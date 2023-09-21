Top Spots to Eat Near Temple University

One of the best parts about the revival of Philadelphia’s Divine Lorraine Hotel is the host of new restaurants popping up in the area. Annex is a cafe located in the historic landmark now turned apartment building. Offering happy hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, pay a visit to try out its menu of cocktails, light bites, brunch favorites, and more.