A platter that includes plantains, shredded beef, with fresh pico de gallo on top alongside white rice.
Dinner at Puyero Venezuelan Flavor.
Puyero Venezuelan Flavor.

The Tastiest Latin Restaurants in Philly

From Peruvian fare to Columbian takes on classics, these 15 restaurants highlight the diaspora of Latin American cuisine and culture

by Ernest Owens
Dinner at Puyero Venezuelan Flavor.
| Puyero Venezuelan Flavor.
by Ernest Owens

Philly is underrated when it comes to recognizing restaurants that appreciate Latin American cuisine. And with the expansion of this beloved culture throughout the region, there’s no way to box its culinary experience in just one list.

From Brazilian steakhouses to empanadas to seafood paella, each country within the diaspora gives us all something to taste, sip, and devour.

For those seeking the tastiest restaurants out of the bunch — let these 15 exceptional Latin American spots take you on a flavorful exploration.

Būccann

This Latin restaurant is known for their creative cocktails (such as decadent Mojito Punta Cana) and Caribbean culinary flare. From their plantain-forward “Mofonguito flights” to their juicy grilled chicken with tostones, come here to awaken your senses.

7254 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149
(267) 686-2961
(267) 686-2961

On Charcoal

This popular BYOB is the a great place to try Colombian cuisine in all its flavorful and sizzling vibes. They are known for having a very meat-centric menu that includes the legendary “mixto doble o triple” — a triple meat entrée that includes spicy skirt steak, grilled chicken, pork loin, steamed yuca and potato with guacamole.

6516 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149
(215) 613-8934
(215) 613-8934

Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse (multiple locations)

There’s a lot of Brazilian steakhouses in Philly, but Picanha is the best with its notable meat-searing rodizio technique and expansive buffet that includes a great mix of traditional and reimagined culinary classics. Pro-tip: Try the all-you-can-eat rodizio experience that’s only $49 per person for dinner that will let you try all 16 cuts of their meats that includes tutu de feijão (Brazilian refried beans), herbed couscous, deep-fried bananas, and more.

6501 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149
(215) 743-4647
(215) 743-4647

Tierra Colombiana Restaurant

Serving diners for over 30 years in the region, this popular Columbian restaurant has garnered a reputation of cooking up impeccable empanadas and Latin seafood dishes. Come here to try their “Churrasco Argentino” that’s a sizzling gilled Argentinian skirt steak or their “Salmon, langosta y camarones” that’s a flavorful grilled salmon, lobster tail and shrimp entree that’s memorable after the first bite.

4535 N 5th St 1st floor, Philadelphia, PA 19140
(215) 324-6086
(215) 324-6086

El Fogon Latino Restaurant

One of the most prominent Dominican restaurants in the city, this spot has been impressing diners with their infusion of Caribbean cuisine as well. Try their Mofongo Del Mar (fried green plantains mashed with garlic and pork), Mondongo (cow tripe soup), and drink their delicious Morir Sonando (fresh orange juice with evaporated milk).

4505 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19140
(267) 331-8222
(267) 331-8222

Jezabel's

A staple in the West Philly food scene and beyond, Jezabel’s is the perfect place to grab delicious Argentinian pastries for brunch, dessert, or just general snacking. Eat anything here — their sweet and savory empanadas, tartas y tortilla, or soups — and feel like you’ve traveled abroad for the genuine taste.

206-208 S 45th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 554-7380
(215) 554-7380

Loco Lucho

Chefs Luis Liceaga and Rafi Nieto bring their love of Puerto Rican and Cuban cuisine to Reading Terminal Market with their well-reviewed hotspot. They specialize in marinated skirt steak “Churrasco” skewers, tasty empanadas, “Bang Bongo” shrimp, and their very popular seafood paella.

51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 314-5525
(267) 314-5525

El Merkury

One of the city’s best fast-casual spots for Central American street food, El Merkury excels at providing the finest options for those wanting a taste of everything. Eat their scrumptious tostada (in any variation), sip their lively Mayan cold brew coffee, and devour their decadent West Philly churro.

2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 457-5952
(267) 457-5952

Bolo

New on the block, Bolo is one of the swankiest restaurants to eat and drink Latin American culinary favorites. Come for the Rellenos de Papa (a seafood enchilado that’s topped with cachucha pepper aioli), stay for the city’s only rum bar.

2025 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 639-2741
(267) 639-2741

Bar Bombón

As the city’s only vegan restaurant continuously serving up Latin cuisine, Bar Bombón has become a mainstay for plant-based enthusiasts and meat-lovers alike with its remarkable entrées. Eat their tasty Peruvian yuca, smoked “pork” pernil (made with jackfruit), and drink their refreshing caipirinhas.

133 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 606-6612
(267) 606-6612

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

One of the most expansive Cuban restaurant in Philly, this popular spot is perfect for immersing yourself beyond the cuisine, but within the live cultural music and dancing as well. Their pitcher-perfect sangrias and mojitos pair well with their outstanding shrimp Cubano that features jumbo shrimp in savory tomato and culantro sauce alongside rice and delicious maduros.

10 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 627-0666
(215) 627-0666

Vista Peru

Old City comes alive with this Peruvian restaurant that includes a signature Pisco bar with cocktails that include imported Pisco Portón, a colorless brandy that’s made from distilled fermented grape juice. But beyond their incredible libations, they have impressive Latin bites that feature anticuchos (grilled beef hearts), parihuela (lobster and mixed seafood soup), and Escabche de Pescado (fried fish fillet topped with onions, seasoned with vinegar and Peruvian peppers).

20 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 398-5046
(215) 398-5046

Mixto Restaurante

Mixto is one of Philly’s favorite Latin and Caribbean restaurants for a reason — great prices, lots of flavorful options to choose for, and a memorable happy hour. Not sure where to start? Try their Parillada de Carne that’s an impressive mixed grilled plate of churrasco Argentino, churrasco Colombiano, pork chop, Colombian chorizo, Cuban chorizo and chicken that’s served on a miniature grill over hot charcoal and includes maduros, fried yucca and chimichurri as perfect sides.

1141 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 592-0363
(215) 592-0363

Puyero Venezuelan Flavor

Venezuelan flavor is maximized at this cozy spot that’s packed with Latin American cultural infusion. Eat their Pabellón Criollo bowl that includes marinated shredded beef, black beans, white rice, fried sweet plantains, and white cheese or try their outstanding Tres Leches cake that’s a stand-out in the city.

524 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 928-4584
(267) 928-4584

Brazas BBQ Chicken

A new spot on the scene, Brazas BBQ Chicken has garnered an emerging fanbase for their Peruvian-style cuisine. Their juicy chicken is impeccable, but don’t ignore their tasty Lomo Saltado (hanger steak stir fry, onions, tomatoes, french fries, white rice) and Tallarin Verde (creamy Peruvian basil spaghetti, grilled chicken cutlet).

326 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 519-8551
(267) 519-8551

