A pint of beer standing outside of a longtime Irish pub in the daylight. McGillin’s Olde Ale House

Top Irish Bars in Philly

Here’s the 14 best spots to let the Guinness flow

by Ernest Owens
by Ernest Owens
McGillin’s Olde Ale House

During this time of St. Patrick’s Day fever, Irish pubs in Philly are main destination. Fortunately, our city have plenty to check out — from longtime institutions to newer spots to mix and mingle. Here’s the top 14 Irish bars in town that are ideal for a Guinness and hearty bite.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Paddy Whacks Irish Sports Pub

The Irish gem of Northeast Philly, Paddy Whack’s is staple for those looking for great drink specials (such as their $20 Erin Express package), lunch, dinner and late night bites regularly.

150 South St (at 2nd St), Philadelphia, PA 19147
Fado Irish Pub

One of the most popular bars in Center City, Fadó is ideal for a great pint during a game — or the proper place to try an Irish breakfast (two eggs, Irish sausage, rashers (bacon), black and white pudding, mushrooms, tomatoes and sourdough toast).

1500 Locust St (at 15th St), Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Black Sheep Pub & Restaurant

A fancier Irish pub in Rittenhouse, come to the Black Sheep on 17th Street for dining, but impressive ways to commemorate great beer tasting (on occasion, they host events that engrave Guinness glasses).

247 S 17th St (at Latimer St), Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Plough & the Stars

Old City comes alive with the inclusion of Plough & the Stars — a spacious Irish bar that showcases a grand upstairs view that’s ideal for live music, massive game watching, and performances from traditional Irish dancers and bands.

123 Chestnut St (at 2nd St), Philadelphia, PA 19106
Moriarty's Restaurant Irish Pub

A lively Irish pub, Moriarity’s is beloved for its generous pours of Guinness — but even more known for its exceptional wings.

1116 Walnut St (btwn 11th & 12th St), Philadelphia, PA 19107
Finn McCool's Ale House

Finn McCool’s isn’t just a fun spot to grab a standout black & tan, but their daily specials make them a staple ($6 citywides, $5 wines, $3.50 Miller Highlifes).

118 S 12th St (at Sansom St.), Philadelphia, PA 19107
McGillin's Olde Ale House

A Philly institution, McGillin’s is the city’s oldest operating tavern. Come here for the history, stay for the well-run bar programs, watch parties, and Irish pride.

1310 Drury St (btwn S 13th & Juniper St), Philadelphia, PA 19107
Tir Na Nog

Tir Na Nog is a dynamic Irish bar in the heart of Center City. It’s not just a standard spot to drink beer, but a place to try a wide variety of Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey,

1600 Arch St (at 16th St & Ben Franklin Pkwy), Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Blarney Stone

Arguably the best old-school Irish pub around campus, the Blarney Stone in University City has found a remarkable balance of maintaining tradition (Irish musical performances from The Western Craic) and embracing the new (interactive pub quizzos).

3929 Sansom St (btw 39th & 40th), Philadelphia, PA 19104
Con Murphy's Irish Pub

Con Murphy’s on the Ben Franklin Parkway has garnered a sterling reputation for being a fuss-less, laid back Irish pub experience. From their creative Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey cocktails to their tasty buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, this is a comfort haven.

1700 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy (at 17th St), Philadelphia, PA 19103
Kelliann's Bar & Grill

Kelliann’s on Spring Garden is both a neighborhood favorite and citywide Irish pub all in one. Come here for a cold Kenwood or any of their stellar bar food (nachos and wings).

1549 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19130
The Black Taxi

The ultimate destination for Guinness in Philly, the Black Taxi is an Irish barfly’s go-to in Fairmount. From the Irish New Year to St. Patrick’s Day, come here to party, rejoice, and embrace the rich culture of Ireland,

745-747 N 25TH St, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Murph's Bar

Fishtown has never been the same since Murph’s Bar has touched down in their prominent bar scene. Murph’s isn’t just a great place for drinks, but has made a name for itself as having the one of the best dining scenes for a bar in town. Here, one can sip a strong cocktail while enjoying one of their outstanding pasta dishes.

202 E Girard Ave (at Frankford Ave), Philadelphia, PA 19125
Billy Murphy's Irish Saloon

The only Irish pub in East Falls is also one of the most memorable in the region. Billy Murphy’s is a neighborhood bar that specializes in drink specials (such as their aged 2015 Founders Curmudgeon) and dishes (such as their New England clam chowder and gumbo).

3335 Conrad St (at Indian Queen Ln), Philadelphia, PA 19129
