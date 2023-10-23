 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Ultimate Fall Cocktails in Bucks County

The Essential Restaurants of Chinatown

The Essential Seafood Restaurants of Philly

A dish of sliced pork, topped with a caramelized garnish and roasted sweet potato fries.
Pork frites at Gass & Main.
Gass & Main

Top Date Night Restaurants in South Jersey

Riverside dining, intimate BYOBs, and prix fixe menus for you and that special someone

by Kristen Kwiatkowski
Pork frites at Gass & Main.
| Gass & Main
by Kristen Kwiatkowski

Whether dining over the bridge from Philly in Collingswood, New Jersey, or spending the weekend down the shore with your loved one, there are many romantic dining destinations to enjoy a leisurely meal filled with fabulous culinary offerings. From prix fixe menus to a la carte offerings, South Jersey restaurants offer an extensive amount of dining options that will make your evening out one to remember. Here are a few top date night spots to explore in South Jersey.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Zeppoli

This intimate, 35-seat restaurant is ideal for memorable moments as you dine on Sicilian fisherman stew, Tagliatelli al limone, and scrumptious zeppoli Siciliano at a hotspot where reservations are highly recommended.

618 Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08107
(856) 854-2670
(856) 854-2670

Sapori Trattoria

The ambience at Sapori Trattoria is on point and so is the menu selection. This Collingswood BYOB spot gets rave reviews for its Italian cuisine featuring tempting culinary offerings such as the homemade potato gnocchi in a veal/pork/beef tomato ragu sauce and gramigna with acorn squash, truffle burrata, and speck. Before your main course, order the buffalo milk burrata antipasti to share with your dining partner and accompany it with your favorite BYO wine.

601 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 858-2288
(856) 858-2288

June BYOB

This elegant French BYOB is a romantic destination for those who want an extravagant dining experience — such as the Canard à la Presse Voyage, in which a whole duck is presented, roasted, and carved tableside for $200 a couple. Reservations is required for such a feast.

690 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 240-7041
(856) 240-7041

Hearthside

This beloved BYOB in Collingswood is a romantic destination for contemporary American cuisine. Share a succulent Berkshire pork loin, coffee rubbed lamb chops or impeccable 35 day dry-aged, 28 oz bone-in, prime New York strip with the one you love.

801 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 240-1164
(856) 240-1164

Caffe Aldo Lamberti

Another Italian dining spot in South Jersey with a romantic vibe and exceptional cuisine is Caffe Aldo Lamberti. This Cherry Hill restaurant provides an inviting setting with contemporary decor, perfect for a special evening out with your date. The impressive wine list and fresh seafood dishes keep the crowds coming in for more. Start your meal off with the antipasto rustico, Maine lobster and asparagus salad, and zucchini fritti, and then continue your dining adventures with the pan-seared scallops with mushroom risotto, veal marsala, and crab-topped filet mignon.

2011 Marlton Pike W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
(856) 663-1747
(856) 663-1747

Gass & Main

This new and impressive rustic BYOB, serves up the most gracious portions of fine New American cuisine. Whether it’s their juicy tasso rubbed pork shanks over house pimento cheese or tasty chicken fried oyster mushrooms — there’s plenty to choose from and admire at this cozy restaurant made for lovers and friends.

7 Kings Ct, Haddonfield, NJ 08033
(973) 721-3179
(973) 721-3179

Il Villaggio

Request a table by the inviting fireplace as you explore the impressive menu at Il Villaggio in Cherry Hill. Try the divine chicken romano with its flavorful white wine lemon sauce or opt for the homemade pasta dishes, including the creamy lobster ravioli and gnocchi offerings. If you’d rather have a more casual date, grab a seat at the bar and share a fried calamari dish with your dining companion as you sip an old fashioned or espresso martini and get to know one another better.

211 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
(856) 795-1778
(856) 795-1778

The ChopHouse

Eye-catching lakeside views and a winning menu combine to make The ChopHouse in Gibbsboro a must-visit spot for date night. Get dressed up for an evening out at this special South Jersey restaurant where dry-aged, certified angus beef steaks fill the list of culinary offerings. Select your favorite steak from the menu and ask the knowledgeable team for suggestions as to the perfect wine varietal for an ideal pairing.

