Sometimes you want a culinary escape that won't break the bank. No flights, no need to book a hotel — an experience outside of the city that you can enjoy and then return back on the same day. Fortunately, Philadelphia is near a lot of lively spots in towns not too far from home. From the booming suburbs that surround us, to the neighboring states that's less than an hour or two away — check out these 15 dining hot spots that are worth the drive.
Top Destination Restaurants Near Philly That Are Worth the Drive
These are the best places to eat and drink in the suburbs, New Jersey, Delaware, and beyond
Plough
Chef Ryan McQuillan, a Philly native, shines at this Lancaster restaurant highlights farm-fresh and inventive dishes. Here, dry-aged wagyu beef bolognese and their crispy hen of the woods mushroom pasta rein supreme.
Talula's Table
Located in the heart of Historic Kennett Square, Aimee Olexy’s love of gourmet New American cuisine is a regional standout. Their restaurant’s tasting menus are bold, vibrant, and downright memorable — from their soothing winter squash caramelle to their tender braised beef cheeks.
Andiario
Renowned Chef Anthony Andiario experiments with seasonal ingredients and produce every week with his grand tasting menu that is $80 per person. But this isn’t a random drive by dining experience — be sure to book a reservation 30-days in advance given its popularity.
Ground Provisions
West Chester now has a vegan wonderland in this new restaurant from Vedge owners Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby. Their seared cauliflower, cured radish, and polenta cornbread are just a few of their menu items that will justify an extended trip out of city limits.
Bardea Steak
Wilmington comes alive in this remarkable steakhouse that’s more than just fine cuts meats — but a masterclass in fine dining. Acclaimed Chef Antimo Dimeo is a delight as he guides diners on a culinary quest to explore the wonders of steak, seafood, pork, and poultry.
Le Cavalier
Located in the illustrious Hotel du Pont, Chef Tyler Akin’s take on French cuisine shines through at this national landmark. Their duck cassoulet (served with flageolet beans and Toulouse sausage), lamb tagine, and branzino a la bouillabaisse is worth the drive, time, and toll fees to get there.
Revolution Chop House
Located inside of the Valley Forge Casino, this is one of Montgomery County’s finest steakhouses. Not convinced? Their massive 34 ounce Westholme Wagyu Tomahawk for two is not for the meek.
Paladar Latin Kitchen
This Latin American restaurant in King of Prussia is welcoming shake-up to the very standard cuisine in their area. Paladar has earned a sterling reputation for serving up savory street tacos with succulent grilled meats and fresh seafood that’s just as appetizing as their extensive rum bar.
At The Table
This remarkable BYOB in Wayne is elegant, yet accessible. With a vibrant menu that includes squid ink bucatini, herb cured duck breast, mushroom risotto, and lavender creme brulee — it’s an ideal date night or celebratory dinner for those looking to venture outside of Philly for a few hours.
Hook & Ladder Sky Bar
Conshohocken is often underrated. And yet, with an eclectic restaurant like this from executive chef Zack Wannawong, one will easily discover why. From their spicy tuna bites (with crispy rice and seaweed) and pan-seared foie gras to their bone marrow with uni and chips & caviar — there’s ambitious choices to chose from on their menu.
Corinne's Place
This James Beard Award winning restaurant is the tri-state area’s epitome of soul food done suburb. Golden fried chicken, smothered pork chops, salmon croquettes, and cajun turkey wings are just a few of the tasty platters one can order for a quick drive across the bridge to Camden.
Tide Room
Ocean City isn’t that far from Philly, but one can instantly taste the difference in their abundant seafood options. With an accessible menu that includes pan-seared halibut, seafood linguine, and Glory Bay king salmon — this is an ideal quick trip for a vacation dinner, brunch, or cocktail hour.
Council Oak Steaks & Seafood
A grand steakhouse with prime cuts of beef and flavorful seafood, Atlantic City hasn’t been the same since they hit the ground running. With their steaks prepared in J&R wood fire grills and Josper coal ovens — this restaurant proves that technique is just as essential as ambience.
Kuro
Located in downtown Atlantic City, this lively restaurant serving contemporary Japanese cuisine inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is a wonder. Sushi, sashimi, and Japanese wagyu beef can all be found here alongside a stylish bar that contains the finest Japanese whiskeys, shochu, 30 sake brands, and 110 wine labels.
Hudson Garden Grill
For those who want to drive further beyond Jersey, this gem within the New York Botanical Gardens is a farm-to-table culinary experience. Try their New American dishes, such as their Faroe Island salmon, beer braised short ribs, and sautéed gnocchi.