Find Your New Favorite Dessert at These Black-Owned Philly Bakeries and Businesses

Look no further than these local businesses for outstanding pies, cakes, brownies, and more to bring to your next gathering

There are very few things as satisfying as a delicious dessert, especially when you can taste the TLC in every bite. For those of us who believe that desserts are an every-day-anytime-of-day necessity — instead of a mere choice at the end of a meal — Philadelphia isn’t lacking in great options to choose from. And to sweeten the deal, there are many Black-owned small businesses right here in the city where bakers are telling their own unique stories through every unforgettable tasty treat they create.

Here are ten Black-owned bakeries and businesses that have some of the best goodies you can find around town. You might just find your new favorite neighborhood hangout spot or an outstanding pie to bring to the next family gathering.