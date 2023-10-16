The Essential Restaurants of Center City

There are plenty of things that bring people to the Center City. Stretching from Rittenhouse to Old City, you’ll find all the wonderful, vibrant neighborhoods that make living in or visiting this city so great. It also boasts more cafes, restaurants, and bars than any other part of the city. This guide focuses on the restaurants surrounding the city’s nexus point, where Broad Street crosses Market Street. Here, you’ll find breakfast sandwiches and pastries to fuel a day of sightseeing, soup dumplings and hand-pulled noodles perfect for when you feel that first chill in the air, and an elegant seafood dinner that you’ll want to bookmark for a very special occasion—all within walking distance of the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, the Kimmel Center, the convention center, and more.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.