Here’s the Restaurants Near Philly Spotlighting the Jersey Tomato

The 62-acre Beach Plum Farm in Cape May is a restaurant-lodging-farm combo all rolled into one exquisite Jersey Shore destination. The Farm Kitchen restaurant at Beach Plum Farm offers a continually changing seasonal menu where breakfast and lunch seekers will find something new to choose from each time they visit. The working farm on the property features over 100 different varieties of fruits and vegetables, including the Jersey tomato. When you dine at the Farm Kitchen or attend one of the farm-to-table dinner series events at Beach Plum Farm, you’ll find the Jersey tomato making an appearance in one or more of the course offerings.