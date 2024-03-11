 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Most Fantastic Philly Brunch Cocktails

The Hottest New Restaurants in Philly, March 2024

15 Essential Brunch Spots in Philly

More in Philadelphia See more maps
A breakfast biscuit egg sandwich. Jon & Patty’s

Essential Breakfast Spots of the Jersey Shore

These incredible restaurants are serving up the tastiest pancakes, omelets, home fries, and more

by Kristen Kwiatkowski
View as Map
by Kristen Kwiatkowski
Jon & Patty’s

When seeking out top breakfast spots at the Jersey Shore, you’ll find a wide array of options regarding restaurants offering this favorite meal of the day. These dining spots located in towns alongside the Atlantic Ocean offer the breakfast favorites you need, from Belgian waffles to eggs Benedict. Here are some top breakfast spots you’ll find up and down the Jersey Shore.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Gilchrist Downbeach Restaurant

Copy Link

Savory omelets filled with cheddar cheese, peppers, onions, and a wide array of other ingredients and served with your choice of home fries or grits rival the famous blueberry hotcakes that Gilchrist Downbeach Restaurant is known for in Margate. Sweet and savory options fill the menu of this popular dining spot so you can select your favorite breakfast items from a large roster of choices at this Jersey Shore eatery, which also has locations in Atlantic City and Galloway.

9400 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, New Jersey 08402
(609) 449-8679
(609) 449-8679

CJ's Corner

Copy Link

CJ’s Corner Grill in Somers Point offers breakfast options ranging from classics such as creamed chipped beef over toast and eggs Benedict to specialty items including Oreo French toast and cinnamon bun pancakes. If you prefer a creative twist on your favorite eggs Benedict dish, try the seafood-laden crab cake Benedict or cheddar biscuit and smoked brisket Benedict option.

701 Shore Rd (New York Avenue), Somers Point, NJ 08244
(609) 927-4701
(609) 927-4701

Asbury Kitchen

Copy Link

Lovers of crepes will find that Asbury Kitchen in Ocean City should be on their must-visit list, with sweet and savory options such as Nutella and bananas, strawberries and whipped cream, butter and lavender sugar, grilled veggies, pesto chicken, and goat cheese with tomatoes, basil, and balsamic glaze filling the menu. If you’re looking for non-crepe options, you’ll find plenty of choices, including omelets, pancakes, breakfast sandwiches and savory toasts, and an impressive selection of eggs Benedict offerings. 

624 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, New Jersey 08226
(609) 399-3639
(609) 399-3639

Also featured in:

Jon & Patty's Coffee Bar Bistro

Copy Link

Jon and Patty’s serves options for every meal of the day at its downtown Ocean City location and offers an expansive breakfast menu and specialty coffee bar selection. Grab a seat at a table inside this cozy restaurant and enjoy breakfast offerings such as a bacon, egg, and cheese brioche sandwich with home fries, classic eggs Benedict, French toast encrusted with homemade granola and craisins, and a BYO four-egg omelet. Some of the robust coffee bar specialties include the pecan pie latte, chocolate cupcake latte, cappuccino, and a refreshing cold brew.

637 Asbury Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08226
(609) 399-3377
(609) 399-3377

Hooked on Breakfast

Copy Link

Hooked on Breakfast is a popular Ocean City dining spot that’s conveniently located in the center of the downtown area. Some of the tempting breakfast menu items include omelets with toast and crispy home fries, cannoli pancakes, sticky bun French toast, and a wide array of Belgian waffles. In addition to the regular menu, this Asbury Avenue dining spot offers a monthly specials menu where you can try some new culinary dishes in addition to your tried-and-true favorites.

916 Asbury Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08226
(609) 938-9285
(609) 938-9285

Uncle Bill's Pancake House

Copy Link

Uncle Bill’s Pancake House has a few locations along the Jersey Shore, so you’ll likely find yourself within driving distance of this popular breakfast spot no matter where you live or where you are vacationing down the shore. In addition to the bevy of pancake offerings you’ll find on the menu, you’ll also enjoy other items such as blueberry waffles, egg breakfast sandwiches, and combination platters with eggs, pancakes, and home fries.

2112 Asbury Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08226
(609) 398-7393
(609) 398-7393

Village Kitchen

Copy Link

Village Kitchen in Marmora offers an expansive breakfast menu filled with tempting culinary items including the scrambled egg bowls filled with your choice of ingredients, served over home fries, and topped with creamed beef, light and fluffy pancakes, and CYO omelets. Add a la carte items to your meal, such as scrapple, pork roll, bacon, and homemade corned beef hash.

