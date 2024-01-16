Be it breakfast, lunch, or a late night snack, pastries are a pleasure many love and adore. And in Philadelphia we have an abundance of talented pastry chefs and artists whipping up inventive takes on these treats, experimenting with whimsical preparations, and paying homage to an eclectic array of traditions. If you’re a pastry enthusiast, get ready to explore spots that offer treats with unforgettable flavor combinations such as rose and pistachio or orange and cardamom to those that offer out-of-the-box takes on classic baked goods.Read More
The Indisputable, Tastiest Pastries in Philly
Pretzel rings, plantain snack cakes, and crullers are just a few of the phenomenal pastries Philly has to offer
Cinnamon Roll at Crust Vegan Bakery
A soft, layered sweet bun, wrapped in cinnamon and smothered with creamy icing is one of the city’s best — and not a single egg needed to be cracked or dairy required to make it. Crust Vegan Bakery is a genius spot for pastries that are wholesome, memorable, and created with sensible plant ingredients.
Maritozzi at Fiore Fine Foods
These mini Italian cream buns are dynamite in small packages. Filled with whipped sweet cream between a soft, doughy bun — these are ideal for a tasty upstart during the day.
Cruller at Suraya
When entering this gorgeous, award-winning restaurant, you are immediately greeted by a beautiful market and cafe, featuring a case full of exquisite pastries. Here, the cruller reigns supreme, made from sweet fried dough and topped with pistachios and rose petals.
Pretzel Ring and Pretzel Shortbread Cookies at Lost Bread Co.
Nothing screams Philly more than a soft pretzel, and at Lost Bread Co., they’ve turned this beloved staple on its head. While the bakery is celebrated for its ever-evolving variety of fresh-baked breads, the pretzel ring (its take on a soft pretzel) and pretzel shortbread cookies (a perfect blend of sweet and salty) have garnered many fans. These treats can be purchased at its main location and farmer’s market stands as well as at several small local grocery stores.
Also featured in:
Petal Pistachio Cookies at Cake Life Bake Shop
This infamous bakery, known for its playful cakes and cupcakes, doesn’t let the fun stop there. Cake Life Bake Shop also offers scrumptious cookies, tarts, and other pastries that are as beautiful as they are delicious. Its petal pistachio cookie is nothing short of phenomenal, made with honey shortbread, rose sugar, and topped with freeze-dried raspberry, crushed pistachios, and dried flower petals.
Pasteis de Natas at Gilda
A trip to Portugal isn’t necessary if you’re in the mood for pasteis de natas, because in Philly we have Gilda, a cafe and market in Fishtown. Its take on this famed Portuguese custard-filled pastry includes a more traditional offering as well as other varieties that change regularly (including flavors like dark chocolate with sea salt and raspberry-lemon).
Cheese Danish at Darnel's
This is the gold standard of cheese danishes in the region. Flaky, golden, candied, and cheesy — this pastry is simple, yet dynamic in flavor, texture, and aroma.
Facturas at Jezabel’s
This buttery croissant stuffed with the richest custard in town is a stable at chef Jezabel Careaga’s northwest Argentinian bakery. The facturas here are abundant and free-flowing — depending on the season, don’t be be surprised to see the croissants feature different flavored custards, such as passion fruit.
Also featured in:
Plantain Snack at Honeysuckle Provisions
Voted one of Eater’s Best New Restaurants in 2023, Honeysuckle Provisions offers a variety of tasty baked goods inspired by ingredients common in dishes of the African diaspora. One of its most popular pastries, the plantain snack, is made with a blend of warm spices and topped with effortlessly caramelized plantains that provide a touch of sweetness.
Also featured in:
Financiers at Tartes
Old City’s long-standing pastry shop is known for delighting customers with its wide selection of tarts, cakes, and cookies that regularly change. A favorite of frequent patrons are the financiers, petite almond cakes traditionally made with brown butter, which receive a special touch through the addition of seasonal fruit.
Pistachio Sticky Bun at K'Far
One of the tastiest pastries in Philly is also one of the most delightfully messiest around. Superior caramelization, chewy layers, and the crisp of crushed pistachio on top — it’s a pastry lover’s dream.
Any Croissant at High Street
High Street dominates the Philly croissant game, achieving an unmatched blend of flakiness and buttery goodness. And while the traditional croissant is stellar, the other varieties are equally delectable, such as the chocolate tahini croissant, ham and cheese Dijon croissant, and any others that may periodically appear on its menu.
Bronuts at Vibrant Coffee Roasters & Bakery
This bakery in Rittenhouse Square specializes in sourdough baked goods. Within its selection of pastries, the bronut (a sourdough baked brioche donut) is a must-try, offering various options with delicious fillings like cookie butter cream, strawberry jam, and Oreo cookies.
Lobster Tail at Nonna & Pop's
In 2022, the renowned Termini Bros opened Nonna and Pop’s, an ice cream parlor and pastry shop. Among the wide array of Italian pastries available, one standout can only be purchased at this location—the lobster tail. Its name comes from its shape, and it marries a flaky pastry with a sweet vanilla diplomat creme filling.
Orange Cardamom Morning Bun at Machine Shop
Opening with a storefront in the Bok Building in 2022, Machine Shop Bakery offers a delicious variety of baked goods made in the French tradition from locally sourced ingredients. One of its most popular pastries, the orange cardamom morning bun, is perfect for those who love warm and citrusy flavor combinations.
Also featured in: