The Most Fantastic Philly Brunch Cocktails

Red Owl Tavern is the Hotel Monaco’s resident restaurant, offering brunch seven days a week with an exceptional menu of rustic fare and cocktails inspired by the City of Brotherly Love. Its drinks list changes seasonally, making it fun to stop by often to see what they are dreaming up, with current picks being the I’ll have s’more (its take on a s’mores old fashioned made with brown butter bourbon) and the slippery “sloep” (a gin cocktail that includes pink peppercorn, rosemary, lemon, and egg white).