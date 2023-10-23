Top Date Night Restaurants in South Jersey

Special occasions and date nights call for a meal at the Ebbitt Room in Cape May. Get dressed up to dine at this restaurant nestled inside of the Virginia Hotel with its farm-to-table and farm-to-glass dining philosophies. The menu offerings are created with a variety of ingredients sourced from local Beach Plum Farm and the New Jersey coastal region, providing you and your date with savory dishes such as the Cape May scallops, braised lamb shank, and heritage half chicken. If you and your loved one are wine aficionados, make the night out even more special by attending one of the wine dinner series events offered at this South Jersey dining spot.