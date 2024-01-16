 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A spiced cake topped with caramelized plantains.
Plantain Snack at Honeysuckle Provisions
Honeysuckle Provisions

The Indisputable, Tastiest Pastries in Philly

Pretzel rings, plantain snack cakes, and crullers are just a few of the phenomenal pastries Philly has to offer

by George Banks-Weston
Plantain Snack at Honeysuckle Provisions
| Honeysuckle Provisions
by George Banks-Weston

Be it breakfast, lunch, or a late night snack, pastries are a pleasure many love and adore. And in Philadelphia we have an abundance of talented pastry chefs and artists whipping up inventive takes on these treats, experimenting with whimsical preparations, and paying homage to an eclectic array of traditions. If you’re a pastry enthusiast, get ready to explore spots that offer treats with unforgettable flavor combinations such as rose and pistachio or orange and cardamom to those that offer out-of-the-box takes on classic baked goods.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Cinnamon Roll at Crust Vegan Bakery

A soft, layered sweet bun, wrapped in cinnamon and smothered with creamy icing is one of the city’s best — and not a single egg needed to be cracked or dairy required to make it. Crust Vegan Bakery is a genius spot for pastries that are wholesome, memorable, and created with sensible plant ingredients.

4409 Main Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19127
(215) 701-4230
(215) 701-4230

Maritozzi at Fiore Fine Foods

These mini Italian cream buns are dynamite in small packages. Filled with whipped sweet cream between a soft, doughy bun — these are ideal for a tasty upstart during the day.

2413 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19125
(215) 339-0509
(215) 339-0509

Cruller at Suraya

When entering this gorgeous, award-winning restaurant, you are immediately greeted by a beautiful market and cafe, featuring a case full of exquisite pastries. Here, the cruller reigns supreme, made from sweet fried dough and topped with pistachios and rose petals.

1528 Frankford Avenue, PA 19125
(215) 302-1900
(215) 302-1900

Pretzel Ring and Pretzel Shortbread Cookies at Lost Bread Co.

Nothing screams Philly more than a soft pretzel, and at Lost Bread Co., they’ve turned this beloved staple on its head. While the bakery is celebrated for its ever-evolving variety of fresh-baked breads, the pretzel ring (its take on a soft pretzel) and pretzel shortbread cookies (a perfect blend of sweet and salty) have garnered many fans. These treats can be purchased at its main location and farmer’s market stands as well as at several small local grocery stores.

1313 N Howard St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
(215) 739-2904
(215) 739-2904

Petal Pistachio Cookies at Cake Life Bake Shop

This infamous bakery, known for its playful cakes and cupcakes, doesn’t let the fun stop there. Cake Life Bake Shop also offers scrumptious cookies, tarts, and other pastries that are as beautiful as they are delicious. Its petal pistachio cookie is nothing short of phenomenal, made with honey shortbread, rose sugar, and topped with freeze-dried raspberry, crushed pistachios, and dried flower petals.

1306 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 268-7343
(215) 268-7343

Pasteis de Natas at Gilda

A trip to Portugal isn’t necessary if you’re in the mood for pasteis de natas, because in Philly we have Gilda, a cafe and market in Fishtown. Its take on this famed Portuguese custard-filled pastry includes a more traditional offering as well as other varieties that change regularly (including flavors like dark chocolate with sea salt and raspberry-lemon).

300 E Girard Ave (at Marlborough St), Philadelphia, PA 19125

Cheese Danish at Darnel's

This is the gold standard of cheese danishes in the region. Flaky, golden, candied, and cheesy — this pastry is simple, yet dynamic in flavor, texture, and aroma.

444 North 3rd Street, PA 19123
(215) 608-8471
(215) 608-8471

Facturas at Jezabel’s

This buttery croissant stuffed with the richest custard in town is a stable at chef Jezabel Careaga’s northwest Argentinian bakery. The facturas here are abundant and free-flowing — depending on the season, don’t be be surprised to see the croissants feature different flavored custards, such as passion fruit.

206-208 South 45th Street, PA 19104
(215) 554-7380
(215) 554-7380

Plantain Snack at Honeysuckle Provisions

Voted one of Eater’s Best New Restaurants in 2023, Honeysuckle Provisions offers a variety of tasty baked goods inspired by ingredients common in dishes of the African diaspora. One of its most popular pastries, the plantain snack, is made with a blend of warm spices and topped with effortlessly caramelized plantains that provide a touch of sweetness.

310 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143
(215) 307-3316
(215) 307-3316

Financiers at Tartes

Old City’s long-standing pastry shop is known for delighting customers with its wide selection of tarts, cakes, and cookies that regularly change. A favorite of frequent patrons are the financiers, petite almond cakes traditionally made with brown butter, which receive a special touch through the addition of seasonal fruit.

212 Arch Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106
(215) 625-2510
(215) 625-2510

Pistachio Sticky Bun at K'Far

One of the tastiest pastries in Philly is also one of the most delightfully messiest around. Superior caramelization, chewy layers, and the crisp of crushed pistachio on top — it’s a pastry lover’s dream.

110 S 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 800-7200
(267) 800-7200

Any Croissant at High Street

High Street dominates the Philly croissant game, achieving an unmatched blend of flakiness and buttery goodness. And while the traditional croissant is stellar, the other varieties are equally delectable, such as the chocolate tahini croissant, ham and cheese Dijon croissant, and any others that may periodically appear on its menu.

101 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 625-0988
(215) 625-0988

Bronuts at Vibrant Coffee Roasters & Bakery

This bakery in Rittenhouse Square specializes in sourdough baked goods. Within its selection of pastries, the bronut (a sourdough baked brioche donut) is a must-try, offering various options with delicious fillings like cookie butter cream, strawberry jam, and Oreo cookies.

222 West Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103
(267) 534-3608
(267) 534-3608

Lobster Tail at Nonna & Pop's

In 2022, the renowned Termini Bros opened Nonna and Pop’s, an ice cream parlor and pastry shop. Among the wide array of Italian pastries available, one standout can only be purchased at this location—the lobster tail. Its name comes from its shape, and it marries a flaky pastry with a sweet vanilla diplomat creme filling.

1514 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1816
(215) 334-1816

Orange Cardamom Morning Bun at Machine Shop

Opening with a storefront in the Bok Building in 2022, Machine Shop Bakery offers a delicious variety of baked goods made in the French tradition from locally sourced ingredients. One of its most popular pastries, the orange cardamom morning bun, is perfect for those who love warm and citrusy flavor combinations.

1901 South 9th Street, PA 19148

Related Maps