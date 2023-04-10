 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The seven main cast members of Abbott Elementary posed on a school bus.
A promotional image from Abbott Elementary.
ABC

All the Philly Restaurants Referenced on ‘Abbott Elementary’

The hit TV show works hard to get Philly right

by Missy Frederick
A promotional image from Abbott Elementary.
| ABC
by Missy Frederick

Quinta Brunson’s critically acclaimed television sitcom, Abbot Elementary, has been praised for many things, among them how hard it works to represent Philadelphia in a way that locals appreciate (The Philadelphia Inquirer has been obsessively chronicling all the references to sports teams, local personalities, and more). Its treatment of food is no exception. The show frequently highlights iconic Philly and Pennsylvania dishes and brands, from soft pretzels, hoagies, cheesesteaks, and water ice to Utz pretzels and Tastykakes.

The program doesn’t shy away from references to chain restaurants like Dunkin’ Donuts and Chuck E. Cheese — hence this map including a couple of chains that are significant to the show. Abbott Elementary will also occasionally invent a restaurant to serve its comedic purposes (if only Bone Town were actually a local barbecue place, or the pope had actually blessed the pizza oven of a shop called Dough Nuts). But more often than not, the sitcom shines a light on real Philly restaurants, from iconic to obscure. Here are the ones that have gotten shoutouts so far — spoiler warning, obviously.

Did we miss a Philadelphia restaurant reference on Abbott Elementary? Let us know by emailing philly@eater.com.

Bahama Breeze

You have to make it out to the burbs to hit up this vaguely Caribbean restaurant chain, which was the now-broken-up Tariq and Janine’s favorite date night spot.

320 Goddard Blvd, King of Prussia, PA 19406
(610) 491-9822
(610) 491-9822

Danny's Wok (multiple locations)

This mini-chain is a favorite of main character Janine’s — she mentions it as having amazing chicken in Season 1 and uses it to cater a teacher gathering during Season 2.

4322 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140
(267) 331-6699
(267) 331-6699

Crown Fried Chicken (multiple locations)

Thanks to Abbott’s gifted program, talented students find out that chickens don’t only come from this well-known chain that has several locations throughout the area.

1101 Filbert St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 627-1314
(215) 627-1314

Oscar's Tavern

Jacob and Zach claim to play trivia at Oscar’s Tavern, a beloved dive bar in Rittenhouse...but this is the kind of place more likely to host Eagles game specials than Quizzo nights.

1524 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 972-9938
(215) 972-9938

Barclay Prime

Philly’s most expensive cheesesteak ($140 at last glance) is among the dishes served at this Stephen Starr steakhouse, which Melissa books as a backup Valentine’s Day reservation when she’s worried her boyfriend might drop the ball.

237 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 732-7560
(215) 732-7560

Burrata

Janine’s slacker ex, Tariq, promised to take her to this Italian BYOB when he signed a record deal — not shocking that they never went there during their relationship. But Janine’s current romantic interest, Greg, did take his ex Taylor here in Season 1.

1247 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 465-2200
(215) 465-2200

Scannicchio's

Gary the vending machine guy suggests this Italian restaurant from Christian Varalli and Mike Gibson as a place for an early date with teacher Melissa after she turns down his dubious offer to take her to Dave & Buster's. Scannicchio’s is known for its clams casino.

2500 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 468-3900
(215) 468-3900

Chickie's & Petes Terminal E

Airport restaurants as last-minute Valentine’s Day dinner destinations become a discussion point during season 2; janitor Mr. Johnson mentions in the convo that he’s a fan of this local sports bar chain’s lobster roll.

8000 Essington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19153
(215) 492-0569
(215) 492-0569

Cibo Bistro (Philadelphia Airport Terminal B)

Speaking of airport restaurants, veteran teacher Barbara and her husband end up at this Italian restaurant and wine bar for Valentine’s Day — they get the romantic (?) view of planes taking off and leaving the airport in the process.

Philadelphia, PA 19153

Capt'n Chucky's

This Ocean City seafood restaurant is somewhere Melissa fantasizes about as basically her happy place/mental escape vacation.

210 E 10th St, Ocean City, NJ 08226
(609) 681-5494
(609) 681-5494

