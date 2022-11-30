 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

21 Great Philly Restaurants Where You Can BYOB

19 Epic Sandwiches to Seek Out in Philly

24 Restaurants Offering Philly’s Most Iconic Dishes

More in Philadelphia See more maps
A tray of brownies and bars on parchment paper. Darnel’s Cakes

Find Your New Favorite Dessert at These Black-Owned Philly Bakeries and Businesses

Look no further than these local businesses for outstanding pies, cakes, brownies, and more to bring to your next gathering

by Ayannah Kamryn
View as Map
by Ayannah Kamryn
Darnel’s Cakes

There are very few things as satisfying as a delicious dessert, especially when you can taste the TLC in every bite. For those of us who believe that desserts are an every-day-anytime-of-day necessity — instead of a mere choice at the end of a meal — Philadelphia isn’t lacking in great options to choose from. And to sweeten the deal, there are many Black-owned small businesses right here in the city where bakers are telling their own unique stories through every unforgettable tasty treat they create.

Here are ten Black-owned bakeries and businesses that have some of the best goodies you can find around town. You might just find your new favorite neighborhood hangout spot or an outstanding pie to bring to the next family gathering.

Read More

Denise's Delicacies

Copy Link

Denise’s Delicacies is a second-generation family-owned and full-service bakery serving the everyday sweets we all deserve. For thirty years, Denise’s has been serving rich cakes, buttery pastries, breads, delicious doughnuts, and other fresh baked products to the greater Philadelphia area.

2916 N 22nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19132
(215) 225-5425
(215) 225-5425

Pound Cake Heaven (multiple locations)

Copy Link

Pound Cake Heaven, a Black family-owned and operated business with locations in Yeadon, West Philly, and Kensington is as heavenly as the name suggests. Everything is made by hand from scratch, meaning no preservatives and using the freshest ingredients. The menu doesn’t end at pound cake either —  Pound Cake Heaven has everything from pies to cheesecakes to banana pudding, cobblers, and more.

3415 Kensington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134
(267) 239-5004
(267) 239-5004

Bold Coffee Bar

Copy Link

As a neighborhood staple in Francisville, this cozy coffee shop has been a much needed place of comfort, community, and specialty treats since it opened in the middle of the pandemic. When visiting, try signature drinks like the toffee nut or Oreo crumble latte. Don’t forget to add on a side of vanilla mousseline beignets and fresh chocolate croissants.

1623 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
(267) 319-8689
(267) 319-8689

Also featured in:

Darnel's

Copy Link

Located in the Spring Arts neighborhood, Darnel’s Cakes is a bakery and cafe that is committed to raising awareness about the HIV/AIDS epidemic by supporting local and national organizations at the forefront of the cause. This fully loaded bakery sells fresh pastries like brioche cinnamon rolls, danishes, and coffee cakes along with a full breakfast and lunch menu Monday through Friday. To get your sugar fix on the weekend you can catch Darnel’s Cakes at the Lansdale Farmers Market on Saturdays.

Lobby, 444 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 608-8471
(215) 608-8471

Also featured in:

Banana Mousse

Copy Link

Created by a mother-daughter duo, Banana Mousse in West Philly serves the extravagant dessert treats we all crave. Every day of the week Banana Mousse creates classic milkshakes, mousse desserts, ice cream, and specialty shakes that are available for both delivery and takeout. It’s the perfect spot to head to when you’re in the mood to spoil your taste buds.

5602 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19139
(610) 400-9808
(610) 400-9808

Sweet T's Bakery & Snack Shop

Copy Link

Sweet T’s Bakery opened for business in Reading Terminal Market in the late months of 2020, making it the first Black-owned bakery to have a residency there. Since then, Sweet T’s has been growing and serving the community fresh-from-the-oven pies and cakes of all sizes and flavors. Looking for sugar free dessert options? Sweet T’s has you covered with sugar-free sweet potato pies and more.

51 North 12th, 1136 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Affinity Confections

Copy Link

Affinity Confections is a Black-owned contemporary baking company that creates seasonally inspired desserts and pastries. With quality ingredients as the foundation of the products, the creations are sure to be the star of the show at your upcoming holiday party. From fresh dessert bars sold by the dozen to decadent chocolate bundt cakes and vegan brownies topped with chile-and-cinnamon-infused cocoa, there is no room for disappointment after indulging.

310 S 48th St B, Philadelphia, PA 19143
(267) 297-4683
(267) 297-4683

Lokal Artisan Foods (multiple locations)

Copy Link

Thanks to Lokal Artisan Foods — creator of French Toast Bites —  Philly’s favorite breakfast dish has become an anytime treate. Lokal Artisan Foods is serving bite-size pieces of French toast goodness paired with your choice of unlimited toppings at Cherry Street Pier all year round, with additional seasonal pop-up locations throughout the city. If that wasn’t enough to get you excited, the collection of French toast food and beverage products should be. We’re talking about French Toast Bites beer, French toast seasoning, and French Toast Bites gelato.

Cherry Street Pier, 121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(267) 312-8339
(267) 312-8339

Also featured in:

Clara’s Groovy Deliciousness

Copy Link

Specializing in wedding cakes and any other desserts you might need for your celebratory occasions, Groovy Deliciousness baked goods are always fresh baked and made to order. Menu items include: strawberry lavender or cashew praline doughnuts, French macarons of every flavor, chocolates, brittles, and more.

