A vibrant margarita standing beside a pink background. LMNO

The Most Fantastic Philly Brunch Cocktails

A boozy brunch is in order at these fantastic 15 spots

by George Banks-Weston
LMNO

Brunch has become a beloved pastime, often designed to kick off or end your weekend on a high note and start the week afresh and rejuvenated. For many, this late morning to early afternoon dining experience isn’t complete without an easy-sipping cocktail made for day drinking. And whether you’re in the mood for imaginative takes on classics like mimosas or bloody marys, or whimsical concoctions that make you smile and lift your spirits, this list is full of brunch cocktails that are well worth a try.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Cedar Point Bar and Kitchen

With a menu inspired by retro-American classics, brunch at Cedar Point Bar and Kitchen is full of feel-good nostalgia. Among its brunch beverage offerings are the breakfast citywide special (a dynamic duo of Coffee PBR with a shot of vanilla vodka) and the hazeltini (a martini made with espresso hazelnut-infused vodka, espresso liqueur, and coffee).

2370 E Norris St (at Cedar St), Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 423-5400
(215) 423-5400

LMNO

Stephen Starr opened this fun and trendy Mexican restaurant in 2021, and it quickly became one of the city’s top brunch destinations. Its imaginative cocktail menu features a few spins on margaritas (including classic, strawberry, prickly pear, and a frozen mango version) and whimsical concoctions like the glitter bombed, made with gold-glittered vodka, ginger liqueur, and West Indies spices.

1739-1749 North Front Street, PA 19122
(215) 770-7001
(215) 770-7001

The Boozy Mutt

Philly’s first off-leash dog bar is the perfect spot to brunch with your friends, including the furry ones with four legs. Here, bloody marys and bloody marias can be made to your spice tolerance and are garnished with fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, and a gherkin. As a bonus, each is accompanied by a chaser of beer.

2639 Poplar Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19130
(445) 223-1414
(445) 223-1414

Jerry's Bar

This corner bar and gastropub in Northern Liberties serves up a menu full of New American fare, with a brunch cocktail menu featuring various takes on bloody marys, mimosas, and martinis. Here, you can try the bloody dragon, which combines its exclusive bloody mary mix with jalapeno-infused gin and cucumber, or the breakfast martini, made with gin, orange juice, strawberry jam, lemon, and triple sec.

129 W Laurel St (at New Market), Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 273-1632
(267) 273-1632

White Dog Cafe

With five locations in the Philadelphia area, weekend brunch at White Dog Cafe is a go-to spot for an outstanding weekend brunch. Although the drinks menu changes regularly, it always includes cocktails that pair effortlessly with your favorite brunch fare, such as the honey mule (made with vodka, ginger beer, and honey) or the spicy pear margarita (made with jalapeno-infused tequila, pear nectar, and lime).

3420 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 386-9224
(215) 386-9224

Louie Louie

This European bistro in University City boasts posh vibes complete with beautiful decor, a gorgeous bar, and delectable takes on brunch favorites like French toast, waffles, benedicts, and quiches. A mix of seasonal and classic cocktails and mocktails grace its brunch beverage menu, such as the L’Exceptionale (made with barrel-aged gin, ginger vodka, lemon, and buckwheat honey) and the It’s Thyme (made with grapefruit, thyme, agave, and Earl Grey tea).

3611 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(267) 805-8585
(267) 805-8585

Butcher Bar

Butcher Bar is a prime location for a comforting Sunday brunch (without limits). The meat-centric restaurant offers an all-inclusive brunch with options for bottomless mimosas and bloody marys, as well as a bottomless featured margarita (with rotating flavors).

2034 Chestnut St (20th and 21st Streets), Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 563-6328
(215) 563-6328

Walnut Street Cafe

Luxurious decor and delightful contemporary American fare are what diners adore about Walnut Street Cafe. Its weekend brunch leans into this vibe with a cocktail menu including modern takes on classics like the Cafe Cadiz (its rendition of an espresso martini made with vodka, sherry, and cream), as well as a rum punch mixed with seasonal fruit.

2929 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 867-8067
(215) 867-8067

Wilder

Wilder’s out-of-the-box approach to its dishes extends to its cocktails, including both booze-forward and non-alcoholic options. Favorites here include the brunch box shandy (made with pilsner, amaretto, and orange juice), the pop and fizz (which combines gin, grapefruit, egg white, and prosecco), and the marg and in charge (a zero-proof take on a margarita made with non-alcoholic spirit, grapefruit, and lime).

2009 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 309-2149
(215) 309-2149

The Wayward

Dining in sophistication is a marked characteristic of this American brasserie in Center City. Its all-day brunch menu is available every day and features French 75s (available as a single serving or in carafes), as well as two types of bloody marys: the wayward bloody mary made with vodka, and the red snapper made with gin (both with the option to add Gulf shrimp as a garnish).

1170 Ludlow Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 258-9430
(215) 258-9430

National Mechanics

The extensive list of brunch cocktails at National Mechanics is one of the most expansive in the city, complete with a build your own bloody mary bar, a dozen variations of mimosas and spritzes, and a breakfast old fashioned made with Jim Beam black, maple syrup, and Angostura bitters.

22 S 3rd St (btwn Market & Chestnut), Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 701-4883
(215) 701-4883

Red Owl Tavern

Red Owl Tavern is the Hotel Monaco’s resident restaurant, offering brunch seven days a week with an exceptional menu of rustic fare and cocktails inspired by the City of Brotherly Love. Its drinks list changes seasonally, making it fun to stop by often to see what they are dreaming up, with current picks being the I’ll have s’more (its take on a s’mores old fashioned made with brown butter bourbon) and the slippery “sloep” (a gin cocktail that includes pink peppercorn, rosemary, lemon, and egg white).

433 Chestnut St (at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia), Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 923-2267
(215) 923-2267

Attico

One of the few rooftop restaurants and bars centrally located on Broad Street, Attico brings day party vibes to its brunch service. Its menu of brunch cocktails don amusing titles like ciao bella, made with reposado tequila, blood orange, lime, ancho reyes, and chocolate bitters, and the peach please, which combines peach and sparkling brut.

219 S Broad St (btwn Walnut & Locust St), Philadelphia, PA 19107

Positano Coast

Positano Coast is known for its sizable brunch menu full of classic Italian and American brunch favorites. It is also one of the only spots in the city offering bottomless mimosas and sangria. But the fun doesn’t stop at its bottomless drinks; its menu of special brunch cocktails also features a watermelon bellini (made with liqueur de pastèque, prosecco, and marinated peach) and an aloe-basil mule (which blends vodka and ginger beer).

212 Walnut St (2nd St), Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 238-0499
(215) 238-0499

Pub & Kitchen

An eclectic brunch menu full of fantastical takes on American comfort cuisine and cocktails is what makes this gastropub stand out. Within its list of crowd pleasing brunch cocktails, are the satsuma girabaldi (made with campari and satsuma orange juice) and the Long Island iced coffee (a boozy blend of vodka, kahlua, tequila, rum, and citrus).

1946 Lombard St (at 20th St), Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 545-0350
(215) 545-0350

