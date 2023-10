The Essential Restaurants of Rittenhouse

Along the sidewalks, locals and visitors can find high-end shops and locally-owned boutiques. You’re just a short walk from Philadelphia Film Society, the Kimmel Center, and more theaters and entertainment. The neighborhood hosts events year round, from the fine art show in the fall to the spring festival. And let’s not forget the restaurants. Whether you’re looking to begin your day with stunning pastries and coffee, you need to impress the in-laws with lunch with a view of the park, or you want to grab a solo freezer martini at one of the city’s best wine bars, there’s plenty of good eating in Rittenhouse.