4 Lakeview Dr S, Gibbsboro, NJ 08026
(856) 566-7300
(856) 566-7300

Ebbitt Room

Special occasions and date nights call for a meal at the Ebbitt Room in Cape May. Get dressed up to dine at this restaurant nestled inside of the Virginia Hotel with its farm-to-table and farm-to-glass dining philosophies. The menu offerings are created with a variety of ingredients sourced from local Beach Plum Farm and the New Jersey coastal region, providing you and your date with savory dishes such as the Cape May scallops, braised lamb shank, and heritage half chicken. If you and your loved one are wine aficionados, make the night out even more special by attending one of the wine dinner series events offered at this South Jersey dining spot.

25 Jackson St, Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 884-5700
(609) 884-5700

Sax at the Reeds

Sax at the Reeds in Stone Harbor offers an upscale comfort food menu, ranging from halibut puttanesca to bacon wrapped meatloaf. Ask to be seated at a romantic table for two in the cozy dining room and savor the seasonal coastal cuisine with your loved one. Enjoy a leisurely meal as you take in the inviting setting around you and spend time with your special someone — just be sure to save room for dessert and try a sweet option created by the in-house pastry team, such as the baklava cheesecake or apple crumble spice cake.

9601 3rd Ave, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247
(609) 368-0100
(609) 368-0100

The Inn at Sugar Hill

A romantic setting and breathtaking water views await you at The Inn at Sugar Hill in Mays Landing. Take in the sights of the historic inn’s interior decor as you dine on delicious entrees, such as the grilled herb crusted ribeye, pan seared crab cake, and braised veal short ribs, and sip your favorite bourbon beverage or specialty martini.

5704 Somers Point Rd, Mays Landing, NJ 08330
(609) 625-2226
(609) 625-2226

La Cucina Ristorante

La Cucina Ristorante is a Northfield BYOB that offers a modern take on classic Italian fare. Treat your loved one to a romantic dinner filled with flavorful cuisine, including favorites such as rigatoni bolognese and capellini with meatballs, and house creations, such as vitello gamberoni featuring veal medallions and shrimp in a cognac rosé sauce and fettuccine la cucina with mushrooms and short rib ragu. Linger with your special someone over dessert and share sweet offerings of tiramisu, cannoli, and limoncello cake. 

1205 Tilton Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225
(609) 677-0470
(609) 677-0470

Steve & Cookie's

If you want to impress your date, snagging a table at Steve and Cookie’s in Margate is sure to do the trick. With recognition as prior James Beard Foundation Awards Semifinalists in the categories of outstanding restaurateur in 2020 and outstanding hospitality in 2022, this Jersey Shore dining spot is one to try — you’ll likely return often to explore the new menu offerings. Sip top-tier martinis while diving into the latest culinary dishes, such as butter poached clams with parmesan breadcrumbs, burrata with plum tomatoes and peppers, jumbo lump crab imperial, and veal chop milanese.

9700 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ 08402
(609) 823-1163
(609) 823-1163

Sofia Restaurant

Bring your special someone to Sofia Restaurant in Margate for an unforgettable meal featuring Greek Mediterranean fare in a lovely setting. Enjoy creative starters such as the lamb lollipops and spanakopita and then move on to the must-have main courses, such as the seafood plaki and baked moussaka. Accompany your meal with your favorite red or white varietal found on the expansive wine list.

9314 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ 08402
(609) 822-9111
(609) 822-9111

The Smithville Inn

The historic Smithville Inn is an ideal date night spot, whether seeking out a romantic table for two or keeping it casual with a relaxing meal at the bar. Try one of the dining spot’s seasonal cocktails, such as the apple cider pomegranate mule or pumpkintini, alongside generous servings of chicken limon and filet medallions, as you chat with your partner about the week’s events and enjoy a memorable meal together.

1 N New York Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205
(609) 652-7777
(609) 652-7777

