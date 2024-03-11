When seeking out top breakfast spots at the Jersey Shore, you’ll find a wide array of options regarding restaurants offering this favorite meal of the day. These dining spots located in towns alongside the Atlantic Ocean offer the breakfast favorites you need, from Belgian waffles to eggs Benedict. Here are some top breakfast spots you’ll find up and down the Jersey Shore.Read More
Essential Breakfast Spots of the Jersey Shore
These incredible restaurants are serving up the tastiest pancakes, omelets, home fries, and more
Gilchrist Downbeach Restaurant
Savory omelets filled with cheddar cheese, peppers, onions, and a wide array of other ingredients and served with your choice of home fries or grits rival the famous blueberry hotcakes that Gilchrist Downbeach Restaurant is known for in Margate. Sweet and savory options fill the menu of this popular dining spot so you can select your favorite breakfast items from a large roster of choices at this Jersey Shore eatery, which also has locations in Atlantic City and Galloway.
CJ's Corner
CJ’s Corner Grill in Somers Point offers breakfast options ranging from classics such as creamed chipped beef over toast and eggs Benedict to specialty items including Oreo French toast and cinnamon bun pancakes. If you prefer a creative twist on your favorite eggs Benedict dish, try the seafood-laden crab cake Benedict or cheddar biscuit and smoked brisket Benedict option.
Asbury Kitchen
Lovers of crepes will find that Asbury Kitchen in Ocean City should be on their must-visit list, with sweet and savory options such as Nutella and bananas, strawberries and whipped cream, butter and lavender sugar, grilled veggies, pesto chicken, and goat cheese with tomatoes, basil, and balsamic glaze filling the menu. If you’re looking for non-crepe options, you’ll find plenty of choices, including omelets, pancakes, breakfast sandwiches and savory toasts, and an impressive selection of eggs Benedict offerings.
Jon & Patty's Coffee Bar Bistro
Jon and Patty’s serves options for every meal of the day at its downtown Ocean City location and offers an expansive breakfast menu and specialty coffee bar selection. Grab a seat at a table inside this cozy restaurant and enjoy breakfast offerings such as a bacon, egg, and cheese brioche sandwich with home fries, classic eggs Benedict, French toast encrusted with homemade granola and craisins, and a BYO four-egg omelet. Some of the robust coffee bar specialties include the pecan pie latte, chocolate cupcake latte, cappuccino, and a refreshing cold brew.
Hooked on Breakfast
Hooked on Breakfast is a popular Ocean City dining spot that’s conveniently located in the center of the downtown area. Some of the tempting breakfast menu items include omelets with toast and crispy home fries, cannoli pancakes, sticky bun French toast, and a wide array of Belgian waffles. In addition to the regular menu, this Asbury Avenue dining spot offers a monthly specials menu where you can try some new culinary dishes in addition to your tried-and-true favorites.
Uncle Bill's Pancake House
Uncle Bill’s Pancake House has a few locations along the Jersey Shore, so you’ll likely find yourself within driving distance of this popular breakfast spot no matter where you live or where you are vacationing down the shore. In addition to the bevy of pancake offerings you’ll find on the menu, you’ll also enjoy other items such as blueberry waffles, egg breakfast sandwiches, and combination platters with eggs, pancakes, and home fries.
Village Kitchen
Village Kitchen in Marmora offers an expansive breakfast menu filled with tempting culinary items including the scrambled egg bowls filled with your choice of ingredients, served over home fries, and topped with creamed beef, light and fluffy pancakes, and CYO omelets. Add a la carte items to your meal, such as scrapple, pork roll, bacon, and homemade corned beef hash.
Vegas Diner
The Vegas Diner in North Wildwood has been serving up culinary dishes to locals and tourists since 1979. Stop by the diner for breakfast and dive into classics and new creations, such as the cheese omelet, egg and pork roll sandwich, cannoli-stuffed waffle, and avocado benedict.
Coastal Blue
Coastal Blue at ICONA Diamond Beach offers upscale dining steps away from the beach where you can take in the natural beauty of the oceanside surroundings while enjoying cinnamon and orange brioche French toast, sweet caramelized waffles, vegetable omelet with crisp home fries, and savory eggs Benedict. Accompany your meal with a robust cup of coffee or specialty cocktail from the bar.
George’s Place Cape May
George’s Place is a popular dining spot for those seeking out their favorite breakfast items in Cape May. Some of the delicious culinary dishes on the menu at this inviting Jersey Shore restaurant include banana French toast, herb and brie omelet, Nutella waffle, and limoncello French toast.
The Mad Batter
The Mad Batter at the Carroll Villa Hotel in historic Cape May is known for its tempting breakfast menu that diners can order from until 3 p.m. Standout menu items include chocolate chip buttermilk pancakes, thick-sliced orange and almond French toast, and a three-egg specialty dish filled with jumbo lump crabmeat, sun dried tomatoes, crispy fried potatoes, herbs, and Swiss cheese. The restaurant also offers vegan culinary dishes and a gluten-free pancake option.
Blue Pig Tavern
The Blue Pig Tavern in Congress Hall is as popular with hotel guests as it is with locals and vacationers staying elsewhere in Cape May and other shore towns. From the signature skillet dish filled with fried eggs, hash browns, chorizo, peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese to the strawberry mascarpone stuffed French toast, this dining spot offers tempting menu items of a wide array. Additional tavern specialties include avocado toast, steel cut oatmeal, and bagel and lox.