Chicken in creamy spiced herbed peanut sauce. Hardena

The Essential Halal Restaurants of Philly

These exceptional spots serve the halal cuisines of Pakistan, Ethiopia, Turkey, and beyond

by Ernest Owens
by Ernest Owens
Hardena

Philly is home to a treasure trove of restaurants that cater to halal dietary restrictions while covering a broad range of cuisines from Pakistan, Turkey, Mediterranean, East Africa, and beyond. One might try falafel from a casual Lebanese restaurant in West Philly, Samarkand Plov from one of the rare Uzbekistan restaurants in the region, and beef rendang curry in South Philly.

Here’s a look at 15 excellent local restaurants with halal-friendly menus. Note that halal restaurants in the United States may seek certification from one of several organizations — or may decide against certification but self-report the use of only, or some, halal ingredients — so it’s best to check directly with a restaurant to confirm whether its menu meets your needs.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Hardena

Diana and Maylia Widjojo’s delightful buffet in South Philly has a rotating menu of outstanding Southeast Asian halal cuisine. Come here and try their sour-spicy fried chicken ayam, slow-cooked beef rendang curry, and other comfort foods that will make this place a personal dining staple.

1754 S Hicks St (At Moore St), Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 271-9442
(215) 271-9442

Isot Turkish Cuisine

This BYOB in on South Street is the ideal place for a halal date night. Tasty kebab platters, juicy lamb chops, and a generous mixed mezze platter are some of the highlights at this very intimate restaurant.

622 South 6th Street, PA 19147
(267) 457-3622
(267) 457-3622

Marrakesh

This longtime Moroccan restaurant in Society Hill is one of the most affordable spots to enjoy a Halal feast in the city. For $25 per person, diners can enjoy a pita bread, salad, slow-roasted harissa chicken, lamb tagine, and more.

517 S Leithgow St (btwn 4th St & 5th St), Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 925-5929
(215) 925-5929

Sansom Kabob House

Afghan cuisine shines at this South Philly restaurant. Come here for their pulao, grilled kebabs and unforgettable vegetable stews — and don’t forget to enjoy all of this with their flaky naan.

1300 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 751-9110
(215) 751-9110

Paprica Grill

Paprica Grill is an impressive Turkish that’s unapologetic in their level of heat and spice — with a passion for incorporating unique cuts of meat. Here, a calf’s liver is marinated in garlic and parsley, suçuk sausage is served with warm flatbread, as beyti, adana, and doner kebabs are menu highlights.

811 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 279-7957
(215) 279-7957

Desi Chaat House

Potato-filled samosa chaat, lamb platters, and other Pakistan dishes can be found at this beloved café. Those who are looking for gluten-free and vegan halal options — come here, no doubt.

501 S 42nd St (at Baltimore Ave), Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 386-1999
(215) 386-1999

Saad's

This popular halal hotspot in West Philly is serving up flavorful Lebanese cuisine. Pro-tip: Try their immaculate cheesesteak and unforgettable chicken shish tawook sandwich.

4500 Walnut Street, PA 19139
(215) 222-7223
(215) 222-7223

Manakeesh Cafe Bakery

This University City gem is known for their Lebanese wood charcoal grill that serves a dynamic cheesesteak manakeesh and shawarma platter. Vegans will find delight in their fresh hummus and creamy baba ghannouj.

4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 921-2135
(215) 921-2135

The Halal Guys

This popular national franchise shines in Philly with their signature chicken over rice and saucy shawarma. Come here for the convenience of a fast-casual, halal dining experience.

1016 Race St (11th Street), Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 925-2225
(215) 925-2225

Hadramout

This Yemeni restaurant in West Philly has a tasty lamb fahsah and flatbread that embodies the essence of the culture. Hadramout’s burning-hot clay pot cooking technique used for their entrées is a notable standout.

136 S 45th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 386-0919
(215) 386-0919

Kabobeesh

The Pakistani restaurant in West Philly is known for their spicy kebabs and curries that are full of nuanced flavors and seasonings. Lovers of grilled lamb chops have found the ultimate destination here.

4201 Chestnut St (at 42nd St), Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 222-8081
(215) 222-8081

Kaffa Crossing

This distinguished Ethiopian restaurant in University City has garnered a massive following of Muslim diners with their beloved halal cuisine. Here, chefs sauté their tender beef tibs with spices and butter while serving it with the fluffiest injera.

4423 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 386-0504
(215) 386-0504

Pera

This Turkish restaurant in Northern Liberties has lamb-filled manti dumplings covered in yogurt and chili oil and a menu filled with other flavorful, inventive dishes. Although this place doesn’t take reservations, it’s worth the trip for their Istanbul-style kebabs alone.

944 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19123
(215) 660-9471
(215) 660-9471

Alamodok

Alamodok is a Middle Eastern restaurant in North Philly that’s known for their sizzling lamb chops, hummus with ground meat, and tasty eggplant sandwiches. It impressively serves as both a spot for large party dining and a lively hookah bar.

161 Cecil B Moore Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19122
(267) 239-0088
(267) 239-0088

Samarkand Steakhouse

Northeast Philly has a hit on their hands with this standout Uzbekistan restaurant. Tender beef stroganoff, panko-fried chicken Kiev and Samarkand Plov are a few of the notable highlights on their expansive menu.

135 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville Trevose, Pennsylvania 19053
(267) 288-5077
(267) 288-5077