46 Tuckahoe Rd, Marmora, NJ 08223
(609) 390-1174
(609) 390-1174

Vegas Diner

Copy Link

The Vegas Diner in North Wildwood has been serving up culinary dishes to locals and tourists since 1979. Stop by the diner for breakfast and dive into classics and new creations, such as the cheese omelet, egg and pork roll sandwich, cannoli-stuffed waffle, and avocado benedict.

1307 New Jersey Avenue, Wildwood Crest, New Jersey 08260
(609) 729-5511
(609) 729-5511

Coastal Blue

Copy Link

Coastal Blue at ICONA Diamond Beach offers upscale dining steps away from the beach where you can take in the natural beauty of the oceanside surroundings while enjoying cinnamon and orange brioche French toast, sweet caramelized waffles, vegetable omelet with crisp home fries, and savory eggs Benedict. Accompany your meal with a robust cup of coffee or specialty cocktail from the bar.

9701 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood Crest, New Jersey 08260
(609) 224-1124
(609) 224-1124

George’s Place Cape May

Copy Link

George’s Place is a popular dining spot for those seeking out their favorite breakfast items in Cape May. Some of the delicious culinary dishes on the menu at this inviting Jersey Shore restaurant include banana French toast, herb and brie omelet, Nutella waffle, and limoncello French toast.

315 Ocean Street, West Cape May, New Jersey 08204
(609) 600-2941
(609) 600-2941

The Mad Batter

Copy Link

The Mad Batter at the Carroll Villa Hotel in historic Cape May is known for its tempting breakfast menu that diners can order from until 3 p.m. Standout menu items include chocolate chip buttermilk pancakes, thick-sliced orange and almond French toast, and a three-egg specialty dish filled with jumbo lump crabmeat, sun dried tomatoes, crispy fried potatoes, herbs, and Swiss cheese. The restaurant also offers vegan culinary dishes and a gluten-free pancake option.

19 Jackson Street, West Cape May, New Jersey 08204
(609) 884-5970
(609) 884-5970

Blue Pig Tavern

Copy Link

The Blue Pig Tavern in Congress Hall is as popular with hotel guests as it is with locals and vacationers staying elsewhere in Cape May and other shore towns. From the signature skillet dish filled with fried eggs, hash browns, chorizo, peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese to the strawberry mascarpone stuffed French toast, this dining spot offers tempting menu items of a wide array. Additional tavern specialties include avocado toast, steel cut oatmeal, and bagel and lox.

200 Congress Place, West Cape May, New Jersey 08204
(609) 884-8422
(609) 884-8422

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Gilchrist Downbeach Restaurant

9400 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, New Jersey 08402

Savory omelets filled with cheddar cheese, peppers, onions, and a wide array of other ingredients and served with your choice of home fries or grits rival the famous blueberry hotcakes that Gilchrist Downbeach Restaurant is known for in Margate. Sweet and savory options fill the menu of this popular dining spot so you can select your favorite breakfast items from a large roster of choices at this Jersey Shore eatery, which also has locations in Atlantic City and Galloway.

9400 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, New Jersey 08402
(609) 449-8679
(609) 449-8679

CJ's Corner

701 Shore Rd (New York Avenue), Somers Point, NJ 08244

CJ’s Corner Grill in Somers Point offers breakfast options ranging from classics such as creamed chipped beef over toast and eggs Benedict to specialty items including Oreo French toast and cinnamon bun pancakes. If you prefer a creative twist on your favorite eggs Benedict dish, try the seafood-laden crab cake Benedict or cheddar biscuit and smoked brisket Benedict option.

701 Shore Rd (New York Avenue), Somers Point, NJ 08244
(609) 927-4701
(609) 927-4701

Asbury Kitchen

624 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, New Jersey 08226

Lovers of crepes will find that Asbury Kitchen in Ocean City should be on their must-visit list, with sweet and savory options such as Nutella and bananas, strawberries and whipped cream, butter and lavender sugar, grilled veggies, pesto chicken, and goat cheese with tomatoes, basil, and balsamic glaze filling the menu. If you’re looking for non-crepe options, you’ll find plenty of choices, including omelets, pancakes, breakfast sandwiches and savory toasts, and an impressive selection of eggs Benedict offerings. 

624 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, New Jersey 08226
(609) 399-3639
(609) 399-3639

Jon & Patty's Coffee Bar Bistro

637 Asbury Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Jon and Patty’s serves options for every meal of the day at its downtown Ocean City location and offers an expansive breakfast menu and specialty coffee bar selection. Grab a seat at a table inside this cozy restaurant and enjoy breakfast offerings such as a bacon, egg, and cheese brioche sandwich with home fries, classic eggs Benedict, French toast encrusted with homemade granola and craisins, and a BYO four-egg omelet. Some of the robust coffee bar specialties include the pecan pie latte, chocolate cupcake latte, cappuccino, and a refreshing cold brew.

