A spread of lox, sliced vegetables, and capers beside a bowl of matzo ball soup and bread.
A spread at Biederman’s Specialty Foods
Bi﻿ederman’s Specialty Foods.

Top Philly Restaurants Observing Rosh Hashanah

From Jewish apple cake to braised brisket, here’s the top spots offering specials and festive bites

by Ernest Owens
by Ernest Owens

This September, Rosh Hashanah returns and there’s some iconic Philly restaurants serving incredible Jewish fare to pick-up to celebrate the holiday. From juicy braised brisket to scrumptious Jewish apple cake to impressive brunch platters, check out these great spots that’s perfect for the Jewish New Year, which begins at sunset on Friday, September 15 and runs through Sunday, September 17.

Manny's Restaurant and Delicatessen

This beloved Jewish deli in Southampton is known for their chopped liver, gefilte fish, and cheese kugel. Come here to order their special dinner packages for the holiday, which serves four people (soup, starter, entrée, sides, and dessert) for $140.

102 Buck Rd, Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0990
(215) 355-0990

Ben & Irv's

This hot spot in the suburbs has garnered a reputation for serving tasty kasha and bowties, matzo ball soup, and roast chicken. If you’re looking for a hearty feast — this is the destination to pick.

1962 County Line Rd, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 355-2000
(215) 355-2000

Manny's Deli Stop

Beyond being a superb deli in Willow Grove, this shop has a lot to offer during Rosh Hashanah. Brisket and gravy, salmon with dill sauce, and string beans almondine are just some of the festive entrees they have on their special menu that diners can begin pre-ordering now.

4003 Welsh Rd, Willow Grove, PA 19090
(215) 986-5252
(215) 986-5252

Hymie's

The salmon at this suburban Jewish deli is popular, but during Rosh Hashanah is a mandate. Order it with their stuffed cabbage, potato kugel, and loaf cake to guarantee a crowd-pleasing meal for the holiday.

342 Montgomery Ave, Merion Station, PA 19066
(610) 668-3354
(610) 668-3354

Pita Chip

If you’re looking for stand-out hummus and shawarma, Pita Chip is where to be. Their tasty raspberry rugelach and rice bowls are also great alternatives for those who want to shake-up their Rosh Hashanah dinner.

3601 Market St Unit #3, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 397-4251
(215) 397-4251

Hershel's East Side Deli

If you’re around Reading Terminal Market, stop by here and get their legendary Jewish apple cake. Dense, moist, and scrumptious — it’s the supreme of Jewish apple cakes in the region (if you don’t have a grandma who’s baking one for you).

1136 Arch Street, Reading, Terminal Market, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 922-6220
(215) 922-6220

Huda

Huda makes great bread for sandwiches, burgers, and more — but their milk-bun challah is top-tier. Grab that along with their memorable duck-broth matzo ball soup and honey panna cotta for the holiday.

32 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(445) 544-8025
(445) 544-8025

Kismet Bagels (multiple locations)

Brunch during Rosh Hashanah doesn’t have to be boring when there’s tasty bagels, tons of cream cheese options to smear it with, and some of the most impressive smoked fish in the region. You can eat this any time of the year, but if you’re trying jazz it for the occasion — this is it.

1700 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(610) 888-0033
(610) 888-0033

High Street Philly

The bakery at High Street Philly is already critically acclaimed, but during the Rosh Hashanah, the flaky challah takes the cake. Stay tuned for what additional dinner specials they might drop this year (here’s to hoping their succulent pomegranate-glazed braised beef brisket and chicken liver pate makes a triumphant return).

101 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 625-0988
(215) 625-0988

Schlesinger's

This is a classic Jewish deli in Center City that has the most comprehensive dinner entrees for Rosh Hashanah. If you want a traditional flavorful meal without the fuss, order their crowd-pleasing chicken soup with matzo balls brisket, roasted challah-stuffed chicken, turkey breast, and broiled salmon.

1521 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 735-7305
(215) 735-7305

Famous 4th Street Delicatessen

If you’re looking for last-minute trimmings for your feast, this renowned deli on South Street never disappoints. From tasty fried latkes to savory tsimmes, go here if you need a guaranteed side dish.

700 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 922-3274
(215) 922-3274

Biederman’s

For those who want the flashiest Rosh Hashanah brunch, this is it. Biederman’s have the most exquisite brunch patters that include caviar, smoked fish, and exotic spreads/specialty bagels. Be on the lookout for their High Holiday platters that feeds larger parties and features a variety of fish, breads, pickled vegetables, and desserts that you’ll be bragging about all the way till Yom Kippur.  

824 Christian St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 392-9229
(215) 392-9229

Essen Bakery

This is a one-stop shop for all things sweet and savory for Rosh Hashanah. Come here for their impressive honey cake made with beer and apples, traditional challah, and glazed honey cookies that you might want to buy more than a dozen to ensure everyone will have at least one (because it’s hard not to eat several on the way home).

1437 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 271-2299
(215) 271-2299

