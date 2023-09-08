The Tastiest Latin Restaurants in Philly

From Peruvian fare to Columbian takes on classics, these 15 restaurants highlight the diaspora of Latin American cuisine and culture

Philly is underrated when it comes to recognizing restaurants that appreciate Latin American cuisine. And with the expansion of this beloved culture throughout the region, there’s no way to box its culinary experience in just one list.

From Brazilian steakhouses to empanadas to seafood paella, each country within the diaspora gives us all something to taste, sip, and devour.

For those seeking the tastiest restaurants out of the bunch — let these 15 exceptional Latin American spots take you on a flavorful exploration.