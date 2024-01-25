Top Destination Restaurants Near Philly That Are Worth the Drive

Sometimes you want a culinary escape that won’t break the bank. No flights, no need to book a hotel — an experience outside of the city that you can enjoy and then return back on the same day. Fortunately, Philadelphia is near a lot of lively spots in towns not too far from home. From the booming suburbs that surround us, to the neighboring states that’s less than an hour or two away — check out these 15 dining hot spots that are worth the drive.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.