When people think of the Jersey Shore, they often envision lovely water views that await them at every turn. When the beach day is done, sun-seekers often want to keep these water views going and look for oceanside or bayside dining options where they can dive into sampling their favorite seafood culinary dishes or sip refreshing cocktails while taking in the natural surrounding views. Here are some Jersey Shore restaurants that offer water views for dining guests to take in the seaside sights as they enjoy their meal.
Here’s 9 Jersey Shore Dining Spots with a Water View
LaBarca
La Barca, nestled between Margate and Ocean City in the borough of Longport, is a crudo, oyster, and craft cocktail bar with an expansive menu of seafood and “from the land” offerings. Dining guests can sit at tables located by the large windows to take in the beautiful bayside views or find a prime spot at the bar as they get their fill of sensational seafood offerings on the menu which includes an impressive roster of oyster varieties, a tempting Chilean sea bass lobster dish, and a seared wild salmon entree. For those seeking non-seafood fare, they offer many enticing Italian entrees, such as the homemade short rib gnocchi and Nonna’s Eggplant Rollatini.
Tavern on the Bay
Located over the bridge from Ocean City, Tavern on the Bay in Somers Point offers indoor and outdoor dining with lovely water views. Visit this dining spot for lunch and cocktails on the outdoor deck or make dinner plans to dine indoors at the restaurant, all the while taking in the sights of the beautiful water and luxurious boats from your dinner table. Some must-try culinary options at this Instagram-friendly venue include their buffalo mozzarella tomato salad, Maryland crab cakes, and chicken parmesan.
Crabby Jack's
Crabby Jack’s, the deck bar at Somers Point’s popular dining spot The Crab Trap, offers cocktail sipping and casual seafood fare in an outdoor setting next to the sparkling waters of the bay. Guests here can enjoy Crab Trap delicacies in a relaxed, outdoor setting. Grab a seat at the bar and dine on the crab bites and firecracker shrimp starters or go straight to the main course and order the crab cake sandwich or fried flounder platter. For specialty sips, try their “Oranj” crush, noted as the hot spot’s official summer drink on the menu.
Dockside Kitchen
Dockside Kitchen, located bayside in Ocean City, offers refreshing outdoor dining options with an extraordinary view of the bay. Order the “Don’t be crabby” toast as a brunch bite, featuring avocado spread, lump crabmeat, onions, heirloom tomatoes, and olive oil on all-natural sourdough bread — or opt for a savory lobster roll to satisfy your ultimate seafood cravings. They offer brunch daily, and for those who want to expand their dinner dining options on the island — check out the restaurant’s members-only dinner club.
Tuckahoe Inn
Head over the 34th Street Bridge from Ocean City and a few short miles away you’ll find the Tuckahoe Inn located in the Marmora/Beesley’s Point area. Located along the Great Egg Harbor Bay, the Tuckahoe Inn offers many indoor dining tables within the enclosed porch area where you can sit by large windows that highlight the eye-catching water views. If you want to dine alfresco — take a seat at one of the tables or at the bar of the Back Bay Cafe, their outdoor drinking and dining spot where you can catch live entertainment throughout the week.
Oves Restaurant
If you’d rather dine beachside in Ocean City, enjoy your breakfast, lunch, or dinner at this beloved restaurant on the boardwalk. Stop in for Oves’ famous apple cider donuts and coffee on a break from your morning bike ride or pop in for dinner with a view and choose from a wide array of starters, sandwiches, and entrees that fill the menu, such as a fried flounder sandwich or chicken parmesan entree.
The Deauville Inn
A little further south along the Jersey Shore you’ll find the quaint town of Strathmere. But, don’t let its small size fool you into thinking the ideal waterfront restaurant doesn’t exist there. Once you cross the Corson’s Inlet Bridge into Strathmere, you’ll see the Deauville Inn situated along the waterway. Visit by boat, car, or walk over from your Strathmere lodging. Sit in the cool air-conditioned interior of the restaurant with its inviting nautical vibe as you indulge in flavorful French onion soup and steak frites or find a spot at the large outdoor bar or dining tables on the deck and sip cold beer as you dine on culinary dishes from land and sea. There’s even a bayside beach area for the ultimate outdoor dining experience at the shore.
Water Star Grille
For an elegant evening of waterfront dining, this popular restaurant at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor is a dining option to add to your list. Enjoy sunset views while indulging in creative seafood-centric cuisine, such as the lobster cobb, seared local scallops, and grilled BBQ salmon menu items. They also offers breakfast and lunch options for those who adore dining with a prime water view all hours of the day.
McGlade's On The Pier
McGlade’s on the Pier offers beachside dining in Cape May where you can enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner offerings while taking in sights of the sun, sand, and surf. Enjoy one of the many enticing omelets for breakfast, from veggie to meat-laden egg creations, or stop by for dinner and indulge in sensational seafood delicacies, such as the honey salmon or crab au gratin. To recharge during your beach day, try their refreshing Anne’s Salad, featuring strawberries, walnuts, spring mix greens, and gorgonzola cheese, or opt for the filling chicken salad sandwich.