The Most Essential Mexican Restaurants in Philly

The 10 Best Spots for Dine Latino Restaurant Week

The 15 Best Dining Spots for Center City Restaurant Week

A table with two whole pizza pies, bread, and glasses of red and white wine,
Dinner at Osteria,
Osteria.

Top Spots to Eat Near Temple University

From charming cafes to fine dining, the sizeable selection of restaurants near Temple University redefine the ideas of campus cuisine

by George Banks-Weston
Dinner at Osteria,
| Osteria.
by George Banks-Weston

Colleges and universities often get major side-eye for the foods served on campus, but in Philly, the concept of campus cuisine has its own meaning. Temple University is a prime example. The main campus and surrounding area can be described as the anchor of the North Philadelphia dining scene. With a sizable selection of cafes, fine dining restaurants, sports bars, and food trucks, you can indulge in everything from nostalgic comfort foods and fresh cheesesteaks to generous brunches and unrivaled street fare.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Yummy Phở

With a jam-packed menu of authentic Vietnamese dishes, this restaurant is the place to go for fulfilling bowls of pho, platters of pad thai, and delicious banh mis. Located on North Broad Street,  you can easily place an order for pick-up or delivery via GrubHub.

2012 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19121
(215) 765-2157
(215) 765-2157

Philly Style Pizza and Grill

Great pizza shops are often situated close to college campuses, and Philly Style Pizza and Grill is no exception. Order one of its many specialty square pies ––  like Mediterranean, Buffalo Chicken, or Philly Style which features sausage, ground beef, and pepperoni –– or try one of its many strombolis, hoagies, or sandwiches.

2010 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19121
(215) 765-7700
(215) 765-7700

Honey Truck

Temple University’s campus is known for its large selection of food trucks, and Honey Truck is one that consistently garners rave reviews. If you’re looking for an afternoon pick me up, the crispy chicken sandwich, rock shrimp burger, or one of its rice bowl options may be just what you need.

12 th &, W Norris St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
(267) 371-3965
(267) 371-3965

Tang’s Halal Chinese Restaurant

Few Chinese restaurants in Philadelphia are dedicated to using halal ingredients, but at Tang’s Halal Chinese Restaurant in North Philadelphia, the majority of menu items are prepared with halal beef and chicken. Here you can devour everything from beef with broccoli and Szechuan chicken to rich and flavorful curries.

2223 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19121
(215) 419-5950
(215) 419-5950

Champ's Diner

An old-school diner loved by students, locals, and visiting guests, Champs is the place to go for stellar breakfast and brunch favorites. Try one of its generous platters featuring decadent takes on hot cakes, french toast, egg sandwiches, and benedicts.

1539 Cecil B. Moore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19121
(215) 769-0995
(215) 769-0995

Pub Webb

This sports bar and restaurant is known for its infamous Slap yo Mama wings, and its wide selection of classic burgers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads. Open from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday stop by, catch a game or vibe to great music, and grab some great bites.

1527 Cecil B. Moore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19121
(267) 687-8256
(267) 687-8256

Oh Brother Philly

Serving up some of Philly’s best burgers and cheesesteaks, Oh Brother’s North Broad Street location is central to Temple University. With a commitment to 100% never-frozen ribeye meat, sandwiches are always fresh and filling.

1600 N Broad St #5, Philadelphia, PA 19121
(267) 239-0988
(267) 239-0988

Pita Chip

Owner and head chef, Omar Alsaadi, opened this fast-casual spot to bring his take on modern Middle Eastern street food to the city. With three stores, its location on North Broad Street is right in the heart of Temple University’s campus. Here you can enjoy everything from originals like falafel or chicken shawarma served over yellow rice, as well as build your own bowls or wraps.

1600 N Broad St Unit 7, Philadelphia, PA 19121
(267) 273-1716
(267) 273-1716

Poe's Sandwich Joint

Opened by former activist and comedian, N.A. Poe, Poe’s Sandwich Joint grills up fantastic fare from the kitchen of Human Robot Brewery. Each item on its menu dons a punny title and eclectic ingredients with customer favorites being the Chickenhead (a fried chicken sandwich featuring Swiss cheese and Roma tomatoes) or the Skinny Joey (its take on an Italian-style pulled pork sandwich).

1710 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
(215) 454-2654
(215) 454-2654

Sutton's Bar

Owner Naail Murphy pays homage to the industrial roots of Olde Kensington at this intimate bar and restaurant. Just a few blocks from Temple University’s main campus on North 5th Street, Sutton’s is a great place to sip on a craft cocktail, grab a burger or some wings, and unwind after a long day.

1706 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
(267) 534-4151
(267) 534-4151

Luna Café

Located on the corner of 3rd  Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, Luna is a charming neighborhood cafe that serves breakfast and lunch daily. Enjoy everything from pancakes, avocado toast, and artisanal pastries to fresh salads and sandwiches (with many vegetarian options). One of the best parts about this spot is that cocktails and wine are always on deck. So if you’re looking for a boozy brunch or lunch, then you are in luck.

1700 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
(267) 703-8807
(267) 703-8807

Vineyards Cafe

This Francisville restaurant has been warming hearts and filling bellies with coffee, crepes, sandwiches, and more since 2015.  Open until 3 p.m., daily, this is the perfect spot to dine solo or to catch up with a friend over breakfast or lunch.

847 N 16th St, Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 232-3000
(215) 232-3000

annex.

One of the best parts about the revival of Philadelphia’s Divine Lorraine Hotel is the host of new restaurants popping up in the area. Annex is a cafe located in the historic landmark now turned apartment building. Offering happy hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, pay a visit to try out its menu of cocktails, light bites, brunch favorites, and more.

699 n broad st annex, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 639-2655
(267) 639-2655

Osteria

North Broad Street’s Osteria has earned critical acclaim with Executive Chef Jeff Michaud earning a James Beard Foundation Award in 2010 for his work at the restaurant. What can be described as Italian dining at its finest, the menu offers a wide array of seafood, pasta, poultry, and charcuterie, all of which are served family-style and meant to be shared.

640 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 763-0920
(215) 763-0920

Related Maps