The Pies You Must Try in Philly Right Now

An ice cream shop is certainly not the first place you think of when it comes to pie, but at Zsa’s Ice Cream, one of their best-sellers during the holiday season is their ice cream pie. These pies come in two varieties: one is the caramel apple ice cream pie made with vanilla bean ice cream, roasted apples, and a toffee graham cracker crust, and the other is made with maple ice cream and topped with salted brown butter pecans. Preorder one on their website for Thanksgiving.