A noodle dish in a bowl topped with shrimp, mussels, and slices of red and orange peppers.
Garlic seafood noodles at Bánh Mì and Bottles.
Bánh Mì and Bottles.

The Essential Restaurants of South Street

This iconic Philly destination is known for its variety, lively bars, charming cafes, and spots to grab late night eats

by George Banks-Weston
Garlic seafood noodles at Bánh Mì and Bottles.
| Bánh Mì and Bottles.
by George Banks-Weston

Whether you’re a lifelong Philadelphian or visiting for the first time, South Street is arguably one of the city’s most iconic destinations. Boasting over 400 shops, restaurants, and other small businesses, it may come as no surprise that South Street is one of the best spots in the city to grab a bite to eat. With the sheer number of restaurants, it may be overwhelming to know where to begin. If you’re looking for fine dining restaurants, lively bars, and charming cafes, or if you want to embark on a late-night culinary adventure for a cheesesteak, this list has got you covered.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Lazaro's Pizzeria and Grill

This infamous pizza shop is known for its gigantic slices of pizza, creamy mac and cheese, veggie sandwiches, and cheesesteaks. Open daily, pay them a visit Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9:45 p.m., and on Sunday 12 p.m. to  8:45 p.m.

1743 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 545-2775
(215) 545-2775

Rex at the Royal

This notable restaurant and bar serves Southern cuisine well — and with generous servings of cajun fried shrimp, fried tomatoes, braised oxtail, and strong sazeracs, it’s worth visiting more than once.

1524 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
(267) 319-1366
(267) 319-1366

Pizzeria Stella

Pleasing pizzas baked in a wood-burning oven and plentiful pasta served al dente are what keep people coming back to Pizzeria Stella. Must-try menu items are the piccante pizza made with capicola, crushed red pepper, and aged provolone, and the linguine cacio e pepe featuring black pepper, pecorino, and parmesan.

420 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 320-8000
(215) 320-8000

Bon Kif Grill

One of the few restaurants in Philadelphia serving Tunisian cuisine, Bon Kif Grille serves a menu full of Mediterranean favorites. Start a meal here with one of their many regular or spicy hummus or salad options, then dive into a heavier entree like the whole grilled chicken, kabob, or beef kofta.

627 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 319-1547
(267) 319-1547
A hummus dish served with spiced beef on top.
Spicy beef hummus at Bon Kif Grill.
Bon Kif Grill

Bánh Mì and Bottles

The menu at Bahn Mi and Bottles is full of traditional Vietnamese dishes and cocktails with a modern flare. The bahn mi burger served with lotus root fries is a must-try dish for first timers. Or for a fantastic cocktail try the “yes, chef” (it’s take on an old fashioned) made with pork-belly infused whiskey, cherry cardamom bitters, and honey.

712-14 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 800-1533
(215) 800-1533
A generous spread of Vietnamese shaking beef dish served alongside roasted bone marrow topped with pickled red onions, a watercress salad and salt, pepper, and lime dipping sauce.
Bò Nướng at Bánh Mì and Bottles.
Bánh Mì and Bottles

Federal Donuts (multiple locations)

A collaboration between Michael Solmonov and Steven Cook, Federal Donuts is celebrated for its unforgettable pairing of incredible fried chicken with candied donuts. Its menu includes many options including chicken wings, tenders, a fried chicken sandwich, and rotating flavors of regular and fancy donuts. Its South Street location is on the corner of 6th Street, right in the heart of the hustle and bustle.

540 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 761-4512
(267) 761-4512

Bistro Romano

For an intimate and rustic Italian dining experience, you have to visit Bistro Romano. The restaurant offers a dynamic 5-course tasting menu, with weekly additions, promising something new with each visit. If you’re looking to enhance this experience, choosing the optional wine pairing will make it even more memorable.

120 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 925-8880
(215) 925-8880

Tattooed Mom

The food and cocktail menu at this graffiti-filled bar is as lively as the atmosphere. Dig into a hodgepodge of snacks, fries, tater tots, and sandwiches, all with vegan or vegetarian options. Also of note are its impressive list of cocktails which are often imaginative twists on classic boozy favorites.

530 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 238-9880
(215) 238-9880

The Twisted Tail

This lively restaurant in Headhouse Square that doubles as a juke joint is perfect for partaking in classic Southern comfort food with a side of whiskey. Whether you’re joining them for dinner, brunch, or happy hour, regulars can’t get enough of its tasty classics like the smoked wings, BBQ smoked ribs, and crawfish mac and cheese.

509 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 558-2471
(215) 558-2471

Ishkabibble’s

This takeout-only spot is a historically popular place to stop by after a concert at the TLA (Theater of Living Arts) or a night bar hopping in the area. Here you can devour one of its many original chicken cheesesteaks or sip on its most popular drink, The Gremlin, made with equal parts of grape juice and lemonade.

337 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 923-4337
(215) 923-4337

La Nonna

If you’re in the mood for a satisfying bowl of pasta, lemony veal or chicken piccata, or creamy burrata this is the place for you. Located at 2nd and South Streets, this casual BYOB takes reservations Tuesday through Sunday and is cash only.

214 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 928-3262
(267) 928-3262

Reef Restaurant & Lounge

A true marriage of Caribbean and American flavors, Reef has been a staple of South Street for many years. With a menu that channels island vibes, try favored starters like the Trini doubles, sweet plantains, or peppa shrimp, and main courses like the Montego Bay salmon, rasta pasta, or its famous jerk chicken.

605 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 629-0102
(215) 629-0102

Wim Cafe

A partnership between Yowie, Reanimator Coffee Roasters and eeva, the highly anticipated Wim Cafe’s opened officially opened its door in August 2023. Its small menu of food and beverages offers options for various dietary restrictions, from vegan to gluten-free. Here, you can munch savory toasts, quinoa bowls, and fresh salads, or order one of its signature lattes.

226 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Emmy Squared Pizza

In 2019, Emmy Squared opened its doors, aiming to bring Detroit-style pizza to Philly. Located on 5th Street, a short walk from South Street, its menu is packed full of artisan pizzas, shareable salads, and small plates. Don’t miss out on the Big Ang pizza — an effortless combo of vodka sauce, ricotta, Italian sausage, and banana peppers.

632 S 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 551-3669
(267) 551-3669

Mustard Greens

Spicy firecracker pork, Shanghai-style spring rolls, and Hong Kong beef are just a few of the dishes this family-friendly Cantonese-style restaurant does so well. Make a reservation or stop by Tuesday through Sunday, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

622 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 627-0833
(215) 627-0833

