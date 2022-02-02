14 Restaurants for a Romantic Night Out in Philly

Whether it’s for date night, a job promotion, a birthday celebration, or really any other event worth breaking out the champagne for, there is no shortage of restaurants in Philly where you can have a romantic, candlelit, and celebratory dinner. When your neighborhood watering hole doesn’t feel quite special enough (no shade to Citywides, but sometimes a nice wine list is what you need), there are more than enough Philly destinations to visit for a special dinner on the town. Just a reminder that proof of vaccination is required at all Philadelphia restaurants, so come prepared to show your ID and vax card. And the tuxedo is definitely optional at all of the following spots, but hey, that could be fun, right?

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.