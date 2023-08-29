This September, Rosh Hashanah returns and there’s some iconic Philly restaurants serving incredible Jewish fare to pick-up to celebrate the holiday. From juicy braised brisket to scrumptious Jewish apple cake to impressive brunch platters, check out these great spots that’s perfect for the Jewish New Year, which begins at sunset on Friday, September 15 and runs through Sunday, September 17.Read More
Top Philly Restaurants Observing Rosh Hashanah
From Jewish apple cake to braised brisket, here’s the top spots offering specials and festive bites
Manny's Restaurant and Delicatessen
This beloved Jewish deli in Southampton is known for their chopped liver, gefilte fish, and cheese kugel. Come here to order their special dinner packages for the holiday, which serves four people (soup, starter, entrée, sides, and dessert) for $140.
Ben & Irv's
This hot spot in the suburbs has garnered a reputation for serving tasty kasha and bowties, matzo ball soup, and roast chicken. If you’re looking for a hearty feast — this is the destination to pick.
Manny's Deli Stop
Beyond being a superb deli in Willow Grove, this shop has a lot to offer during Rosh Hashanah. Brisket and gravy, salmon with dill sauce, and string beans almondine are just some of the festive entrees they have on their special menu that diners can begin pre-ordering now.
Hymie's
The salmon at this suburban Jewish deli is popular, but during Rosh Hashanah is a mandate. Order it with their stuffed cabbage, potato kugel, and loaf cake to guarantee a crowd-pleasing meal for the holiday.
Pita Chip
If you’re looking for stand-out hummus and shawarma, Pita Chip is where to be. Their tasty raspberry rugelach and rice bowls are also great alternatives for those who want to shake-up their Rosh Hashanah dinner.
Hershel's East Side Deli
If you’re around Reading Terminal Market, stop by here and get their legendary Jewish apple cake. Dense, moist, and scrumptious — it’s the supreme of Jewish apple cakes in the region (if you don’t have a grandma who’s baking one for you).
Huda
Huda makes great bread for sandwiches, burgers, and more — but their milk-bun challah is top-tier. Grab that along with their memorable duck-broth matzo ball soup and honey panna cotta for the holiday.
Kismet Bagels (multiple locations)
Brunch during Rosh Hashanah doesn’t have to be boring when there’s tasty bagels, tons of cream cheese options to smear it with, and some of the most impressive smoked fish in the region. You can eat this any time of the year, but if you’re trying jazz it for the occasion — this is it.
High Street Philly
The bakery at High Street Philly is already critically acclaimed, but during the Rosh Hashanah, the flaky challah takes the cake. Stay tuned for what additional dinner specials they might drop this year (here’s to hoping their succulent pomegranate-glazed braised beef brisket and chicken liver pate makes a triumphant return).
Schlesinger's
This is a classic Jewish deli in Center City that has the most comprehensive dinner entrees for Rosh Hashanah. If you want a traditional flavorful meal without the fuss, order their crowd-pleasing chicken soup with matzo balls brisket, roasted challah-stuffed chicken, turkey breast, and broiled salmon.
Famous 4th Street Delicatessen
If you’re looking for last-minute trimmings for your feast, this renowned deli on South Street never disappoints. From tasty fried latkes to savory tsimmes, go here if you need a guaranteed side dish.
Biederman’s
For those who want the flashiest Rosh Hashanah brunch, this is it. Biederman’s have the most exquisite brunch patters that include caviar, smoked fish, and exotic spreads/specialty bagels. Be on the lookout for their High Holiday platters that feeds larger parties and features a variety of fish, breads, pickled vegetables, and desserts that you’ll be bragging about all the way till Yom Kippur.
Essen Bakery
This is a one-stop shop for all things sweet and savory for Rosh Hashanah. Come here for their impressive honey cake made with beer and apples, traditional challah, and glazed honey cookies that you might want to buy more than a dozen to ensure everyone will have at least one (because it’s hard not to eat several on the way home).
