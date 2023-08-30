 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A wide spread of popular Caribbean cuisine, which includes red snapper, plantains, jerk chicken, and smaller bites on a large table.
A Caribbean feast at Būccann.
Būccann.

The Most Exciting Caribbean Restaurants in Philly

From traditional fare to modern takes on classics, these 11 restaurants celebrate the expansiveness of Caribbean cuisine and culture

by George Banks-Weston
A Caribbean feast at Būccann.
| Būccann.
by George Banks-Weston

Philly is fortunate to have restaurants dedicated to celebrating the breadth and depth of Caribbean cuisine. And with the Caribbean spanning more than twenty countries, it would be a disservice to consider foods birthed in this region of the world as monolithic.

From plantains to roti to curry and rice, each country takes pride in the dishes they create, all of which are deeply rooted in centuries of tradition.

If you’re interested in delving into the rich and expansive world of Caribbean food, then this roundup – featuring a mix of neighborhood cafes, BYOBs, and restaurants with casual dining – is for you.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Jamaican D's Caribbean

Jamaican D’s on Chelten Avenue is a Philly institution when it comes to Caribbean cuisine: Their juicy oxtails, spicy jerk chicken, caramelized plantains, and savory collard greens are top-tier. Customers can preorder online through Grubhub for pickup and delivery.

1265 E Chelten Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19138
(215) 927-7415
(215) 927-7415

Būccann

Part restaurant, part rum bar, Buccann considers itself a fusion restaurant serving up an assortment of Caribbean-inspired bites and out-of-the-box cocktails. Fans of this Northeast Philly spot love the jerk chicken empanadas, island shrimp, and fried whole red snapper.

7254 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149
(267) 686-2961
(267) 686-2961

Gou Restaurant

Gou is a BYOB located in North Philly that opened its doors in 2022. It is one of the few restaurants in the city specializing in Haitian cuisine. Its menu changes periodically, so don’t miss out on experiencing the bouyon, a hearty vegetable stew made with beef.

5734 Old 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19120
(267) 335-4176
(267) 335-4176

El Sabor Restaurant

If you’re longing for an authentic, fresh, and delicious Puerto Rican meal, head to El Sabor, located in North Philly. Regular customers suggest trying the shrimp or grilled fish, mofongo (mashed fried plantains), or arroz con gandules (rice with pigeon peas). Since their menu frequently changes, there’s a constant stream of new and enticing dishes to experiment with every time you drop by.

176 Diamond St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
(215) 426-1055
(215) 426-1055

Reggae Reggae Vibes

Northern Liberty’s Reggae Reggae Vibes offers a menu of traditional Jamaican cuisine as well as Caribbean takes on classic American dishes. Pay them a visit for one of their many daily specials including Taco Tuesday, jerk turkey wings on Thursday, and curry goat on Saturday and Sunday.

517 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 457-2970
(267) 457-2970

48th Street Grille

Located in West Philadelphia, 48th Street Grille has been heralded for its fusion of traditional Jamaican, Caribbean, and American cuisine. Their signature island wings (with their inventive pineapple ranch dip) are a must-try menu item.

310 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143
(267) 244-4764
(267) 244-4764

Bolo

One of Rittenhouse Square’s newest additions, at Bolo you can treat yourself to inventive takes on Caribbean and Latin American fare. Sample the freshest ceviches with its “tasting of three” option or sip on one of their many island-inspired cocktails. 

2025 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 639-2741
(267) 639-2741

Flambo Caribbean

Flambo’s menu represents a wide range of Trinidadian cuisine including items influenced by African, Indian, and Asian cultures. Whether you order one of the restaurant’s many curry, fried rice, seafood, or poultry dishes, be sure to pair it with the buss-up-shut – a soft, layered, and flaky roti.

205 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 639-5179
(267) 639-5179

Mixto Restaurante

At Center City’s Mixto you can get a taste of Cuba, Latin America, and the Caribbean. A neighborhood favorite for dinner and brunch, its larger portion sizes and batch cocktail options are made for sharing. This makes it an ideal spot for group dining and gatherings with family and friends. Its happy hour also runs from Tuesday - Sunday with discounts on appetizers and cocktails.

1141 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 592-0363
(215) 592-0363

Reef Restaurant & Lounge

Reef, located off of South Street, has been offering modern takes on beloved Caribbean dishes for almost two decades. Indulge in everything from chicken curry roti and brown stewed oxtail to rasta pasta.

605 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 629-0102
(215) 629-0102

Ocho Rios Parrilla

Ocho Rios Parilla’s menu showcases traditional Jamaican dishes and beverages like ackee and codfish, plantain fritters, and triple rum punch. What sets it apart is its commitment to accommodating various dietary preferences, offering a dedicated vegetarian menu.

1710 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 970-9475
(215) 970-9475

