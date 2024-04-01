 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A glass of wine being poured outside, Jet Wine Bar

The Best Wine and Beer Clubs in Philadelphia

Sample, taste, or find a new favorite when you subscribe to one (or more) of these Philly-based wine or beer clubs

by George Banks-Weston
Jet Wine Bar

The Philadelphia beer and wine scene is a paradise for libation aficionados, with new breweries and wineries popping up across the city each year. With the sheer number of spots to explore, getting a taste of the vast selection of beers and wines here may be a tall order. Luckily, quite a few of these establishments offer wine or beer clubs providing plentiful perks like sommelier-curated bottles, tastings led by wine experts, exclusive discounts, and early access to special releases. Those eager to expand their access to the exceptional wines and beers made here in Philadelphia (and beyond), should consider joining one of these fantastic clubs.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Membership at BlacOak Wine Club

The BlackOak Wine Club was founded to highlight Black winemakers and to expand access to tasting black-owned wine brands. With three membership levels (each requiring an annual subscription), those who join gain access to a range of benefits, including free wine tastings, members-only events, discounts on travel packages and merchandise, and more.

6139 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19128
(215) 839-8002
(215) 839-8002

Badass Beer Club at Attic Brewing Company

The Attic Brewing Company is committed to creating inclusive spaces for beer lovers. Its Badass Beer Club is a free event held on the last Thursday of each month. Stop by to learn about and sample a different beer each month, with tastings led by the brewery’s owner and staff or by special guests. Those attending are also encouraged to bring beer to share.

137 W Berkley St, Philadelphia, PA 19144
(267) 748-2495
(267) 748-2495

Wine Club at Mural City Cellars

After years of successful pop-ups and even an annual wine garden, Mural City Cellars officially opened its much-anticipated tasting room in Fishtown in March 2024. Its wine club membership operates on a quarterly basis with each release including three bottles of wine carefully curated by the owners and staff. As a bonus, members also receive a 10% discount on any purchase made in its bottle shop.

1831 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19125
(215) 291-9161
(215) 291-9161

Wine Club at Luna Café

Expand your knowledge of natural, organic, and biodynamic wines through Luna Cafe’s Wine Club. The monthly subscription here offers members the option to receive anywhere from two to five bottles of wine each month, and a 10% discount on all in-store purchases from its bottle shop.

1700 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
(267) 703-8807
(267) 703-8807

Beer Club at Triple Bottom Brewery

Community partnership and giving back are central tenets of this urban brewery in Spring Arts. The beer club here offers a monthly subscription with three payment options (recurring monthly, six months, and annual). Each month members can anticipate receiving two 4-packs of its lagers, IPAs, pale ales, or special releases, as well as surprise gifts, and a discount on merchandise and beer purchased at its taproom.

915 Spring Garden St (N Percy), Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 764-1994
(267) 764-1994

Wine Club and Barrel Club at Vino Bambino

Located in Broomall, Vino Bambino considers itself an “urban winery with a sustainable focus.” While its wine blending experiences have garnered them notoriety, it also offers two wine clubs worth checking out. Members of its wine club receive 3 bottles of wine quarterly and a 10% discount on currently released wines, while its barrel club allows members to get hands-on with the winemaking process and create their own special blend on a quarterly basis.

848 Sussex Blvd, Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 299-5008
(610) 299-5008

Wine School Membership and Club at Wine School of Philadelphia

The Wine School of Philadelphia’s catalog of courses are designed to delve into the nuances and complexities of wines from around the world. Its wine club membership is an extension of these offerings, providing subscribers access to exclusive weekly members-only events, founder’s pairing dinners, a bi-weekly newsletter, training workshops, and opportunities to connect with experts in the wine industry.

109 South 22nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103
(215) 965-1514
(215) 965-1514

IHBeer Club and King of the Hill Rewards Club at Iron Hill Brewery

With over a dozen locations across the Philadelphia area, including New Jersey and Delaware, Iron Hill offers two beer clubs perfect for those interested in benefits within and beyond Philadelphia. Its quarterly club, the IHBeer Club , includes a welcome kit with eight 16-ounce beers, exclusive varieties, pint glasses, and a virtual tasting guide. The King of the Hill Rewards Club  is designed for regular patrons offering special deals and perks on food, drinks, and merchandise.

1150 Market St (at 12th St), Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 507-7365
(267) 507-7365

Panorama Wine Club at Panorama Wine Bar

Many are surprised to hear that this long standing establishment in Old City is the Guinness World Record Holder for the largest wine keeper and offers over 150 wines by the glass. It’s no surprise that its wine club event (taking place the last Sunday of every month) offers one of the most global wine-tasting experiences in Philly. Membership in this club is loaded with perks like complimentary tastings, free admission to wine courses and events, discounts on sommelier-curated wine flights, and much more.

14 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 922-7800
(215) 922-7800

Jet Wine Club at Jet Wine Bar

This South Street wine bar is known for its eclectic wine selection. Its wine club is evidence of this, offering two expertly selected bottles of wine per month, a discount on all bottle shop purchases (and dine-in checks). Members also receive $10 off all ticketed events on its calendar and unlock the option to book a reservation in its popular wine garden for parties of 6 or fewer.

1525 South St (btwn 15th & 16th Sts), Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 735-1116
(215) 735-1116

Fancy Wine Club at Bloomsday

The Fancy Wine Club at Bloomsday Cafe  is a nod to its Fancy Wine Shop, which is committed to stocking natural wines that are made using sustainable practices. Members of this club gain an abundance of education and exposure to these wines receiving three carefully selected bottles from its staff each month, as well as discounts at its bottle shop, and on classes and events.

414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 319-8018
(267) 319-8018

