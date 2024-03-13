The Essential Halal Restaurants of Philly

Philly is home to a treasure trove of restaurants that cater to halal dietary restrictions while covering a broad range of cuisines from Pakistan, Turkey, Mediterranean, East Africa, and beyond. One might try falafel from a casual Lebanese restaurant in West Philly, Samarkand Plov from one of the rare Uzbekistan restaurants in the region, and beef rendang curry in South Philly.

Here’s a look at 15 excellent local restaurants with halal-friendly menus. Note that halal restaurants in the United States may seek certification from one of several organizations — or may decide against certification but self-report the use of only, or some, halal ingredients — so it’s best to check directly with a restaurant to confirm whether its menu meets your needs.