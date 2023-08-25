Here’s 9 Jersey Shore Dining Spots with a Water View

A little further south along the Jersey Shore you’ll find the quaint town of Strathmere. But, don’t let its small size fool you into thinking the ideal waterfront restaurant doesn’t exist there. Once you cross the Corson’s Inlet Bridge into Strathmere, you’ll see the Deauville Inn situated along the waterway. Visit by boat, car, or walk over from your Strathmere lodging. Sit in the cool air-conditioned interior of the restaurant with its inviting nautical vibe as you indulge in flavorful French onion soup and steak frites or find a spot at the large outdoor bar or dining tables on the deck and sip cold beer as you dine on culinary dishes from land and sea. There’s even a bayside beach area for the ultimate outdoor dining experience at the shore.