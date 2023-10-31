 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Dozens of mini mince pies with a star shape on each of them.
Tiny mince pies at Stargazy.
Stargazy

The Pies You Must Try in Philly Right Now

From personalized delights to seasonal favorites, these Philly spots are the place to be if you love pie

by George Banks-Weston
Tiny mince pies at Stargazy.
| Stargazy
by George Banks-Weston

There’s nothing like the comfort of a warm slice of pie on a blustery autumn day, and in Philly, we are more than fortunate to have a host of bakeries, shops, and stands that have taken the concept of this beloved dessert to new heights. Whether you’re in the mood for personalized delights, seasonal classics, savory renditions, or inventive twists, the pie scene in Philly offers something for everyone.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Zsa's Ice Cream

An ice cream shop is certainly not the first place you think of when it comes to pie, but at Zsa’s Ice Cream, one of their best-sellers during the holiday season is their ice cream pie. These pies come in two varieties: one is the caramel apple ice cream pie made with vanilla bean ice cream, roasted apples, and a toffee graham cracker crust, and the other is made with maple ice cream and topped with salted brown butter pecans. Preorder one on their website for Thanksgiving.

6616 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119

Denise's Delicacies

Although this black woman-owned bakery specializes in beautiful custom cakes for any occasion, their pie-making skills are equally impressive. Serving a variety of pies year-round, stop by their storefront in North Philly to see what they have on the menu.

2916 N 22nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19132
(215) 225-5425

Cake Life Bake Shop

Cake Life Bake Shop regularly receives acclaim for its whimsical cakes, but its menu is also full of out-of-this-world cookies, cheesecakes, pastries, and pies. Its rotating selection of pies  (exclusively available on the weekends) includes scrumptious options like banana cream, apple caramel, and pumpkin.

1306 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 268-7343

Flying Monkey Bakery

Located within the Reading Terminal Market, Flying Monkey Bakery is a must-visit destination known for its tasty baked goods. What makes them a Philly legend is their “pumpple” cake, a colossal creation featuring chocolate and vanilla cakes with a whole pumpkin pie and apple pie baked inside! Stop by to enjoy a slice from October to January, or to try out one of its many other pies.

1146 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 928-0340

The Bakeshop on Twentieth

This Center City bakeshop is celebrated for its score of baked goods with vegan and gluten-free options. Its menu of seasonal pies and tarts are made to order and features fun flavors like apple caramel crumb, maple pumpkin, peach, and cherry.

269 S 20th St #5632, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 644-9714

Little Susie’s Coffee & Pie (multiple locations)

With two locations, one in Old City and the other in Fishtown, Lil Susie’s Coffee and Pie is known for its delicious sweet and savory hand pies. Get a taste of Philly classics with its pork roll and cheese or cheesesteak hand pies, or satisfy your sweet tooth with options like the glazed cherry hand pie.

140 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 560-8111

Isgro Pastries

This family-run Italian bakery, located at 10th and Christian Streets, has deep roots in Philadelphia dating back to 1904. While fans often rave about their cannoli, rum cakes, and tarts, one understated, yet equally delicious, menu item is their pumpkin pie. Visit them Tuesday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1009 Christian St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 923-3092

Stargazy

At Stargazy, you can deviate from sweet treats with one of its satisfying savory pies, available in various flavors such as beef and onion, chicken tikka masala, and broccoli cheddar. Its most popular pie, fittingly named the “Stargazy” pie, is filled with bacon, potatoes, thyme, and cream, and stuffed with sardines.

1838 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 309-2761

Sweet T's Bakeshop

For one of the best sweet potato pies Philly has to offer, look no further than Sweet T’s Bake Shop. Earning the distinction of being the first black-owned bake shop in the Reading Terminal Market, you can visit them from Sunday through Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., or conveniently order online for pick-up through their website.

14 Kings Ct, Haddonfield, NJ 08033
(856) 428-0222

The Bakery House

For over thirty years, this Bryn Mawr bakeshop has captured the hearts and appetites of Philly residents. There’s a pie to suit every taste here, offering classic options like pecan and key lime, along with unique flavors such as pumpkin chiffon and strawberry rhubarb. Its most popular pie is the apple pecan caramel, available with or without caramel and pecans.

406 SW 2nd St, Washington, IN 47501
(812) 257-1111

