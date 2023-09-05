Caffeine seekers will find a bevy of coffee spots to try around Bucks County. From pour-over coffee to elaborate lattes of unique varieties, there is something for all coffee lovers to enjoy in Bucks County. Find a spot to visit for a quick to-go cup of coffee on your way to work or look for a locale where you can spend the afternoon enjoying a robust cappuccino as you read your latest novel and take in the relaxing vibe of your local coffeehouse. Try one of these coffee sipping spots for a vibrant start to your day.Read More
Top Coffee Spots in Bucks County
From robust expressos to festive creamsicle lattes, here’s 10 notable coffee spots worth checking out in Bucks County
Rise and Grind Cafe
Monthly food and drink specials, including espresso-based beverages, are a popular draw at Rise and Grind Cafe in Perkasie. Two limited-time-only drinks that had a spot on the special menu included a blueberry vanilla latte and s’mores cold brew with toasted marshmallow cold foam. When you visit the cafe for a coffee pick-me-up, add a culinary dish to round off your visit, such as the breakfast burrito and potatoes or an apple gouda panini.
Farm To Toast
Farm To Toast, a combo gourmet toast and wellness cafe in Dublin, offers healthy coffee beverages to sip throughout the day. Freshly brewed Elixr Weekender coffee will give you a welcome boost to start your day while coffee bean seekers searching for something with more of a kick may find the double espresso crafted with Elixr Beekeeper Espresso Blend to be more to their liking. Make your visit complete with an order of avocado toast or curried chicken toast.
SkyRoast Coffee
SkyRoast Coffee in New Hope serves up your favorite coffee beverages crafted from coffee beans roasted right here in Bucks County. The original location in Ferry Market provides an ideal spot for sipping a robust macchiato or sparkling iced Americano which you can enjoy alongside a crisp biscotti offering of the day. Tea aficionados will also appreciate the menu with a variety of tea selections and handcrafted beverages available, such as the chai latte and matcha latte.
Mama Hawk's Kitchen & Coffee
Located in the Peddler’s Village shopping area of Lahaska, you’ll find Mama Hawk’s Kitchen and Coffee. A visit to this popular dining spot gives you access to creative latte combinations, such as the Matilda, a vanilla-chocolate-cake batter concoction, and the Sherlock, a caffeinated beverage featuring cinnamon dulce, caramel, and toffee nut flavors. You’ll also find your caffeine classics, including single origin and blend cups of coffee. Mama Hawk’s also appeals to the lunch crowd with tempting flatbread pizzas, refreshing salads, and savory soup of the day options.
Amsterdam Coffee Bar
Located up the road from popular Peddler’s Village in Lahaska you’ll find Amsterdam Coffee Bar. Grab a seat at one of the eye-catching handcrafted wood tables and sip a cortado as you take in the natural beauty of bonsai trees that surround you. Add a filling component to your beverage stop with a sweet Liege waffle or lava salted brownie and be on the lookout for new and exciting specials that pop up, such as the cold brew coffee float and matcha ice cream on a matcha cone.
Nonno's Italian Coffee Parlor
Nonno’s Italian Coffee Parlor in the heart of Doylestown Borough serves up a wide array of coffee offerings, from hearty espresso to flavorful iced lattes. Sit at one of the inviting indoor tables and sip cappuccino as you enjoy sweet crumb cake and a wide array of Italian pastries, including Nonno’s filled-to-order cannoli.
Pretty Bird Coffee Roasters
At Pretty Bird Coffee in Yardley, you’ll find unique lattes, such as the orange creamsicle and coconut cream, to add to your morning caffeine routine. If you’re into more of the basics regarding coffee, the wide array of single origin and blend selections don’t disappoint. Stop in for the coffee sips and stay for the creative scones and bountiful breakfast sandwiches.
Cowabunga Coffee Roasters
Cowabunga Coffee Roasters in Warrington offers ideal caffeinated and decaf options to help you start your morning or make it through the workday. As the official coffee roaster of Turning Point Restaurants, you’ll often find this coffee spot attached to a local Turning Point location. Order a classic iced coffee or opt for an elaborate salted caramel mocha-chino as this bean roaster caters to all tastes.
Meadowlark Bakery & Cafe
Start your day with an iced cold brew and hearty breakfast sandwich at Meadowlark Bakery and Cafe in Warminster. The cafe offers a wide array of coffee beverages, all of which are created with local Bucks County’s Calm Waters Coffee Roasters beans. Sip your beverage of choice alongside one or more of the cafe’s freshly prepared bakery items, baked onsite daily, which may include sweet items such as a chocolate almond croissant, cinnamon swirl, and honey apricot Danish pastry.
Cafe Ole in The Valley
Cafe Ole in Huntingdon Valley is known for its impressive coffee menu in addition to its sweet and savory culinary dishes. Settle in at one of the cafe’s inviting tables and sip on a robust cup of coffee or refreshing iced mocha as you dine on flavorful avocado toast, croissant French toast, or shakshuka.