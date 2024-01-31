Top Brewpubs and Breweries in South Jersey

New Jersey has a wide array of brewpubs and breweries located throughout the state. South Jersey in particular offers a ton of brewpubs and breweries which are popular stops for beer-seeking locals as well as vacationers at the Jersey Shore who want to explore New Jersey beer options. Until just recently, these establishments had to follow strict guidelines pertaining to offering food, hosting events, and other legal requirements that restricted the beer purveyor’s operation of the business in certain ways.

However, NJ Governor Phil Murphy recently signed the NJ S4265 bill into law which opens up a wide array of opportunities for New Jersey breweries, including the opportunity to offer food, host events, and more. As the breweries revamp their offerings under the exciting new law, here is what you can currently find when you visit some of the top brewpubs and breweries throughout the area to sip your favorite IPAs and porters.