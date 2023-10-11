The Essential Restaurants of Rittenhouse

A daytime cafe and bottle shop that transforms into a restaurant and cocktail bar at night, Enswell is everything you need it to be. The move here is to order small plates to share (think: melon carpaccio and roasted bone marrow), but you also can’t go wrong with an order of the garlic knot Parker House rolls and pasta. Just make sure to tell your server to bring them out together. You don’t want to waste any of that sauce.