laden burger named The Magnificent, or the bacon-topped burger known as The Wonderful. When you visit The Burgerly and select your burger of choice, make sure to order some of the restaurant’s double-fried, skin-on fries with a flight of housemade sauces for your dipping pleasure, including serrano pepper honey aioli and sweet onion aioli, to name two. Grab a seat at one of the indoor dining tables to enjoy your meal or sit at the counter at the front window and watch the town walk by.