637 Asbury Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08226
(609) 399-3377
(609) 399-3377

Hooked on Breakfast

916 Asbury Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Hooked on Breakfast is a popular Ocean City dining spot that’s conveniently located in the center of the downtown area. Some of the tempting breakfast menu items include omelets with toast and crispy home fries, cannoli pancakes, sticky bun French toast, and a wide array of Belgian waffles. In addition to the regular menu, this Asbury Avenue dining spot offers a monthly specials menu where you can try some new culinary dishes in addition to your tried-and-true favorites.

916 Asbury Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08226
(609) 938-9285
(609) 938-9285

Uncle Bill's Pancake House

2112 Asbury Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Uncle Bill’s Pancake House has a few locations along the Jersey Shore, so you’ll likely find yourself within driving distance of this popular breakfast spot no matter where you live or where you are vacationing down the shore. In addition to the bevy of pancake offerings you’ll find on the menu, you’ll also enjoy other items such as blueberry waffles, egg breakfast sandwiches, and combination platters with eggs, pancakes, and home fries.

2112 Asbury Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08226
(609) 398-7393
(609) 398-7393

Village Kitchen

46 Tuckahoe Rd, Marmora, NJ 08223

Village Kitchen in Marmora offers an expansive breakfast menu filled with tempting culinary items including the scrambled egg bowls filled with your choice of ingredients, served over home fries, and topped with creamed beef, light and fluffy pancakes, and CYO omelets. Add a la carte items to your meal, such as scrapple, pork roll, bacon, and homemade corned beef hash.

46 Tuckahoe Rd, Marmora, NJ 08223
(609) 390-1174
(609) 390-1174

Vegas Diner

1307 New Jersey Avenue, Wildwood Crest, New Jersey 08260

The Vegas Diner in North Wildwood has been serving up culinary dishes to locals and tourists since 1979. Stop by the diner for breakfast and dive into classics and new creations, such as the cheese omelet, egg and pork roll sandwich, cannoli-stuffed waffle, and avocado benedict.

1307 New Jersey Avenue, Wildwood Crest, New Jersey 08260
(609) 729-5511
(609) 729-5511

Coastal Blue

9701 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood Crest, New Jersey 08260

Coastal Blue at ICONA Diamond Beach offers upscale dining steps away from the beach where you can take in the natural beauty of the oceanside surroundings while enjoying cinnamon and orange brioche French toast, sweet caramelized waffles, vegetable omelet with crisp home fries, and savory eggs Benedict. Accompany your meal with a robust cup of coffee or specialty cocktail from the bar.

9701 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood Crest, New Jersey 08260
(609) 224-1124
(609) 224-1124

George’s Place Cape May

315 Ocean Street, West Cape May, New Jersey 08204

George’s Place is a popular dining spot for those seeking out their favorite breakfast items in Cape May. Some of the delicious culinary dishes on the menu at this inviting Jersey Shore restaurant include banana French toast, herb and brie omelet, Nutella waffle, and limoncello French toast.

315 Ocean Street, West Cape May, New Jersey 08204
(609) 600-2941
(609) 600-2941

The Mad Batter

19 Jackson Street, West Cape May, New Jersey 08204

The Mad Batter at the Carroll Villa Hotel in historic Cape May is known for its tempting breakfast menu that diners can order from until 3 p.m. Standout menu items include chocolate chip buttermilk pancakes, thick-sliced orange and almond French toast, and a three-egg specialty dish filled with jumbo lump crabmeat, sun dried tomatoes, crispy fried potatoes, herbs, and Swiss cheese. The restaurant also offers vegan culinary dishes and a gluten-free pancake option.

19 Jackson Street, West Cape May, New Jersey 08204
(609) 884-5970
(609) 884-5970

Blue Pig Tavern

200 Congress Place, West Cape May, New Jersey 08204

The Blue Pig Tavern in Congress Hall is as popular with hotel guests as it is with locals and vacationers staying elsewhere in Cape May and other shore towns. From the signature skillet dish filled with fried eggs, hash browns, chorizo, peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese to the strawberry mascarpone stuffed French toast, this dining spot offers tempting menu items of a wide array. Additional tavern specialties include avocado toast, steel cut oatmeal, and bagel and lox.

200 Congress Place, West Cape May, New Jersey 08204
(609) 884-8422
(609) 884-8422

Related Maps