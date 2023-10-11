Along the sidewalks, locals and visitors can find high-end shops and locally-owned boutiques. You’re just a short walk from Philadelphia Film Society, the Kimmel Center, and more theaters and entertainment. The neighborhood hosts events year round, from the fine art show in the fall to the spring festival. And let’s not forget the restaurants. Whether you’re looking to begin your day with stunning pastries and coffee, you need to impress the in-laws with lunch with a view of the park, or you want to grab a solo freezer martini at one of the city’s best wine bars, there’s plenty of good eating in Rittenhouse.Read More
The Essential Restaurants of Rittenhouse
There are many reasons to love this lavish Philly gem
Friday Saturday Sunday
Turning 30? Got a promotion at work? Chad and Hanna Williams’s acclaimed fine-dining restaurant (winner of the 2023 James Beard Award for best restaurant in the country) is the place to go when you want to celebrate a big moment in your life. The restaurant offers a $155 eight course tasting menu upstairs and an a la carte menu and cocktails in the downstairs bar.
Vernick Food & Drink
Greg Vernick has a knack for turning seasonal ingredients into truly spectacular dishes. Whether you decide to do the six-course tasting menu or try your luck for a seat at the first-come-first-served bar, you’re in for a treat. Here you’ll find celebration-worthy dishes, such as bison strip loin and grilled black sea bass, alongside unforgettable cocktails and wine, available by the glass, bottle, or at the Vernick Wine Shop next door.
Wilder
Wood-fired pizzas topped with seasonal ingredients (such as their delicious sweet and spicy pizza), bountiful salads and vegetables (their honey roasted fennel and baby carrots are divine), and a well-curated cocktail menu (try the “Doctor’s Orders”) — Wilder is one of the best bets for lunch (and anything else) in the city.
My Loup
Like its sister restaurant, Her Place Supper Club, getting a reservation here isn’t easy, but whatever you have to do to get one (set your alarms now), we promise you it’s worth it. The French-inspired menu is seasonal and can change daily, but we say live a little and go for the “Let us cook for you!” option. When you put your faith in Amanda Shulman, Alex Kemp, and their team, you won’t be disappointed.
Also featured in:
Restaurant Aleksandar
With comforting starters like French onion soup and pierogies and meaty mains like lacquered duck breast, melt-in-your-mouth steak, and grilled lamb, chefs Montana Houston and J’amir Wimberly-Cole serve up an inventive and daring take on European cuisine. Depending on the season, each plate will leave you feeling like you just sampled the best fall mushrooms and root vegetables or the juiciest summer tomatoes and fragrant squash blossoms.
K'Far
At Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook’s Israeli cafe and bakery, stunning pastries—savory borekas, pistachio sticky buns, caramel apple babka, and chocolate rugelach—are served alongside Jerusalem bagel sandwiches and kubaneh toasts. Breakfast here is quite possibly the best way to begin your morning.
Also featured in:
The Love.
Just steps away from the park, this Rittenhouse hotspot is one of the city’s best bets for brunch. Begin with the hush puppies with salted honey butter and then the “Take Me Away” Nashville hot chicken sandwich served on griddled brioche with pickles and comeback sauce. And don’t forget to order a “Dreamweaver,” the restaurant’s champagne cocktail with elderflower and grapefruit.
Parc
From a café au lait and Quiche Lorraine to kickstart your morning to a martini niçoise and steak frites for dinner, Stephen Starr’s French bistro-inspired gem brings a small slice of Paris to Philly. Set right on Rittenhouse Square, the restaurant is also known for its sidewalk tables that face the park—perfect for lunch on a sunny day all year round.
Bar Bombón
Whether you’re a vegan or vegetarian or you’re looking to cut a little bit of meat out of your diet, Bar Bombon serves up vegan queso dip, buffalo cauliflower tacos, and smoked “pork” pernil—all begging to be washed down with a salted grapefruit margarita.
a.kitchen + bar
With an award-winning wine program and a commitment to showing off seasonal ingredients, a.kitchen remains one of the city’s consistently good restaurants. If the crispy oyster mushrooms, sweet amalia oysters, and bavette steak don’t keep you coming back (and they will), the cocktails certainly will.
Also featured in:
Her Place Supper Club
Dinner at Her Place Supper Club feels less like a dinner reservation and more like a dInner party you were invited to. Chef Amanda Shulman and her team serve up a family-style dinner with a rotating menu of fine-dining dishes with strong Italian, French, and Jewish influences. Seats are hard to come by—reservations open every other Sunday at 6 pm and sell out in minutes—but it is absolutely worth it.
Also featured in:
Superfolie
Whether you’re looking to catch up with friends or dine solo at the bar, Superfolie is a great weeknight spot to hang out. The chic wine bar, from the team behind The Good King Tavern and Le Caveau, offers reds, whites, and bubbles primarily from French producers, as well as beer and cocktails. Small plates like charred eggplant yogurt, steak tartare, and cheese and charcuterie easily shift into dinner, which is great because once you sit down, you won’t want to leave.
Enswell
A daytime cafe and bottle shop that transforms into a restaurant and cocktail bar at night, Enswell is everything you need it to be. The move here is to order small plates to share (think: melon carpaccio and roasted bone marrow), but you also can’t go wrong with an order of the garlic knot Parker House rolls and pasta. Just make sure to tell your server to bring them out together. You don’t want to waste any of that sauce.
Harp & Crown
Harp & Crown is guaranteed to give you the happy hour you deserve. With daily selections of cocktails and beer and all happy hour plates, including the spicy chicken sandwich and cheeseburger, priced at $7, you’ll get a real bang for your buck. Plus, the restaurant combines food and entertainment with a two-lane bowling alley beneath the main room at Elbow Lane.
Also featured in:
Oyster House
If you’re looking for a portal back to warm summer days on the beach, look no further than Oyster House. Here you’ll find all the classics—lobster rolls, crab cakes, and clam chowder—plus a happy hour with specials on bar snacks and drinks and $2 oysters.