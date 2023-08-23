 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A whiskey cocktail on the rocks being held by someone.
A whiskey cocktail at Art in the Age.
Art in the Age.

10 Impressive Places to Try Whiskey in Philly

From distilleries with tasting rooms, here’s the best spots to sip whiskey and bourbon

by George Banks-Weston
A whiskey cocktail at Art in the Age.
| Art in the Age.
by George Banks-Weston

Pennsylvania is arguably one of the birthplaces of American whiskey with a significant portion of the world’s supply being produced here during the 19th century. Given the close proximity of this spirit’s longstanding history, it’s no surprise that Philadelphia has a hefty number of establishments dedicated to serving and educating customers about whiskey and bourbon.

From distilleries with tasting rooms bottling up locally made batches to restaurants and bars serving both domestic and international varieties, in Philadelphia, opportunities are plentiful if you’re interested in exploring and trying this popular spirit.

The Goat's Beard (multiple locations)

With locations in Manayunk and Glenside, The Goat’s Beard is a restaurant that takes its mission seriously by sourcing local and fresh ingredients. And this mission doesn’t stop at its food menu; it also extends to its whiskey selection. If you’re curious about bourbon and whisky distilled right here in Philadelphia or Pennsylvania, then stop by one of its two locations in Manayunk and Wayne.

4201 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
(267) 323-2495
(267) 323-2495

Four Humours Distilling

Nestled in Olde Kensington, Four Humours Distilling is a newer to the Philadelphia whiskey scene opening its doors in 2020. Considered a rickhouse with a tasting room it offers over 60 locally-sourced whiskeys from across the state of Pennsylvania. This year, Four Humours also released its own bourbon, available for purchase when you visit.

1712 N Hancock St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
(610) 324-3915
(610) 324-3915

New Liberty Distillery

A historic horse stable turned whiskey distillery, New Liberty Distillery brings an abundance of charm. Sign-up for a tour and a tasting of its small collection of craft whiskeys and bourbon, each made from and inspired by local ingredients. You can also visit their tasting room and bottleshop to partake in cocktails or take home a bottle of one of its products.

1431 Cadwallader St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
(267) 928-4650
(267) 928-4650
A tall bottle of Kinsey Whiskey alongside a glass of whiskey on the rocks.
Kinsey Whiskey at New Liberty Distilling.
New Liberty Distilling.

Lloyd Whiskey Bar

You can treat yourself to a taste of local, American, Japanese, or Irish whiskeys at Lloyd, a Fishtown whiskey bar that opened in 2012. If making a decision on what to taste becomes difficult, you’re in luck, you can opt for one of their many whiskey flights to discover a new favorite.

529 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 425-4600
(215) 425-4600

Fette Sau

Bourbon and barbecue are on deck at Fette Sau, a joint venture between Stephen Starr and New York restaurateur Joe Carroll. Donning an impressive selection of bourbons, ryes, American whiskeys, and Tennessee whiskeys, there’s something here for everyone to try and enjoy.

1208 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 391-4888
(215) 391-4888

Art in the Age

Browse, shop, and sip at Art in the Age, an eclectic shop in Old City selling spirits, mixers, bitters, and bar tools for the cocktail enthusiast. The shop also features a full bar where you can taste exclusive spirits including bourbon and whiskey that in some cases have limited availability in the Philadelphia area.

116 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 922-2600
(215) 922-2600
A whiskey cocktail on the rocks being stirred with a tall spoon by a bartender.
A whiskey cocktail being stirred at Art in the Age.
Art in the Age.

1 Tippling Place

A favorite Rittenhouse Square cocktail lounge, 1 Tippling Place offers a wide selection of whiskeys from around the world. If you’re in the mood for adventure, you can engage one of their bartenders to craft a special whiskey or bourbon cocktail based on your taste and preferences.

2006 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Bank & Bourbon

A favorite Rittenhouse Square cocktail lounge, 1 Tippling Place offers a wide selection of whiskeys from around the world. If you’re in the mood for adventure, you can engage one of their bartenders to craft a special whiskey or bourbon cocktail based on your taste and preferences.

1200 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 231-7300
(215) 231-7300

Village Whiskey

At Village Whiskey, Chef Jose Garces has crafted a menu that pairs effortlessly with his favorite spirit.The intimate restaurant offers a selection of over 200 whiskeys, burgers,  sandwiches, and other small bites making it an ideal place for whiskey lovers to unwind, grab a bite, and even try something new.

118 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 665-1088
(215) 665-1088

The Twisted Tail

Located in Headhouse Square, The Twisted Tail is a restaurant and bourbon house with over 120 whiskeys and bourbons on its menu. They are also unique in that they offer a Bourbon Club where members get exclusive perks including sampling the restaurant’s full whiskey menu, special discounts, and invites to special events.

509 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 558-2471
(215) 558-2471