261 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Second Daughter Baking Co.

Copy Link

Second Daughter Baking Co. is an artisan bakery located in the beloved Bok Building in South Philly. Operated by two sisters who grew up in the city and have worn a few hats in the hospitality and culinary fields respectively, Second Daughter makes award-winning fudge brownies, enormous Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Jawns, along with other pastries and cakes for all occasions.

1901 S 9th St Unit 403, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 350-2207
(215) 350-2207

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Denise's Delicacies

2916 N 22nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19132

Denise’s Delicacies is a second-generation family-owned and full-service bakery serving the everyday sweets we all deserve. For thirty years, Denise’s has been serving rich cakes, buttery pastries, breads, delicious doughnuts, and other fresh baked products to the greater Philadelphia area.

2916 N 22nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19132
(215) 225-5425
(215) 225-5425

Pound Cake Heaven (multiple locations)

3415 Kensington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134

Pound Cake Heaven, a Black family-owned and operated business with locations in Yeadon, West Philly, and Kensington is as heavenly as the name suggests. Everything is made by hand from scratch, meaning no preservatives and using the freshest ingredients. The menu doesn’t end at pound cake either —  Pound Cake Heaven has everything from pies to cheesecakes to banana pudding, cobblers, and more.

3415 Kensington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134
(267) 239-5004
(267) 239-5004

Bold Coffee Bar

1623 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130

As a neighborhood staple in Francisville, this cozy coffee shop has been a much needed place of comfort, community, and specialty treats since it opened in the middle of the pandemic. When visiting, try signature drinks like the toffee nut or Oreo crumble latte. Don’t forget to add on a side of vanilla mousseline beignets and fresh chocolate croissants.

1623 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
(267) 319-8689
(267) 319-8689

Darnel's

Lobby, 444 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Located in the Spring Arts neighborhood, Darnel’s Cakes is a bakery and cafe that is committed to raising awareness about the HIV/AIDS epidemic by supporting local and national organizations at the forefront of the cause. This fully loaded bakery sells fresh pastries like brioche cinnamon rolls, danishes, and coffee cakes along with a full breakfast and lunch menu Monday through Friday. To get your sugar fix on the weekend you can catch Darnel’s Cakes at the Lansdale Farmers Market on Saturdays.

Lobby, 444 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 608-8471
(215) 608-8471

Banana Mousse

5602 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19139

Created by a mother-daughter duo, Banana Mousse in West Philly serves the extravagant dessert treats we all crave. Every day of the week Banana Mousse creates classic milkshakes, mousse desserts, ice cream, and specialty shakes that are available for both delivery and takeout. It’s the perfect spot to head to when you’re in the mood to spoil your taste buds.

5602 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19139
(610) 400-9808
(610) 400-9808

Sweet T's Bakery & Snack Shop

51 North 12th, 1136 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Sweet T’s Bakery opened for business in Reading Terminal Market in the late months of 2020, making it the first Black-owned bakery to have a residency there. Since then, Sweet T’s has been growing and serving the community fresh-from-the-oven pies and cakes of all sizes and flavors. Looking for sugar free dessert options? Sweet T’s has you covered with sugar-free sweet potato pies and more.

51 North 12th, 1136 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Affinity Confections

310 S 48th St B, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Affinity Confections is a Black-owned contemporary baking company that creates seasonally inspired desserts and pastries. With quality ingredients as the foundation of the products, the creations are sure to be the star of the show at your upcoming holiday party. From fresh dessert bars sold by the dozen to decadent chocolate bundt cakes and vegan brownies topped with chile-and-cinnamon-infused cocoa, there is no room for disappointment after indulging.

310 S 48th St B, Philadelphia, PA 19143
(267) 297-4683
(267) 297-4683

Lokal Artisan Foods (multiple locations)

Cherry Street Pier, 121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Thanks to Lokal Artisan Foods — creator of French Toast Bites —  Philly’s favorite breakfast dish has become an anytime treate. Lokal Artisan Foods is serving bite-size pieces of French toast goodness paired with your choice of unlimited toppings at Cherry Street Pier all year round, with additional seasonal pop-up locations throughout the city. If that wasn’t enough to get you excited, the collection of French toast food and beverage products should be. We’re talking about French Toast Bites beer, French toast seasoning, and French Toast Bites gelato.

Cherry Street Pier, 121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(267) 312-8339
(267) 312-8339

Clara’s Groovy Deliciousness

261 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Specializing in wedding cakes and any other desserts you might need for your celebratory occasions, Groovy Deliciousness baked goods are always fresh baked and made to order. Menu items include: strawberry lavender or cashew praline doughnuts, French macarons of every flavor, chocolates, brittles, and more.

261 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Second Daughter Baking Co.

1901 S 9th St Unit 403, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Second Daughter Baking Co. is an artisan bakery located in the beloved Bok Building in South Philly. Operated by two sisters who grew up in the city and have worn a few hats in the hospitality and culinary fields respectively, Second Daughter makes award-winning fudge brownies, enormous Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Jawns, along with other pastries and cakes for all occasions.

1901 S 9th St Unit 403, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 350-2207
(215) 350-2207

Related Maps