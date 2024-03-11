Essential Breakfast Spots of the Jersey Shore

Savory omelets filled with cheddar cheese, peppers, onions, and a wide array of other ingredients and served with your choice of home fries or grits rival the famous blueberry hotcakes that Gilchrist Downbeach Restaurant is known for in Margate. Sweet and savory options fill the menu of this popular dining spot so you can select your favorite breakfast items from a large roster of choices at this Jersey Shore eatery, which also has locations in Atlantic City and Galloway.