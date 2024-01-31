 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A beer being being poured from a tap.
Beer at Cape May Brewing Company.
Cape May Brewing Company

Top Brewpubs and Breweries in South Jersey

These are the hottest spots to grab a pint and bite over the bridge

by Kristen Kwiatkowski
Beer at Cape May Brewing Company.
| Cape May Brewing Company
by Kristen Kwiatkowski

New Jersey has a wide array of brewpubs and breweries located throughout the state. South Jersey in particular offers a ton of brewpubs and breweries which are popular stops for beer-seeking locals as well as vacationers at the Jersey Shore who want to explore New Jersey beer options. Until just recently, these establishments had to follow strict guidelines pertaining to offering food, hosting events, and other legal requirements that restricted the beer purveyor’s operation of the business in certain ways.

However, NJ Governor Phil Murphy recently signed the NJ S4265 bill into law which opens up a wide array of opportunities for New Jersey breweries, including the opportunity to offer food, host events, and more. As the breweries revamp their offerings under the exciting new law, here is what you can currently find when you visit some of the top brewpubs and breweries throughout the area to sip your favorite IPAs and porters.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant

Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant combines an eclectic array of beer varieties with a comprehensive pub fare menu. Filling starters, such as chicken wings — Buffalo, Korean barbecue, and lemon pepper dusted options — and hand-cut sweet potato fries, provide an essential accompaniment to your imperial stout or light lager, while impressive entrees, including short rib stroganoff and shrimp bucatini present the perfect food offering to enjoy with a hoppy New England IPA or oatmeal stout.

124 E Kings Hwy, Maple Shade, NJ 08052
(856) 273-0300
(856) 273-0300

Farmers & Bankers Brewing

When you visit Farmers and Bankers Brewing in Woodstown you’ll be treated to limited tap releases, such as the porter on bourbon/rye and porter on port offerings, and a robust selection of daily beer options, including a juicy double IPA, farmhouse saison, and American hazy style pilsner. This South Jersey brewery is also an excellent spot for special events, such as comedy nights and arts and crafts events.

8 North Main Street, Woodstown, New Jersey 08098
(856) 624-4202
(856) 624-4202

Tonewood Brewing

Tonewood Brewing Company offers two locations to visit in South Jersey, including Oaklyn and Barrington. Stop in at either location to enjoy a coffee porter, West Coast IPA, or other pint of your choosing. If you want to take some beers to go, takeout offerings are available at both locations.

215 West Clinton Avenue, Oaklyn, New Jersey 08107

Three 3's Brewing Company

When looking for a spot to quench your thirst in downtown Hammonton, Three 3’s Brewing Company is the place to go for your favorite brews. Lagers, pilsners, and even a blueberry saison make the beer roster at this South Jersey brewery. The brewing company also offers events throughout the year, including a comedy show and paint and sip event.

50 13th Street, Hammonton, New Jersey 08037
(732) 814-1396
(732) 814-1396

King’s Road Brewing Company

King’s Road Brewing Company, with locations in Haddonfield and Medford, offers an extensive beer roster, including year-round beers, seasonals, and limited releases. Grab a pint of oatmeal stout or schwarzbier as you enjoy the brewing company’s trivia nights, live music events, or sports games while gathering with friends.

131 East Kings Highway, Haddonfield, New Jersey 08033
(856) 427-8100
(856) 427-8100

Double Nickel Brewing Company

A visit to Double Nickel Brewing Company offers you the opportunity to settle in and sip your favorite beer — American IPA, stout, German pilsner, and IPA varieties are a few of the options you may find on tap at this Pennsauken taproom. At the end of your visit, make sure to buy some beer or brewing company merchandise to go.

1585 Route 73, Pennsauken, NJ 08110
(856) 356-2499
(856) 356-2499

Lost Elephant Brewing Company

Lost Elephant Brewing Company in Elmer is relatively new to the South Jersey brewery scene; however, this newcomer is creating a buzz with its beer offerings and leaving an impression with each sip. Bring the whole family to this inviting brewery, including your friendly pups, and adults can savor libations like a refreshing pale ale or robust stout.

20 North Main Street, Elmer, New Jersey 08318

Tun Tavern Restaurant and Brewery

Tun Tavern Restaurant and Brewery in Atlantic City serves up your favorite pale ale brew and shandy beer with a comprehensive food menu to accompany your drink of choice. Pub fare items including “tunion” rings, truffle fries, roast beef French dip sandwich, and a Nashville hot chicken option will provide you with the savory bites you need.

2 Convention Blvd, Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401
(609) 347-7800
(609) 347-7800

Pinelands Brewing Company

A stop at Pinelands Brewing Company yields an impressive beer selection made with locally sourced ingredients. From a robust vanilla bean porter to an ultra hoppy DIPA, this South Jersey brewing company offers an expansive beer menu to satisfy all tastes.

7th Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey 08234
(609) 296-6169
(609) 296-6169

Glasstown Brewing Company

Glasstown Brewing Company in Millville features 18 taps of unique beer options, including a seasonal spiced ale, chocolate mint stout, and New England style IPA. If you can’t decide which beer piques your interest most, order a flight of four different beers to sample a few offerings.

10 Peterson Street, Millville, New Jersey 08332
(856) 327-7770
(856) 327-7770

Somers Point Brewing Company

Somers Point Brewing Company, an independent craft brewery at the Jersey Shore, offers a variety of hop-laden and robust malt beers via its seven-barrel brewing system. Enjoy an Irish red or mango DIPA as you gather inside the brewery with friends or sip your beers lounging in the outdoor seating area during the warmer weather months.

705 West New York Avenue, Somers Point, New Jersey 08244
(609) 788-0767
(609) 788-0767

MudHen Brewing Company

Grab a pint of your favorite beer at MudHen Brewing Company in Wildwood and make the sipping experience even better with one or more food items from the brewery’s pub menu. Pair your lightly hoppy pilsner or rich imperial stout with beef, pulled pork, and brisket meat chili, smoked pork belly starter, or a roast pork sandwich for an unforgettable dining event at the Jersey Shore.

127 Rio Grande Avenue, Wildwood, New Jersey 08260
(609) 846-7918
(609) 846-7918

Avalon Brew Pub

Just steps away from the beach is Avalon Brew Pub, an upscale casual dining and drinking destination where you can pair one of the brew spot’s in-house beers, like a session IPA or smooth pilsner, with a starter or entree from the impressive food menu. Some of the culinary options you may want to enjoy alongside your pint include sriracha honey wings, mahi mahi tacos, and a steak frites entree.

125 79th St (inside Icona Golden In), Avalon, NJ 08202
(609) 967-2116
(609) 967-2116

Cape May Brewing Company

Since 2011, Cape May Brewing Company has provided Jersey Shore locals and visitors with an impressive array of beer. The South Jersey brewing company offers a large indoor tasting room, expansive outdoor seating during the summer months, and a bevy of brews — Belgian-style wheat ale, DIPA, brown porter, hazy pale ale — you name your favorite type of beer and this popular New Jersey brewery likely offers it.

1288 Hornet Rd, Rio Grande, NJ 08242
(609) 849-9933
(609) 849-9933

Slack Tide Brewing Company

Slack Tide Brewing Company in Cape May Court House offers an expansive tasting room where brewery visitors can sip pints of helles lager, pale ale, or IPA varieties. With a 20-barrel system at their new location — the brewing company opened the doors to its current location in June, 2023 — the beer options are voluminous.

1072 Route 83, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
(609) 463-8307
(609) 463-8307

Related Maps