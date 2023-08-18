 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
15 Essential Happy Hours in Philadelphia

Where to Eat and Drink in Germantown, Mt. Airy, and Chestnut Hill

15 Essential Brunch Spots in Philly

A garlic chicken rice bowl being held in front of a pink food truck outside.
A garlic chicken rice bowl at a Wokworks food truck.
Wokworks.

The Most Fantastic Philly Food Trucks

From new takes on diverse street foods to surprising twists on fan-favorite Philly staples, there’s something for everyone at these mobile hotspots

by George Banks-Weston
A garlic chicken rice bowl at a Wokworks food truck.
Wokworks.
by George Banks-Weston

Philadelphia’s vibrant and burgeoning food culture wouldn’t be complete without its bevy of phenomenal food trucks. Peppered throughout Center City, university campuses, and surrounding neighborhoods, these mobile hotspots are as diverse as they are inventive. They serve everything from new takes on cultural street foods to surprising twists on fan-favorite Philly staples like “wooder ice” and cheesesteaks.

Each of these 8 food trucks is worth seeking out for fast, flavorful, and filling cuisine.

The Grilled Salmon Stand

Created with a mission to provide healthier alternatives to traditional burgers, The Grilled Salmon Stand’s simple menu features burgers, bowls, and cheesesteaks made from fresh and never frozen salmon.

3806 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140
(215) 738-6224
(215) 738-6224

The Crepe Truck Philly

Featuring savory crepes and sweet crepes, The Crepe Truck is a staple food truck on Temple University’s main campus. With a menu of regular, rotating, and limited-time crepes there’s always something new to indulge in and discover. If you make a trip, you can’t go wrong with classics like the strawberry shortcake or burger crepes.

1291 W Norris St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
(215) 778-4771
(215) 778-4771

Humpty's Dumplings

After longing for a spot for late-night bites, Chef Joe Ermigiotti and his friends Patrick Doyle and Jack Craig brought Humpty Dumplings to life in 2014. Serving a variety of deep-fried stuffed dumplings, wings, salads, and noodle bowls, you can find its food truck vending at local events and festivals, or visit its storefronts in Glenside or behind the Saint Lazarus bar in Fishtown.

1200 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 515-3250
(215) 515-3250

El Tlaloc (now located at Broad and Spring Garden)

What makes El Tlaloc so special is its ability to serve up flavorful Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine. They use the freshest ingredients to serve up a variety of Mexican street food, serving everything from birria and shrimp tacos to burritos, tortas, and nachos. You can catch this food truck when it pops up at various locations throughout Philadelphia.

Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Red Stone Pizza Truck

Since in 2019, Red Stone Pizza is an unparalleled food truck that features a built-in wood-burning brick oven. From pepperoni and chipotle chicken to vegetarian options made with grilled vegetables or pears, its menu features a mix of classic and artisan pizzas. Pizza isn’t the only reason to make a trip — they also offer an array of salads, wood-fired wings, and appetizers.

95 S 33rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(267) 285-7607
(267) 285-7607

Mom-Mom's Kitchen

Mom-Mom’s Kitchen has been specializing in handmade Polish eats with a modern twist since 2013. Its fun and unique perogies — think Philly cheesesteak, vegan potato, and kapusta — are the stars of its menu. The food cart makes regular appearances at local festivals and farmers’ markets, but you can always stop by its stationary location on South Street.

1505 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 613-7781
(215) 613-7781

Zoagies (now located at 4600 Roosevelt Blvd)

When Chef Ezell Barnes opened Zoagies it became an overnight success and is now a go-to Philly food truck destination for tourists and locals alike. With a fixed location in Northeast Philly, this sensational food truck boasts a menu of larger-than-life “po’ boy style” hoagies, cheesesteaks, fried seafood, and more.

23 street and, Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 693-8620
(267) 693-8620

Wokworks (multiple locations)

Although WokWorks has a flagship storefront location in Fishtown, its fleet of food carts and trucks are central to its operations. Find them scattered across the city and at local events serving an extensive menu of fast-casual Southeast Asian street food made with fresh ingredients.

200 Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 684-8273
(267) 684-8273

