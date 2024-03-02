During this time of St. Patrick’s Day fever, Irish pubs in Philly are main destination. Fortunately, our city have plenty to check out — from longtime institutions to newer spots to mix and mingle. Here’s the top 14 Irish bars in town that are ideal for a Guinness and hearty bite.Read More
Top Irish Bars in Philly
Here’s the 14 best spots to let the Guinness flow
Paddy Whacks Irish Sports Pub
The Irish gem of Northeast Philly, Paddy Whack’s is staple for those looking for great drink specials (such as their $20 Erin Express package), lunch, dinner and late night bites regularly.
Fado Irish Pub
One of the most popular bars in Center City, Fadó is ideal for a great pint during a game — or the proper place to try an Irish breakfast (two eggs, Irish sausage, rashers (bacon), black and white pudding, mushrooms, tomatoes and sourdough toast).
The Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant
A fancier Irish pub in Rittenhouse, come to the Black Sheep on 17th Street for dining, but impressive ways to commemorate great beer tasting (on occasion, they host events that engrave Guinness glasses).
The Plough & the Stars
Old City comes alive with the inclusion of Plough & the Stars — a spacious Irish bar that showcases a grand upstairs view that’s ideal for live music, massive game watching, and performances from traditional Irish dancers and bands.
Moriarty's Restaurant Irish Pub
A lively Irish pub, Moriarity’s is beloved for its generous pours of Guinness — but even more known for its exceptional wings.
Finn McCool's Ale House
Finn McCool’s isn’t just a fun spot to grab a standout black & tan, but their daily specials make them a staple ($6 citywides, $5 wines, $3.50 Miller Highlifes).
McGillin's Olde Ale House
A Philly institution, McGillin’s is the city’s oldest operating tavern. Come here for the history, stay for the well-run bar programs, watch parties, and Irish pride.
Tir Na Nog
Tir Na Nog is a dynamic Irish bar in the heart of Center City. It’s not just a standard spot to drink beer, but a place to try a wide variety of Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey,
The Blarney Stone
Arguably the best old-school Irish pub around campus, the Blarney Stone in University City has found a remarkable balance of maintaining tradition (Irish musical performances from The Western Craic) and embracing the new (interactive pub quizzos).
Con Murphy's Irish Pub
Con Murphy’s on the Ben Franklin Parkway has garnered a sterling reputation for being a fuss-less, laid back Irish pub experience. From their creative Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey cocktails to their tasty buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, this is a comfort haven.
Kelliann's Bar & Grill
Kelliann’s on Spring Garden is both a neighborhood favorite and citywide Irish pub all in one. Come here for a cold Kenwood or any of their stellar bar food (nachos and wings).
The Black Taxi
The ultimate destination for Guinness in Philly, the Black Taxi is an Irish barfly’s go-to in Fairmount. From the Irish New Year to St. Patrick’s Day, come here to party, rejoice, and embrace the rich culture of Ireland,
Murph's Bar
Fishtown has never been the same since Murph’s Bar has touched down in their prominent bar scene. Murph’s isn’t just a great place for drinks, but has made a name for itself as having the one of the best dining scenes for a bar in town. Here, one can sip a strong cocktail while enjoying one of their outstanding pasta dishes.
Billy Murphy's Irish Saloon
The only Irish pub in East Falls is also one of the most memorable in the region. Billy Murphy’s is a neighborhood bar that specializes in drink specials (such as their aged 2015 Founders Curmudgeon) and dishes (such as their New England clam chowder and gumbo).