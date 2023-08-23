10 Impressive Places to Try Whiskey in Philly

From distilleries with tasting rooms, here’s the best spots to sip whiskey and bourbon

Pennsylvania is arguably one of the birthplaces of American whiskey with a significant portion of the world’s supply being produced here during the 19th century. Given the close proximity of this spirit’s longstanding history, it’s no surprise that Philadelphia has a hefty number of establishments dedicated to serving and educating customers about whiskey and bourbon.

From distilleries with tasting rooms bottling up locally made batches to restaurants and bars serving both domestic and international varieties, in Philadelphia, opportunities are plentiful if you’re interested in exploring and trying this popular spirit.