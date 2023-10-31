There’s nothing like the comfort of a warm slice of pie on a blustery autumn day, and in Philly, we are more than fortunate to have a host of bakeries, shops, and stands that have taken the concept of this beloved dessert to new heights. Whether you’re in the mood for personalized delights, seasonal classics, savory renditions, or inventive twists, the pie scene in Philly offers something for everyone.Read More
The Pies You Must Try in Philly Right Now
From personalized delights to seasonal favorites, these Philly spots are the place to be if you love pie
Zsa's Ice Cream
An ice cream shop is certainly not the first place you think of when it comes to pie, but at Zsa’s Ice Cream, one of their best-sellers during the holiday season is their ice cream pie. These pies come in two varieties: one is the caramel apple ice cream pie made with vanilla bean ice cream, roasted apples, and a toffee graham cracker crust, and the other is made with maple ice cream and topped with salted brown butter pecans. Preorder one on their website for Thanksgiving.
Denise's Delicacies
Although this black woman-owned bakery specializes in beautiful custom cakes for any occasion, their pie-making skills are equally impressive. Serving a variety of pies year-round, stop by their storefront in North Philly to see what they have on the menu.
Cake Life Bake Shop
Cake Life Bake Shop regularly receives acclaim for its whimsical cakes, but its menu is also full of out-of-this-world cookies, cheesecakes, pastries, and pies. Its rotating selection of pies (exclusively available on the weekends) includes scrumptious options like banana cream, apple caramel, and pumpkin.
Flying Monkey Bakery
Located within the Reading Terminal Market, Flying Monkey Bakery is a must-visit destination known for its tasty baked goods. What makes them a Philly legend is their “pumpple” cake, a colossal creation featuring chocolate and vanilla cakes with a whole pumpkin pie and apple pie baked inside! Stop by to enjoy a slice from October to January, or to try out one of its many other pies.
The Bakeshop on Twentieth
This Center City bakeshop is celebrated for its score of baked goods with vegan and gluten-free options. Its menu of seasonal pies and tarts are made to order and features fun flavors like apple caramel crumb, maple pumpkin, peach, and cherry.
Little Susie’s Coffee & Pie (multiple locations)
With two locations, one in Old City and the other in Fishtown, Lil Susie’s Coffee and Pie is known for its delicious sweet and savory hand pies. Get a taste of Philly classics with its pork roll and cheese or cheesesteak hand pies, or satisfy your sweet tooth with options like the glazed cherry hand pie.
Isgro Pastries
This family-run Italian bakery, located at 10th and Christian Streets, has deep roots in Philadelphia dating back to 1904. While fans often rave about their cannoli, rum cakes, and tarts, one understated, yet equally delicious, menu item is their pumpkin pie. Visit them Tuesday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Stargazy
At Stargazy, you can deviate from sweet treats with one of its satisfying savory pies, available in various flavors such as beef and onion, chicken tikka masala, and broccoli cheddar. Its most popular pie, fittingly named the “Stargazy” pie, is filled with bacon, potatoes, thyme, and cream, and stuffed with sardines.
Sweet T's Bakeshop
For one of the best sweet potato pies Philly has to offer, look no further than Sweet T’s Bake Shop. Earning the distinction of being the first black-owned bake shop in the Reading Terminal Market, you can visit them from Sunday through Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., or conveniently order online for pick-up through their website.
The Bakery House
For over thirty years, this Bryn Mawr bakeshop has captured the hearts and appetites of Philly residents. There’s a pie to suit every taste here, offering classic options like pecan and key lime, along with unique flavors such as pumpkin chiffon and strawberry rhubarb. Its most popular pie is the apple pecan caramel, available with or without caramel and pecans.