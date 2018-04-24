25 Restaurants Offering Philly’s Most Iconic Dishes

816 Washington Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19147 (215) 463-5664 (215) 463-5664 Visit Website

Ask any true Philadelphian about soft pretzels and they’ll tell you about how they considered them a basic food group when they were growing up, about the guys at every intersection selling them in brown paper bags, and about how they used to be much cheaper. Well, the guys at the intersections are mostly gone and the prices have gone up, but pretzels are still part of the standard diet here in Philly. The good ones are almost-crunchy on the outside, doughy-soft in the middle, and baked to a rich, golden brown. Center City Pretzel opens its bakery doors at 6 a.m. to serve the hungry masses, and get its wholesale orders out the door. For more than three decades, this bakery has been going strong and still makes its pretzels with just the basic ingredients: flour, yeast, water — plus that crunchy salt on top. Just make sure to get there early — they close at 10 on Saturdays and 11 every other day but Sunday.