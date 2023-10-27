When you look forward to an evening out with your loved one or you’re in the midst of exploring a new relationship, you may be searching for options as to ideal date night spots in Bucks County. Whether you want a romantic riverside restaurant where you can cozy up with your companion and enjoy a nice meal together or you’re seeking out a more vibrant date night atmosphere, Bucks County has the options you want. Here are some top date night spots to check out in Bucks County.Read More
Top Date Night Restaurants in Bucks County
Fine wine dining, romantic BYOBs, and grand seafood for you and that special someone
Black Bass Hotel
The Black Bass Hotel combines historic charm with a romantic vibe at this riverside restaurant in Lumberville. Reserve a table by the large windows and gaze out at the lights twinkling off the Delaware River below as you enjoy creative entrees such as smoked maple glazed salmon, braised short rib, and the Black Bass’ signature dish, the Charleston Meeting Street Crab, a tempting au gratin concoction. Cocktail sipping is also on point at this charming inn, with drink specials such as the ginger cranberry sour and cinnamon old fashioned grabbing a spot on the menu.
Maize Restaurant
Maize in Perkasie is an excellent option when you want to enjoy a leisurely multi-course meal with your loved one. The menu at this BYOB spot changes weekly so you can expect new and exciting culinary dishes each time you visit. Many of the menu items are created with locally sourced ingredients and prior offerings have included scallops served with a pickled radish and cucumber salad, duck breast in a vermouth sauce, and skirt steak with a vegetable quinoa salad.
Nektar
Nektar in New Hope is an essential date night spot, especially for the wine aficionado couples. Create your ideal cheese and charcuterie platter from a wide array of options, including calabrese salami, aged goat gouda, Spanish chorizo, and tallegio. The small plate menu at this wine bar is expansive, with offerings that include seafood gumbo, truffle fries, Korean fried wings, and beef Wellington. In addition to an impressive wine list, this cozy Bucks County dining spot also caters to the beer and whiskey-loving crowd with its expanded libations selection.
The Washington House Hotel & Restaurant
The Washington House Restaurant is the ideal dining spot for dinner before a show at the Sellersville Theater next door or as a special evening out all on its own. Order one or more of the restaurant’s unique limited-time starters to share — tempting prior specials included the crispy potatoes with cotija cheese and smoked paprika aioli and sesame crusted nardello peppers served with chile aioli. Follow these first course dishes with generous entree portions of butternut squash and ricotta ravioli, filet of beef, and crab and shrimp cakes.
The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm
Travel down a long, picturesque driveway to find the romantic setting of the Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm at the end. This Holicong destination was once home to famous Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright George Kaufman and now features a bed and breakfast and onsite restaurant situated on a 30-acre property complete with lovely countryside views. Spend quality time with your loved one as you savor menu offerings such as the diver sea scallops, Lancaster County ribeye with shishito peppers, and Alaskan halibut. Bring your favorite wine to enjoy at this historic BYOB spot and sip it alongside dessert delicacies such as the flourless chocolate cake and strawberry-laden choux au craquelin.
Heirloom
Located in the lovely walkable town of Doylestown is BYOB dining spot Heirloom. Take your special someone for dinner at this State Street cafe after shopping around town and taking in the historical sights of this popular Bucks County locale. The seasonal dinner menu changes weekly, so there’s always something new to enjoy. Recent menu items have included butternut squash bisque, a burrata and apple starter, and a grilled swordfish entree served with chorizo, lentils, spinach, and za’atar roasted organic carrots.
Slate Bleu
French bistro Slate Bleu, nestled in the historic Doylestown Agricultural Works building, is an ideal dining spot when you want a cozy, romantic location to enjoy a meal with your loved one. Menu items such as the mussels and white wine combination of moules maison, steak au poivre, and pan-seared sea scallops with mushroom risotto tempt diners while an impressive wine list — offered by the glass, half-glass, and bottle — provide the perfect beverage accompaniment to the meal. Keep the romance going by enjoying a sweet French dessert together, such as the rum baba, an orange flavor, classic rum cake combination.
Washington Crossing Inn
The historic Washington Crossing Inn is an excellent date night location for those who like to take in the architectural views of this beautiful Bucks County building. It’s also a fabulous location for dining with menu items such as a flavorful bacon-wrapped bone-in pork chop entree, delicious mushroom ravioli, and shrimp stuffed with crabmeat served in a scampi sauce. Make a toast to your special someone with a glass of your favorite chardonnay or merlot from the inn’s impressive wine list.
Charcoal BYOB
Situated next to the scenic Delaware River you’ll find Charcoal BYOB with its creative menus filled with seasonal culinary dishes. The inviting Yardley dining spot offers unique fare such as sweet pea and chorizo beignets, crispy fried calamari, zesty Yardley hot chicken, and roasted striped bass. Complete your meal with sweet creations from the dessert menu, including the polenta budino and brioche doughnuts.
La Stalla
Make a date with your loved one to enjoy a traditional Italian meal at La Stalla in Newtown. Cozy up next to your special someone for an evening filled with good food, unique wines, and exceptional ambience at this charming Bucks County restaurant. Start with a bruschetta caprese and whipped ricotta with crostino to share and then choose your favorite culinary dishes from a large roster of options, including creamy rigatoni carbonara, black truffle sacchetti in a roasted almond and sage butter sauce, and chicken piccata in a flavorful lemon and white wine sauce. Select your favorite wine from the generous list of offerings or sip a cosmopolitan or seasonal cocktail with your meal.
Rocco's at The Brick
Rocco’s at The Brick in Newtown offers upscale dining with a comfortable vibe perfect for a night out with your date. Savory seasonal dishes such as the seared Hudson Valley foie gras, swordfish filet, and wild Alaskan halibut are a few items that may be on the menu when you visit this Bucks County restaurant. The cocktail list features seasonal cocktails and tried-and-true favorites that are sure to add to the overall enjoyment of the evening.
Osteria Saporino BYOB
Explore the Italian culinary delicacies with your date at Osteria Saporino BYOB in Huntingdon Valley. Spend the evening dining on Italian and Mediterranean dishes while sipping your favorite wine that you brought along to accompany your meal. Enjoy starters such as polpette, burrata Saporino, and mussels and clams, then continue your dining adventures with entrees such as the gnocchi gorgonzola, crab ravioli, and chicken milanese.