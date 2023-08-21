 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A dish featuring ahi tuna, soy roasted heirloom tomatoes, ponzu, and topped with sesame.
A soy roasted Jersey tomato dish at Hearthside.
Hearthside.

Here’s the Restaurants Near Philly Spotlighting the Jersey Tomato

From flavorful caprese to juicy tomato-topped burgers, chefs around the region are putting the spotlight on the popular Jersey tomato

by Kristen Kwiatkowski
A soy roasted Jersey tomato dish at Hearthside.
| Hearthside.
by Kristen Kwiatkowski

Jersey tomato season has arrived. Chefs around Philly and the Jersey shore are taking steps to ensure this coveted garden goodie makes its way onto their seasonal menus. From adding Jersey tomato options to the dinner special roster to including this juicy and subtly sweet produce bite to the summer menu full-time — chefs in the Philly and the Jersey shore locales answer the call from tomato lovers searching for this tempting menu ingredient.

The Mill

The Mill in Kulpsville adds Jersey-centric flair to its specials roster. The restaurant offers the Caprese Turkey Burger as one of its weekly special offerings, providing an alternative for burger lovers craving a non-beef option. The sandwich offering features a turkey burger nestled high on a brioche bun and then topped with tempting culinary accouterments including red onions, burrata cheese, pesto aioli, and plump, ripe Jersey tomatoes.

1700 Sumneytown Pike, Kulpsville, PA 19443
(215) 843-6455
(215) 843-6455

Revolution House

The Jersey tomato has a spot on the Revolution House menu as part of the savory Rev House BLT. This popular Old City spot offers its take on the original BLT sandwich by giving it a Jersey twist. The filling sandwich features flavorful bacon, crisp lettuce, creamy parmesan aioli, and the star of the show — ripe, juicy Jersey tomatoes. Top it all off with a side order of hand-cut fries and you’ll be thinking about this delicious dish for days to come. 

200 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 625-4566
(215) 625-4566

Maria's Bread Sandwiches

Located on Haddon Avenue, this acclaimed dining spot puts the focus on all Jersey fresh produce, including the beloved Jersey tomato. Try the sandwich specialties laden with Jersey tomatoes, such as the CLT, a creatively crafted soft-shell crab sandwich with remoulade and New Jersey tomatoes and lettuce — or opt for a sandwich where the Jersey tomato is the main star, as you’ll find with the Tomato Mayo Sandwich that features Viereck Farms tomatoes and mayonnaise on sourdough wheat bread.

685 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108

Hearthside

Hearthside in Collingswood is serving up wood-fired American fare, knows the true worth of a gorgeous Jersey tomato, and incorporates these garden beauties into its culinary repertoire. Having recently transitioned to a prix fixe tasting menu format, expect to see the Jersey tomato mingling in with the creative starters and eye-catching entrees that grace the bi-weekly seasonal menu.

801 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 240-1164
(856) 240-1164

Anthony's Creative Italian Cuisine

At Anthony’s in Haddon Heights, creative Italian cuisine is always on the table. In addition to offering flavorful Italian delicacies, such as the savory veal tenderloin entree and tempting shrimp pasta dish, owner-chef John Pilarz is a chef who serves up delectable dishes with a focus on Jersey produce. His Eggplant Napoleon dish featuring delicious Jersey tomatoes in the ingredient list is highlighted on the Jersey Fresh website for Jersey tomato recipe lovers to create at home. 

512 Station Ave, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 310-7766
(856) 310-7766

Marsini's Kitchen

Down the shore, Marsini’s Kitchen, located on the mainland in Somers Point, shows its love for the Jersey tomato in a wide array of culinary offerings. From special paninis where thick slices of Jersey tomato find their place between filling meats and cheeses to enticing caprese with layers of tomatoes, cheese, and basil kissed with a drizzle of balsamic that tempt the dining crowd —Marsini’s Kitchen shows true appreciation for this Jersey garden staple.

12 E Maryland Ave, Somers Point, NJ 08244
(609) 904-6301
(609) 904-6301

Varsity Inn

The Varsity Inn is a popular Ocean City dining spot that caters to vacationers and residents alike. In addition to being an excellent spot for your bountiful breakfast cravings, this college-themed spot is also famous for its homemade baked Jersey tomato Soup. Indulge in a crock of this Jersey tomato dish topped with garlic croutons and a blend of melted cheeses all on its own or accompany this impressive dish with a half of your favorite deli sandwich. Don’t have time to dine in? Take this Jersey tomato delicacy to go,

605 E 8th St, Ocean City, NJ 08226
(609) 399-1500
(609) 399-1500

Beach Plum Farm

The 62-acre Beach Plum Farm in Cape May is a restaurant-lodging-farm combo all rolled into one exquisite Jersey Shore destination. The Farm Kitchen restaurant at Beach Plum Farm offers a continually changing seasonal menu where breakfast and lunch seekers will find something new to choose from each time they visit. The working farm on the property features over 100 different varieties of fruits and vegetables, including the Jersey tomato. When you dine at the Farm Kitchen or attend one of the farm-to-table dinner series events at Beach Plum Farm, you’ll find the Jersey tomato making an appearance in one or more of the course offerings. 

140 Stevens St, West Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 459-0121
(609) 459-0121

The Blue Pig Tavern

Blue Pig Tavern is another Cape May dining destination that uses Jersey tomatoes aplenty in its eclectic menu offerings. Even better: The tomatoes are sourced from neighboring Beach Plum Farm. The Blue Pig Tavern’s culinary team use their tomato haul to create menu items such as the eggs and tomato, t tomato grilled cheese, and the tomato and lox bagel sandwich, to name a few of their tomato-themed creations.

200 Congress Pl, Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 884-8422
(609) 884-8422

Related Maps